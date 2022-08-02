'Ferris Bueller' Star Edie McClurg Allegedly Elder Abuse Victim

Mena Suvari has described how being sexually abused as a child made her feel a “loss of sense of self”.The American Beauty star revealed that she was raped at age 12 by one of her older brother’s 16-year-old friends in her 2021 memoir, The Great Peace.In a new interview, Suvari, 43, opened up about her experience, which she said “sucked the life out of me”.In her book, Suvari wrote that she “spent almost my entire life feeling disgusted, ashamed, and in denial about what happened to me”.She detailed how the rape led to more abusive relationships with older men...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO