Flash flood watch issued for parts of Trinity and Siskiyou counties Tuesday

Read on krcrtv.com
Related
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services Issues an Advisory to Willow Creek Area After Multiple Fires
Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services tweeted,. ADVISORY: Due to #wildfire activity, the @HumCoSO is issuing an ADVISORY for the Willow Creek area. There are no evacuation orders or warnings at this time. Please open locked gates for fire personnel access and be ready to go at a moment’s notice. tinyurl.com/5d2eyd4e.
krcrtv.com
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Alex fire in Siskiyou County 20% contained, Yeti fire still spreading
SISKIYOU COUNTY — More black lines are on the map of the Alex and Yeti fires, meaning crews have contained that perimeter of the fire. The Alex fire has not grown the last 48 hours and crews have the fire "about 20% contained," said Heather McRae, an operations section chief with the Klamath National Forest in an update on the fire.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Siskiyou by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 17:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-02 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Siskiyou The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Siskiyou County in northern California * Until 615 PM PDT. * At 541 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grenada, or 9 miles south of Yreka, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. * Locations impacted include Montague, Gazelle and Grenada. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:56 a.m.: Information on the Known Fires and Interviews] Lightning Storm Peppers Northern Humboldt, Multiple Fires Reported
Throughout the early morning hours today (August 5), lightning flashed in northern Humboldt–particularly near Willow Creek and Hoopa. Basho Watson Parks, a member of the Willow Creek Fire Safe Council, has been up since early this morning reporting on the resulting fires on the Willow Creek, CA Bulletin Board on Facebook.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Mud flows prompt evacuation warnings in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY - Mudflows near the Lava Fire burn scar in Siskiyou County have prompted evacuation warnings. Rain storms Tuesday evening caused mud and water to rush down the hill just north of Whitney Creek. The fast moving-water was filled with trees and other debris. Highway 97 was closed Tuesday...
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE DANGER NOW EXTREME IN JACKSON AND JOSEPHINE COUNTIES
Due to dry vegetation, hot conditions, thunderstorms, and numerous active fires in the region, the fire danger level on lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Jackson and Josephine counties are now at the extreme level. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said the Industrial Fire Precaution Level will...
activenorcal.com
Insane Video Shows Cars Washing Away in Flash Flood in McKinney Fire Burn Scar
After the McKinney Fire grew to more than 55,000 acres in just a couple of days in Siskiyou County, rains helped firefighters get the flames under control. But when the rain began to fall much harder than expected, flash flooding began in the region and the videos show how intense things got.
KDRV
Evacuation changes for Siskiyou county fires
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Another zone has been placed under an evacuation warning by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office because of the Yeti and Alex Fire Complex. Police say residents in the SIS-1111 should get ready to leave immediately if the fire activity increases. Zones in Yreka and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Minimal growth on McKinney Fire, increased fire behavior expected
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The McKinney Fire remains at 10% containment and has grown to 58,668 acres, according to the U.S. National Forest. On Wednesday, the fire behavior was minimal but fire activity increased on the western portion of the fire as fuels dried out in the afternoon. Crews used...
actionnewsnow.com
Power outage affecting nearly 120 PG&E customers in Shasta, Tehama counties
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 12:11 P.M. UPDATE - Nearly 120 PG&E customers remain without power in Shasta and Tehama counties on Thursday afternoon. The power outage was reported just before 9:50 a.m. As of noon, it was affecting 119 customers. The outage cut power to 544 customers when it was first...
KTVL
Fire crews heading to small lightning fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — Updated August 2 at 2:12 pm: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has had reports of seven new lightning fires. Six fires have firefighting crews addressing the flames and are 1/10 of an acre or less. Two are already contained. Firefighters are currently hiking to a...
kymkemp.com
Gunshot Victim Traveling West Along Hwy 299 Assisted by Several Local Agencies
A gunshot victim traveling in a car on Hwy 299 was located and taken to the hospital late this morning. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “[J]ust after 11 a.m. today, the Sheriff’s Office received the report of a blue sedan traveling through the Willow Creek area carrying a possible gunshot victim.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Heating up with more showers & thunderstorms possible
You're going to want to dress in light layers, grab your sunglasses, pack some extra water, and some of you will probably want to have umbrella handy on your way out the door Tuesday. High pressure centered to our east will build further into northern California today, and that will drive hotter temperatures back into our forecast. Low pressure off the coast will continue to tap into monsoonal moisture from our south and draw it north into our region through the day. that monsoonal moisture will drive unstable conditions, and is what's giving us more chances for showers and thunderstorms in your Tuesday forecast. The threat of thunderstorms will be the biggest reason for elevated fire danger across our region, and that's what's prompted a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger to remain in effect through 11pm Tuesday in Siskiyou and Modoc Counties. Fire danger will range from moderate to high this afternoon to evening. Skies have been clearing overnight and will start out mostly sunny today. We'll have increasing clouds from late morning through this afternoon, and the potential for showers and thunderstorms will ramp up from mid afternoon through this evening. The best potential for thunderstorm development will be from the northern end of the valley to the north, with a chance for some thunderstorm activity in the northern Sierra as well. Northern Shasta and Siskiyou Counties are looking like the most likely areas for thunderstorms to occur later today. Temperatures are starting out a bit cooler this morning, but will become hotter for your afternoon. Valley and foothill areas have dipped into the 60's to around 70 degrees overnight, while our mountain areas are ranging from the 50's to 60's. Winds are mostly out of the northeast and light early today, but will pick up out of the south this afternoon. Sustained winds to 10mph and gusts to 20mph will be possible from this afternoon through this evening. High temperatures are projected to climb into the 98 to 104 degree range in the valley this afternoon, while our mountain and foothill areas end up in the low 80's to mid 90's today.
KTVL
Klamath National Forest shuts down McKinney/Yeti fire area, $5-10k fine for illegal entry
SISKIYOU COUNTY — The Klamath National Forest has shut down the ranger districts where the McKinney and Yeti fires are burning, warning anyone who disobeys this order that they will be facing a fine and/or jail time. The fine can be as much as $5,000 for an individual and...
krcrtv.com
Evacuated residents of Siskiyou County can check on their livestock
SISKIYOU COUNTY — If you have livestock impacted by the McKinney fire or Yeti Complex, there are several options to allow you to access evacuated areas and feed/check on your animals. If you are a current holder of an Ag Pass, communicate with your Livestock Pass Coordinator. If you...
KDRV
Evacuation downgrades in Fort Jones
FORT JONES, Calif. – Some residents will now be able to return home. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is decreasing four zones to an evacuation warning. The zones that have changed are located west of Fort Jones, and it includes SIS-2004-A, SIS-1233-A, SIS-2001-A, and SIS-1316-A. While residents are able to return, police say that you should still be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.
KDRV
ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE: Peter Fire caused by improperly discarded smoking materials
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE officers said the Peter Fire was started by improperly discarded smoking materials. The Peter Fire burned 304 acres and destroyed 16 buildings after it broke out on July 14 west of Anderson. It started in the area of Peter Pan Gulch Road and forced...
actionnewsnow.com
One-way traffic controls in Trinity County after motorcycle, big rig crash
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. 4:15 P.M. UPDATE - Highway 299 is now under one-way traffic control after a big rig and motorcycle crashed in Trinity County, according to Caltrans. Caltrans said the crash was east of Douglas City. The CHP Trinity-River said its officers are at the scene. The highway was...
KDRV
New mandatory evacuation order in Happy Camp
HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued two new evacuation orders. The areas impacted are zones SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. Those are part of the following areas:. SIS-1111. NORTH OF Gordons Ferry Road, Highway 96. SOUTH OF Forest Route 19n01. EAST OF Forest Route 19n01,...
Comments / 0