Elderwood to pay $950K to settle Medicare fraud claims

Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
WIVB
Phony Buffalo attorney gets 5 years probation and must pay thousands in restitution
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A phony Buffalo attorney will spend five years on probation and need to cough up more than $7,800 in restitution for defrauding his clients. By all outward accounts, 39-year-old Andrew Schnorr was an attorney. He worked for a Buffalo law firm and represented clients in real courtrooms. The only problem was that he never graduated from law school or passed the state bar exam, an investigation by the Office of the N.Y. Attorney General revealed.
Journal Inquirer
People’s United customers will see changes
People’s United Bank customers will see the first in a series of changes today as M&T Bank launches the process of moving account holders from the Connecticut-based financial institution over to its computer system. The conversion process represents the final stage of Buffalo, N.Y.-based M&T’s $8.3 billion acquisition that...
wbfo.org
Home tests make tracking COVID harder. WNY health officials are turning to the sewers instead
While official testing numbers in Western New York for COVID-19 are running high, with 11.45% positivity on Wednesday, those figures are regarded as less reliable than they used to be. That's because more people are using home test kits and not all of them are reporting when they're positive. Instead,...
Allegations of possible Hatch Act violations involving Brown reelection
Allegations surfaced against the Brown Administration accusing some city employees and Buffalo police officers of violating federal law during Mayor Byron Brown’s re-election campaign.
Open Letter to Those Getting Married in New York State
We have all been to weddings before. Whether it's for a close family member or friend or someone not quite as close to you, we have been to them. Some of us have been to our own weddings and if you have gotten married or more importantly, are in the process of getting married, then you know just how stressful it can be.
wutv29.com
First Student applicant says company is not following its job posting requirements
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Just yesterday, Buffalo Public Schools announced they’re willing to pay parents to drive their children to and from school as a solution to the bus driver shortage. At the same time, the transportation company that works with the district says they've been recruiting new drivers. But...
Nick Langworthy speaking out about challenger Carl Paladino for not providing sources of income
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The race for the 23rd Congressional District continues to heat up and so do the attacks from two Republican candidates. GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy is again speaking out about challenger Carl Paladino. This time it's about finances. Both candidates are required to submit a financial disclosure...
Gov. Hochul announces $682 million in funding for affordable housing
Gov. Hochul announced Monday that $682 million will go towards funding to create or preserve 1,600 homes across the state.
Flight delays and cancellations addressed by Attorney General
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Due to recent havoc created by airlines canceling flights and adjusting times the New York Attorney General has called on the Federal Aviation Administration to prevent those companies from selling tickets for flights they cannot provide on time to customers. These recent cancellations have caused millions...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo doctor on how to prevent lung cancer
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Doctors say about 20,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer every year, and a large proportion of them end up dying from the disease.
$1.5M will help remove another part of former Robert Moses Parkway
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A committee on Wednesday approved $1.5 million that will go toward removing another part of the former Robert Moses Parkway. They want to remove the part from Whirlpool State Park all the way up to the Town of Lewiston. This step helps the project move forward.
BPS sends survey to parents asking if they'd consider opting out of bus services for 2022-2023 school year
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last year a bus driver shortage only created headaches for BPS students and parents. "Often the times the bus was 20 or 30 minutes late for pickup or drop-off. There were sometimes when the bus wouldn't come at all," said Duncan Kirkwood, a Buffalo Public Schools parent.
Tonawanda man gets answers from National Fuel on lawn damage repair
A gas line was replaced underground at a Town of Tonawanda man's home in January, and he's still trying to get the ground fixed.
wbfo.org
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown faces public criticism during heated redistricting hearing
City activists and residents have been speaking out for weeks about the Buffalo Common Council’s new district lines, but at a public hearing Wednesday many residents not only voiced concern over the proposed map, but how the redistricting process has been handled by Mayor Byron Brown. The heated hearing...
“I’m confident that this case is going to be resolved”: New developments in 18 year Chautauqua County cold case
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY (WIVB) — Investigators are close to cracking a murder case that has haunted the Jamestown area for almost two decades. Yolanda Bindics was last heard from at 8:20 p.m. on August 10, 2004 after she finished her shift at the Family Dollar in Jamestown. Her body was found two years later in what […]
Alert canceled for missing vulnerable adult
UPDATE: Police have recently canceled the alert for Frank Gugino on Friday morning. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Thursday evening for a missing vulnerable adult from Rochester. According to the Tonawanda City Police Department, Frank Gugino, 86, was last seen on Woody Lane in Rochester around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. They say he […]
Developer planning to convert Radisson on Grand Island into apartments
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — An out-of-town developer is looking into taking over of the area’s largest hotels. A Salt Lake City developer is planning to convert the Radisson hotel on Grand Island into apartments. The plan would convert the 263-room hotel into an apartment building housing about 135 units. The hotel has struggled for […]
Boulevard Mall now an urban renewal area
AMHERST, N.Y. — At one point in time, Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa says the Boulevard Mall was worth $99 million. Today, he says it's worth $10 million. "It's been a pretty big fall from grace," Kulpa said. So now the town, along with owners and developers Douglas...
Child charged with DWI in Cattaraugus County
The child will be back in court at a later date.
Hearing granted to determine if accused killer can withdraw guilty plea
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Charles Jones is charged with the murder of his girlfriend Jacquetta Lee. It happened in 2019. After Lee's death, Jones told 2 On Your Side, that they had a toxic relationship. Jones was eventually arrested weeks later when police were trying to execute a warrant. It...
