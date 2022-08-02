Read on www.magnoliareporter.com
Frederick D. Lamay
Frederick D. Lamay was born October 20, 1969 at Wadley Hospital in TEXarkana to Reverend Corinthians and Mrs. Charlene Lamay. Fred departed this life on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Wadley Hospital. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of the New St. Paul Baptist Church.
Gertrude Easter Wafer
Gertrude Easter Wafer was born October 12, 1953 in Magnolia, to the late J.D. Easter and Susie Bell Lee Easter. Gertrude attended McMittress school in Emerson, but later transferred to the Magnolia School District. She confessed her life to Christ at an early age and united with Mount Israel C.M.E....
Camden celebrates "First Friday" tonight
First Friday Monthly Market in Camden the public to its “Rock Around the Clock 50s Party” on Friday night. Three food trucks will be in place. Phonzie’s 1 Stop Hog Shop will have barbeque flavors, The Crepe Coop will have both savory and sweet crepes and Bills & Dimes will have authentic Mexican.
Outside Fun Day coming to Camden
The Great Camden Outside Fun Day, a one-day event, is Saturday. Activities are planned for all age groups. Sponsored by the city of Camden & Arkansas Bass Team Trail. The day will kick off at 6 a.m. with the Rumble on the River Bass Team Tournament at the Camden River Walk along the Ouachita River. Boats may launch from the River Walk Park boat ramp or the boat ramp in Sandy Beach Park, Sandy Beach Drive, before motoring over to the River Walk for take-off. A drive-thru weigh-in will be held at 3 p.m. at the Camden News parking lot located at the corner of Washington Street and Madison Avenue.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, August 3, 2022: Another Magnolia Square remodeling project
The metal trash container on the east side of the square has been positioned for a remodeling project at Magnolia Printing. The ceiling has sustained water damage over the years, and a portion of it fell in a few months ago. It’s wonderful that a property owner is making an investment to maintain a building on the Magnolia Square that’s been in existence since World War II. We order our office supplies through Deadra Litzsinger at Magnolia Printing. Gracie is still there, too, but our feline friend from Banner-News days is in retirement from her Chief Rodent Officer title.
Hamilton Haven earns $1,000 Walmart Community grant
Prescott’s Hamilton Haven has been granted $1,000 from the Walmart Community Grant Program. The Walmart Community Grant Program is designed to support communities in the areas where Walmart and Sam’s Club stores are located. This grant was approved through the Hope Walmart store. Hamilton Haven opened in April...
All mayoral positions in Columbia County now have candidates
The field for municipal office in Columbia County filled out a little on Thursday, with all five mayoral positions now having candidates. Filing of independent candidates for city offices continues through noon Wednesday, August 10 at the Columbia County Clerk’s Office in the Boundary Street Annex. All mayoral and...
Commodities distribution August 18 at Hospitality House
USDA commodities will be distributed starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 18 and Friday, August 19 at The Hospitality House, 100 Meadowbrook Lane in Magnolia. The Central Arkansas Development Council is sponsoring the drive-through distribution of commodities which may include UHT milk, grapefruit juice, canned pears, raisins, cream of mushroom soup, lentils, egg noodles, farina cream of wheat and beef stew.
Cooperative Extension Service to recruit volunteer Health Ambassadors in Hempstead, Clark, four other counties
A new Cooperative Extension Service project is seeking to improve the health of rural counties by recruiting local volunteers, who will receive training and deliver extension health programming to their communities. Arkansas ranks 41st out of 50 states for access to clinical preventive care services, making it difficult for Arkansans...
Magnolia High students will pick up schedules next week
Magnolia High School has set its pick-up time for printed schedules. Schedules may be picked up on these dates or any date thereafter before the start of the school year on Monday, August 22. The schedule:. Seniors – Tuesday, August 9. Juniors – Wednesday, August 10. Sophomores and...
COVID-19 active cases declining in region
COVID-19 active cases rose slightly in Lafayette and Nevada counties on Thursday, but declined in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties – continuing a tread from earlier this week. The Arkansas Department of Health also reported no new virus deaths in South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative...
"Battle at the Shed" Cornhole Tournament coming to Emerson
Cornhole is coming to Emerson in a big way. The “Battle at the Shed” Cornhole Tournament will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 20 at The Shed in Emerson. Entry is open to everyone. Doubles teams will pay a $50 entry fee. Prizes will be $1,200 for first, $750 for second and $300 for third.
Union County has 184th COVID-19 death
Active COVID-19 cases dropped in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties on Wednesday, but rose in Lafayette and Nevada counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There was one additional COVID-19 death in Union County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 5,902. Total Active Cases: 119, down one...
Judge Talley will hear criminal docket on Thursday
A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, August 4, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. These defendants scheduled to...
Arkadelphia ticket wins Natural State Jackpot
Someone is holding a Natural State Jackpot ticket worth $75,000. The winning ticket was sold at Jordan's Kwik Stop, 147 Valley in Arkadelphia for last Thursday's drawing. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim his prize. Large prizes must be claimed at the Arkansas...
Muleriders No. 8 pick in GAC football
Southern Arkansas, under first-year head coach Brad Smiley, is tapped to finish eighth among the 12 Great American Conference football teams this fall. The conference on Tuesday announced the results of its 2022 football preseason coaches’ poll. Harding edged out Ouachita for the top spot by a single point.
Southern Arkansas adds indoor track and field to athletic programs
Southern Arkansas University has announced the addition of two new programs to its athletic department for competition beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 athletic year. Men's and women's indoor track and field becomes the department's newest programs. Like the other 14 NCAA-sponsored sports, both will compete in Division II. The move...
Poll: Job creation is Job 1 for Magnolia city government
Job creation and code enforcement should be the top priorities of Magnolia’s city government, and then there’s everything else. Starting Saturday, we invited readers to select one of nine responses to the following question:. “The Magnolia municipal election will be in November. Of these issues, which should be...
