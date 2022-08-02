Read on cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County Friday August 5
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Friday August 5 due to expected afternoon and even showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could become strong. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This...
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for August 6 – August 12
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday August 6 to Friday August 12, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Avenue/SR 120 – Significant delays...
A photo tour inside of and around Reformation Brewery at Riverview Landing in Smyrna
Several months ago, Reformation Brewery reached out to the Courier, offering us a self-guided tour of its Smyrna location. The offer came in light of Smyrna City Council’s controversial decision allowing StillFire Brewing to expand its brewery to downtown Smyrna. While the downtown StillFire location is set to open...
COVID in Cobb County: August 3, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health is now reporting on the COVID numbers for the state weekly instead of daily. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday August 3, 2022. The numbers in this report were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report,...
fox5atlanta.com
Father and son rescued from SUV after falling off I-85 overpass into river
ATLANTA - Crews have rescued a father and his 3-year-old son whose car plummeted off an Interstate 85 overpass into the river below in Atlanta. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened on northbound lanes of I-85 on the flyover to Langford Parkway between State Route 166 and the I-75/I-85 connector.
Hispanic Professionals Business Mixer to be hosted by Cobb Chamber
The Cobb Chamber announced that in partnership with the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber and SelectCobb will host a Hispanic Professionals Business Mixer on August 30. For more information, and a registration link, see the Chamber’s announcement that we’ve reprinted below:. ATLANTA (Aug. 3, 2022) —...
Chelsea Holley of Spelman College will speak at the August luncheon of the Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Executive Women
ATLANTA (Aug. 2, 2022) — Join the Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Executive Women (CEW) on Friday, August 12 for CEW’s August Luncheon featuring Chelsea Holley, Director of Admissions at Spelman College. Holley will discuss the state of admission post-pandemic and share insight into recruiting and its impact on workforce in Cobb.
Kennesaw launches the 2022 ‘Kennesaw 101: Citizens Government Academy’
If you’re a resident or business owner in the City of Kennesaw, and would like to learn about the nuts and bolts of city government, you might want to sign up for the eight week course, ‘Kennesaw 101: Citizens Government Academy.”. The city announced the details in a...
CCSD’s pursuit of case against student who had expulsion overturned called retaliatory by SPLC
The Southern Poverty Law Center is representing a former Campbell High School student who was expelled, but was found by the state board of education to have been denied his due process rights by Cobb County School District. The district is pursuing the matter, even though the student has since...
