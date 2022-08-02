Read on www.inkfreenews.com
James Lambert
James L. Lambert, 83, formerly of Columbia City, died at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Towne House Retirement Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Sep. 26, 1938. He married Rea J. Simon on Sep. 11, 1960; she preceded him in death. He later married Joy E. (Blombach) Saunders on May 16, 1999; she survives.
Joyce Douglas
Joyce F. Douglas, 86, Churubusco, died at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born July 19, 1936. She married Doug; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Janet (Basle) Trimmer, Roger (Judy) Hartman, Gail Hartman and Gary...
Edith Schmucker
Edith Jo Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, died Aug. 3, 2022. She was born May 20, 1966. She is survived by her three sons, Tyler Schmucker, Warsaw, Brock (Samantha) Schmucker, Dowagiac, Mich. and Mikel D. Renze, Nappanee; long-time significant other, Vincent Renze; brothers, Randy (Brenda) Schmucker, Etna Green, Gary Schmucker, Etna Green and Tim (Lori) Schmucker, Nappanee; and sister, Roxanne (Juan) Leal, Milford.
Lorna Craig — UPDATED
Lorna F. Craig, 98, Rochester, died at 5:53 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. She was born May 8, 1924. She married Maurice William “Bill” Keyser in 1940; she later married Raymond H. Craig on Aug. 27, 1977; he preceded her in death.
Roberta Plank
Roberta N. Plank, 88, Goshen, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen, Goshen. She was born June 8, 1934. She married John G. Plank on Sep. 27, 1952; he preceded her in death. Survivors include a daughter, Jan (Orus) Goppert, New Paris; two sons, Gary L. (Sherry)...
James ‘Jim’ Bellman
James “Jim” Bellman, 64, Nappanee, died unexpectedly at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital. He was born Nov. 5, 1957. On Feb. 7, 1988, he married Rhonda Miller; she survives in Nappanee. He is survived by three children, Amanda (Jesse) Fritcher, Crown Point, Skye...
Richard ‘Rick’ Landis
Richard “Rick” A. Landis, 64, rural Macy, died at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at his residence. Rick was born July 5, 1958, in Galveston, Texas, to Thomas L. and Betty (Slisher) Landis. He married on March 3, 1979, to Diane Adams; she survives. He was a...
Marta Lopez
Marta Lopez, 76, Ligonier, died Wednesday morning, Aug. 3, 2022, at her home in Ligonier. She was born Aug. 10, 1945. She married Jose De Jesus Lucero in 1969; he preceded her in death. She is survived by six children, Jorge Lucero, Veronica Lucero, Guadalupe Lucero, Jesus Lucero, Laura Lucero...
Jerry Millington — UPDATED
Jerry L. Millington, 84, lifelong resident of Warsaw, died Aug. 2, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born June 11, 1938. He married Glenda Egner on May 24, 1957; she survives. He is also survived by children, Debbie (Doug) Marburger, Carolyn (Richard) Neff and Roger (Heather) Millington; seven...
Kimberly Leed
Kimberly L. Leed, 61, Plymouth, died at 10:15 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Nov. 1, 1960. She is survived by her father, Harvey Leed; daughter, Tiffany White, Nappanee; and stepdaughter, Cory Smith, Mishawaka; sons Christopher (Kelly Gorney) Leed, Plymouth and Travis Mechling, Lapaz; sisters, Wendy (Dave) Tapia, Plymouth, Regina Kaser, Lapaz, Autumn (Shane) Rucker, Argos and Jennifer Leed, Plymouth; brothers, Tracy Leed, Lapaz, Shane (Shellie) Leed, South Bend, Cody (Kim) Leed, Argos, Randy (Colleen) Gaines, Ohio, Bill (Jodie) Gaines, LaPorte and Tanner Leed, Plymouth; and six grandchildren.
Walter Covert
Walter L. Covert, 82, Culver, died July 30, 2022. He was born July 5, 1940. He married Nancy J. Mouton on June 15, 1963; she survives. He is also survived by his sons, Steve (Linda) Covert and Tim (Christina) Covert; daughters, Barbara Caudill and Betty Covert; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Dorothy Gerber
Dorothy Mae Gerber, 91, Syracuse, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at her home in Syracuse. She married Donald E. Gerber Sr.; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two children, Gary L. Gerber and Sandra P. Mente; nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Legacy Cremation and Remembrance Center is...
Lowell Bollinger
Lowell Wade Bollinger, 89, North Manchester, died Aug. 1, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. He was born Sep. 30, 1932. He is survived by his sons, Ty Martin Bollinger, Huntington Woods, Mich. and Steven Wade Bollinger, Ann Arbor, Mich.; sisters, Karen (Jerry) Hand and Christine (Stanley) Beery, both of North Manchester; and a granddaughter.
Heather Summers — UPDATED
Heather M. Summers, 43, Bremen, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Ernestine M. Raclin House, Mishawaka. She was born Sep. 12, 1978. She married Todd Summers on Sep. 18, 2004; he survives in Bremen. She is also survived by her daughter, Zoey Summers, Bremen; her sons: Alexander Summers, Bremen...
Chad Bibler — UPDATED
Chad Lee Bibler, 54, Grove City, Ohio, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Grady Memorial Hospital, Delaware, Ohio. Chad was born Sep. 20, 1967, in Logansport, to Larry D. and Carolyn L. (Bundy) Bibler. He married Anne Raikes and then married Beth Woodford Bibler; they survive. He was a...
Gerry Meadows — PENDING
Gerry Meadows, 87, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Gloria Martin
Gloria Jean Martin, 89, Elkhart, died 12:22 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born March 21, 1933. She married Dallas Ray Martin on Dec. 16, 1951; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Steven (Penny) Martin, Warsaw, Gregory (Jeanie) Martin,...
Daniel Vincent
Daniel B. Vincent, 62, Churubusco, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at his home in Churubusco. He was born July 12, 1960. He married Lydia Temple; she survives. He is also survived by five children, Tony (Corrie) Vincent, Jayshree (John) Watkins, Daniel Vincent, Mya Vincent and Bekham Vincent; eight siblings, Ernest (Cathy) Vincent, Cheryl (Phil) Kryder-Wassil, Michael Vincent, Jeff Vincent, Jane (Edward) Feipel, Suzanne (Larry) Knecht, Amy Vincent and Grace (Nick) Lazoff; and five grandchildren.
David ‘Fuzz’ Wilfong
David W. “Fuzz” Wilfong, 71, South Whitley, died at 8:35 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his farm in South Whitley. He was born July 22, 1951. He is survived by his siblings, Rex (Sandra) Wilfong, Huntington, Donna (Jim) Baxter, South Whitley and Patricia (Warren) Harlan, Pierceton. Smith...
Richard Kuhn — PENDING
Richard Kuhn, 78, Fort Wayne, formerly of Leesburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in his residence in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
