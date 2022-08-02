ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County Friday August 5

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Friday August 5 due to expected afternoon and even showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could become strong. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This...
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for August 6 – August 12

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday August 6 to Friday August 12, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Avenue/SR 120 – Significant delays...
COVID in Cobb County: August 3, 2022

The Georgia Department of Public Health is now reporting on the COVID numbers for the state weekly instead of daily. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday August 3, 2022. The numbers in this report were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report,...
Hispanic Professionals Business Mixer to be hosted by Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber announced that in partnership with the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber and SelectCobb will host a Hispanic Professionals Business Mixer on August 30. For more information, and a registration link, see the Chamber’s announcement that we’ve reprinted below:. ATLANTA (Aug. 3, 2022) —...
