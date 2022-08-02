The Great Camden Outside Fun Day, a one-day event, is Saturday. Activities are planned for all age groups. Sponsored by the city of Camden & Arkansas Bass Team Trail. The day will kick off at 6 a.m. with the Rumble on the River Bass Team Tournament at the Camden River Walk along the Ouachita River. Boats may launch from the River Walk Park boat ramp or the boat ramp in Sandy Beach Park, Sandy Beach Drive, before motoring over to the River Walk for take-off. A drive-thru weigh-in will be held at 3 p.m. at the Camden News parking lot located at the corner of Washington Street and Madison Avenue.

CAMDEN, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO