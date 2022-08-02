Deadly SC motorcycle crash not discovered until 4 days later

Read on www.cbs17.com
Related
Police: Woman left children unattended in vehicle while shoplifting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been charged after police say she left children unattended in a vehicle while she shoplifted items from a store in Citadel Mall. On Thursday, officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to Citadel Mall in reference to a shoplifting incident at Hibbett Sports involving three women, according […]
UPDATE: Endangered woman found safe, deputies say
UPDATE: AUGUST 5, 2022 | 10:49 A.M. – Meghan Spinks returned safely returned to her home. CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing woman considered endangered. Meghan Spinks, 37, was last seen in North Charleston. Deputies say Spinks was last seen wearing a multicolored t-shirt, […]
The Post and Courier
Amtrak train strikes vehicle abandoned by fleeing suspect on tracks in Berkeley County
GOOSE CREEK — An Amtrak passenger train collided after midnight Aug. 3 with a car that was abandoned on the tracks during a high-speed pursuit with a Charleston County Sheriff's deputy. No one was injured as a result of the crash. Marquise Tryone Fogle, 38, was charged with failure...
counton2.com
CPD: Drunk woman left friend’s baby in hot car
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday arrested a woman who is accused of driving her friend’s baby home while drunk, then leaving the baby in a hot car while she went inside to nap. According to the report, witnesses at the Palms Apartments...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
North Charleston councilman and Charleston County sheriff spar over heated traffic stop
A routine traffic stop last week involving a North Charleston councilman turned into an hourlong dispute that ended with allegations of racial profiling leveled against the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Leonard Vella Jr. was cleared by an internal investigation of wrongdoing for the July 24 stop of Jerome Heyward's...
sclawyersweekly.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle settles for $10M
A woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury after being struck by a truck as she was walking has settled her claims for $10 million, her attorneys report. David Yarborough of Yarborough Applegate in Charleston reports that in October 2018, his client, a 33-year-old Wisconsin woman visiting South Carolina, was walking in a crosswalk when the ...
WMBF
Police: Scene cleared after bomb threat investigation at Georgetown Walmart
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities investigated a possible bomb threat at a Walmart in the Grand Strand on Thursday. The Georgetown Police Department said the store received a call earlier in the day regarding the threat. By around 9 p.m., authoirites said the store had reopened after being cleared with...
live5news.com
GPS tracking technology seeks to end police pursuits
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Catching the “bad guy” is not as easy as it sounds, especially when a chase turns into a dangerous pursuit. Lowcountry authorities say there is a number of reasons why officers or deputies engage in pursuit, but the suspect almost always faces the same charge: Failure to stop for blue lights.
RELATED PEOPLE
live5news.com
Police make 3rd arrest in deadly N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a third man has been charged in connection to a June shooting that left one person dead and another injured. Derwin Rogerstein Lucas, Jr., 23, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during...
Deputies: Man charged for mail theft in South Carolina
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a Moncks Corner man accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail after an investigation conducted by Berkeley County deputies. David Benjamin Driggers was arrested July 26 after deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office executed a search of a home located along the 2100 block of South […]
Police searching for vulnerable adult last seen in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department needs your help in finding a missing vulnerable adult. Gabrielle D. Smith, 24, was last seen on July 27 at a Lindo Terrace location. Police say Smith suffers from a mental illness and “is having grandiose delusions about being trafficked.” Authorities also noted Smith to […]
walterborolive.com
Sure Shots club shooting kills one, critically injures another
A Colleton County man was killed at a Walterboro nightclub in an incident that seriously injured a local woman. Dexter Lynah, 23, of Walterboro, died because of his receiving gunshot wounds, according to Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey. Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Sure...
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
‘He was life at a party’: Family and friends remember victim of Walterboro shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - People in Colleton County are remembering and mourning the death of a 23-year-old man from Walterboro. Dexter Lynah, Jr. died early Saturday morning in a shooting at Sure Shots Pool Hall off of Snider Highway. Family and friends say that Lynah, Jr. was well-known and...
live5news.com
Charleston man charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers from the Charleston Police Department arrested and charged a Charleston man for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend Wednesday. Noah Sibley, 29, was charged with second-degree assault and battery as well as kidnapping, a police report states. According to the incident report, officers responded to...
CCSO: Man arrested after car chase ends on train tracks
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday arrested one person after a car chase ended on the train tracks. According to CCSO, a deputy tried to make a traffic stop on Rivers Avenue around 12:45 a.m., but the driver fled into Berkeley County. The driver ran off of the road […]
South Carolina couple says police raid was ‘illegal kidnapping’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that police illegally detained a South Carolina couple when officers outside the jurisdiction raided their home in the middle of the night. According to complaints filed Tuesday, Shane Glover and Codie Fuller were held at gunpoint and handcuffed while unclothed by officers with the Holly Hill and Santee […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
2 men arrested in teen's shooting at North Charleston apartments
NORTH CHARLESTON — Two men have been arrested in a teen boy's fatal shooting earlier this year at an apartment complex. Trey-Von Drayton-Fabor, 21, and Antonio Odom, 24, were booked Aug. 3 into the Charleston County jail on charges of murder, attempted murder and a firearm offense. The men...
live5news.com
Lawsuit: Police cuffed, detained Orangeburg couple in middle of night without warrants
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - An Orangeburg couple is filing lawsuits against two towns accusing them of violating their rights almost two years ago. At a Wednesday morning news conference, attorney Justin Bamberg said his client, Shane Glover, is suing the towns of Holly Hill and Santee for an August 2020 incident in which police handcuffed and detained Glover and his girlfriend using force in the middle of the night at their own home. The incident began, they claim, after a police officer took a personal disagreement to the next level.
Photos: FBI Hostage Rescue Team conducts training in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team conducted a four-day training exercise in and around Charleston this week. Agents practiced helicopter and jet-ski rescues in the Charleston Harbor, the Intracoastal Waterway, and off the coasts of Kiawah and Sullivan’s Islands. The FBI said that Charleston “is the perfect location for the FBI’s specialty […]
live5news.com
Deputies: One injured in Goose Creek shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting in Goose Creek. Deputies responded to the area of Howe Hall Road and Rubyridge Lane after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This...
Comments / 0