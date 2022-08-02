Suspected car burglar arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A suspected burglar is behind bars after police said he broke into a vehicle late last month. Isayah Zane Bright, 21, has been charged with Burglary of a Vehicle.
According to an affidavit, on July 31, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded after witnesses saw a man break into a vehicle parked outside a grocery store in the 2700 block of West County Road. The suspect was last seen walking in a field behind a nearby auto parts store.
Officers then found the suspect, later identified as Bright, and detained him for questioning. Bright reportedly consented to a search of his backpack and investigators found items belonging to the victim, including a pair of diamond earrings.
Bright was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon- his bond has been set at $2,500.
This is not Bright's first run in with the law; he was indicted by a Grand Jury on July 11 on one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. He has also been arrested multiple times since 2018 on charges such as drug possession, assault, and giving false information to law enforcement. A mug shot for Bright was not immediately available.
