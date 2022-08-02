Spirit Airlines hosting hiring event Thursday to fill 200 positions in Houston

Read on www.fox26houston.com
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
houstononthecheap.com
Top 11 things to do in Houston with kids this weekend of August 5, 2022 include $1.79 Train Rides at Hermann Park, Minion Mania, Free Lego Block Party & more!
Looking for things to do with your kids this weekend in Houston? H-town is a great city to raise kids. In fact, we are consistently regarded as one of the most family-friendly in the country. Apart from a number of great schools, there are always so many different events that...
Click2Houston.com
Spirit Airlines seeks to fill about 200 flight attendant positions in Houston; Here’s what to know about hiring event
HOUSTON – Spirit Airlines is searching to fill about 200 flight attendant positions in Houston, with work beginning this fall. The airline – which recently was agreed to be purchased by JetBlue – announced it will have a hiring event in Houston on Thursday. The flight attendants...
Tax-free Weekend is here and this year's school supplies list includes a lesson on inflation
HOUSTON — Get ready for packed stores and parking lots. With the cost of everything going up, fighting the crowds that are shopping tax-free might be worth it this year. And most stores offer sales on top of no taxes. This year’s back-to-school shopping comes with a lesson in...
fox26houston.com
Houston Restaurant Weeks 2022: The Warwick
Ruben and Katie get a close-up look at the items on the menu at The Warwick For Houston Restaurant Weeks. Running from August 1 to September 5, more than 300 Houston area restaurants are participating in the annual event benefiting the Houston Food Bank. For a list of restaurants and their menus go to fox26houston.com. For a more in-depth look, check out Ruben and Katie on Foodies & Friends every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday throughout August at 3 p.m. streaming live on fox26houston.com or watch it again on YouTube bit.ly/FoodiesandFriends.
fox26houston.com
Life-size dinosaurs arrive at Houston's NRG Center
HOUSTON - The world’s largest, most popular dinosaur event is back in person in Houston. Jurassic Quest has set up at NRG Center from August 4-7. The experience includes life-size animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur moonwalks, and some of the biggest rideable dinosaurs in North America. They also have the Jurassic...
Tacos y Más: An early food memory in Mexico ignited this Houston taquero's own pop-up
The Tacos Bomberos seed was planted at a Coahuila taco stand across a fire station.
luxury-houses.net
Asking $7,990,000, This Custom Designed Estate in Houston offers A Resort Like Lifestyle with Exceptional Amenities
The Estate in Houston, an exceptional estate by acclaimed architect Robert Dame offers a complete custom living experience with polished details carefully curated for a resort like lifestyle is now available for sale. This home located at 40 Stillforest St, Houston, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713-628-6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Houston.
fox26houston.com
Toro Toro - Houston Restaurant Weeks
Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway, running from August 1 to September 5, this annual event is the largest fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank which serves and 18 county area in southeast Texas. One of more than 300 participating restaurants Toro Toro is featuring their HRW menu items with Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone.
Click2Houston.com
UH alumna launches Airbnb business, coaches other minority women on how to make money
HOUSTON – At just 25 years old, University of Houston graduate Kierra Castleberry is making a name for herself in the Airbnb business in Houston and at the same time, making huge money by offering more than 10 properties on the Airbnb vacation rental sight. ”I’m not bragging but...
fox26houston.com
Houston Food Bank to benefit greatly from Restaurant Week 2022
HOUSTON - Houston Restaurant Week, a month dedicated to helping the Houston Food Bank, is officially underway with over 300 businesses participating - its largest turnout ever. Food Bank officials say this will help over 1.1 million people in the city who deal with food insecurities. "It's just exciting to...
realtynewsreport.com
Investors Grab Apartment Complex
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) — New York-based Sunsail Capital and Dallas-based ZaneCRE announced the joint acquisition of Sarah at Lake Houston, a garden-style community located in Humble on the northside of the Houston area. Completed in 2020, the Sarah at Lake Houston is a 350-unit community features...
fox26houston.com
Houston Art gallery curated with wildly impressive paper mastery
HOUSTON - Artists paint, draw, color & sketch on paper but the paper itself can also be the art. Art of Paper is the latest exhibit to the River Oaks District at Laura Rathe Fine Art Gallery, located at 4444 Westheimer. The gallery is featuring seven international and national artists,...
momcollective.com
Getting Back-to-School: Houston Area School Calendars for 2022- 2023
Oh. Em. GEE!!!! While the summer has been a blast, and we’ve enjoyed the time in the Houston heat, it’s almost time to wrap up the summer and send the kiddos back to school!. How did you manage the insane heat this summer? Did you simply melt into...
fox26houston.com
Houston's Back to School Fest is Saturday, Aug. 13
HOUSTON - The 12th Annual Back to School Fest in Houston is Saturday, Aug. 13!. Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the fest details on Thursday morning, as 200 volunteers in yellow Shell shirts started the two-day process of filling donated backpacks in preparation for the event. Shell has been the title sponsor of the program for 12 years.
Construction underway for new affordable housing complex in Houston's midtown
It's what city officials said is a drop in the bucket, but construction is already underway for 56 units to house homeless people in the Houston area.
Click2Houston.com
Mayor Turner joins NASA to distribute free lunchboxes to children in Houston
HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner joined NASA Wednesday morning in distributing free Artemis Learning Lunchbox Kits to underserved families and youth in Houston, according to a release. NASA and the Center of Science and Industry have partnered with the Houston Foodbank to give out 2,000 free kits out with...
365thingsinhouston.com
This Month’s Must-See Exhibits in Houston: August 2022
Catch our picks for the latest exhibitions and installations at art galleries and museums throughout Greater Houston in August 2022. This month, summer exhibitions are in high gear across Houston, and we’ve selected a handful that you should put on your radar. Even more, all of our picks this...
fox26houston.com
South Dakota family drives all the way to Houston for son's brain tumor surgery
HOUSTON - A family from South Dakota has been traveling all the way to Houston for life-changing surgery for their little boy. Daniel and Shalena Zeller sure are thankful for the Texas Medical Center and say it will always hold a warm place in their hearts!. Their son, Daksten, was...
3 wealthy Houston neighbors rake in spots among richest in US, data shows
Once again, Houston-area residents can enjoy some bragging rights. See who ranked among the nation's top wealthiest cities according to a new study.
Development and gentrification are thick in the air around Houston's best breakfast tacos
Brothers Taco House sits amid empty lots waiting to be built up in East Downtown.
