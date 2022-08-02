ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, CT

Beach plums are a coastal tradition and ode to summer

Beach plums grown by Laura Klahre at Blossom Meadow Farm. (Courtesy photo) Generations of East Enders can recall foraging for beach plums along the shore, scouting for a patch of the shrubs, gnarled and windswept from years of surviving the elements. Coveted, swear-you’ll-never-tell spots, family jam recipes and stories of...
CUTCHOGUE, NY
FOX 61

Seniors concerned about health find ways to stay cool during heat

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The ozone conditions in Connecticut on Friday increase the likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in sensitive groups of people, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). The heat and humidity will continue until early next week. While many enjoy the summer...
MANCHESTER, CT
Madison, CT
Madison, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bears Trapped In Simsbury Storm Drain Rescued

In Simsbury, a mama bear and her two cubs needed to be rescued after they were stuck in a storm drain Wednesday. The effort took days but with a little creativity concluded with a happy ending. Two neighbors on Bank Road say they heard an animal crying for help. And...
SIMSBURY, CT
ctexaminer.com

Underwater Cameras Tracking the Humble Alewife in Hopes of Saving It

OLD LYME – Submerged in the shallow but robust flow of an outlet between Black Hall Pond and Long Island Sound, the camera takes a picture once a minute, day and night. The 24/7 automatic photo shoot is designed to track the number and migration pattern of a small, humble-looking type of herring known as an Alewife as they travel downstream after spawning in the pond and while returning to the saltwater habitat where they spend most of their relatively short lives.
EAST LYME, CT
NBC Connecticut

Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat

Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
PLAINVILLE, CT
Register Citizen

Norwich firefighters rescue distressed boater from Thames River

NORWICH — Firefighters rescued a boater in distress on the Thames River Thursday morning, according to the Norwich Fire Department. The 38-foot vessel had run aground on the breakwater, or a barrier on the water to protect the coast from waves, and water was leaking into the boat, Battalion Chief Gregory Despathy said in a news release.
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

What the latest heat wave means for your car

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - If unchecked, the heat can cause serious damage to your car. The heat can kill the battery or cause damage to the engine. Channel 3 spoke with an auto repair shop who says the key is just keeping a constant eye on the well-being of your car.
WATERBURY, CT
zip06.com

Wildlife Rehabiliators Rescue Stuck Osprey

An osprey that was stuck at the top of a high tension power line is recovering after wildlife rehabilitators from A Place Called Hope sprang into action. A Place Called Hope (APCH) received a call after 9 p.m. on July 31 about an osprey that had become stuck at the top of an Eversource Electrical pole, about 50-feet in the air. The bird was trapped at the top pole between a high tension power line. The environmental team at Eversource and the crew from APCH were concerned that if it flapped in the wrong direction there was danger of electrocution.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
