James L. Lambert, 83, formerly of Columbia City, died at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Towne House Retirement Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Sep. 26, 1938. He married Rea J. Simon on Sep. 11, 1960; she preceded him in death. He later married Joy E. (Blombach) Saunders on May 16, 1999; she survives.

COLUMBIA CITY, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO