Spirit Airlines hosting hiring event Thursday to fill 200 positions in Houston

Ruben and Katie get a close-up look at the items on the menu at The Warwick For Houston Restaurant Weeks. Running from August 1 to September 5, more than 300 Houston area restaurants are participating in the annual event benefiting the Houston Food Bank. For a list of restaurants and their menus go to fox26houston.com. For a more in-depth look, check out Ruben and Katie on Foodies & Friends every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday throughout August at 3 p.m. streaming live on fox26houston.com or watch it again on YouTube bit.ly/FoodiesandFriends.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO