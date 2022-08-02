ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Ferris Bueller' Star Edie McClurg Allegedly Elder Abuse Victim

Daily Mail

Ferris Bueller's Day Off actress Edie McClurg alleged victim of elder abuse... as she is living under a conservatorship while battling dementia

A man has been accused of acts of elder abuse aimed at actress Edie McClurg, who is living with dementia, by reps for a conservatorship McClurg is under. Michael L. Ramos, who describes himself as a friend of the 77-year-old actress, has tried to remove the actress from her Los Angeles home, leave the state and marry her, reps for the conservatorship said, according to court docs reviewed by TMZ. A judge in the case ordered Ramos to cease any plans to wed McClurg.
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

Coroner confirms actor James Caan’s cause of death

LOS ANGELES — Cardiac issues led to the death of legendary actor James Caan, according to a report released Saturday by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. According to the report, “The Godfather” actor died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease at age 82, People magazine reported, noting that Caan also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, also known as COPD, as well as congestive heart failure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vice

Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation

Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Blueface Responds After Viral Video Of Physical Altercation With Girlfriend Surfaces

Rapper Blueface took to his Instagram account to respond after a viral video of a physical altercation with girlfriend Chrisean Rock surfaced. According to TMZ, LAPD says the incident is officially under investigation and cops are looking to interview both Blueface and Chrisean, as well as review more surveillance from the scene. Possible charges may occur from prosecutors following the completion of the investigation.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Gruesome new details emerge in house-of-horrors killings after girl escapes

Grisly details are emerging about a house-of-horrors case in Alabama in which authorities say a boyfriend killed and dismembered his partner and her son before holding her daughter hostage for more than a week.Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been charged with multiple counts of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, and first degree kidnapping by prosecutors in Tallapoosa County.Authorities say the “heroic” 12-year-old daughter bit through restraints that Mr Pascual-Reyes had used to tie her to a bed post before escaping from his mobile home in Dadeville and raising the alarm.According to an arrest warrant obtained by WRBL, Mr...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
The Independent

Mena Suvari says being raped aged 12 ‘sucked the life out of me’

Mena Suvari has described how being sexually abused as a child made her feel a “loss of sense of self”.The American Beauty star revealed that she was raped at age 12 by one of her older brother’s 16-year-old friends in her 2021 memoir, The Great Peace.In a new interview, Suvari, 43, opened up about her experience, which she said “sucked the life out of me”.In her book, Suvari wrote that she “spent almost my entire life feeling disgusted, ashamed, and in denial about what happened to me”.She detailed how the rape led to more abusive relationships with older men...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Boston Man Who Kidnapped Woman and Raped Her for Three Days Will Spend Decades Behind Bars

A Massachusetts man convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman repeatedly while keeping her inside his home for days will spend up to nearly 40 years behind bars. Victor Pena, 42, was convicted on July 26 on 10 aggravated rape charges and one kidnapping charge stemming from a 2019 incident in which he held Olivia Ambrose, 23, for three days inside his home in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
TMZ.com

Wendy Williams Not Married to NYPD Cop, Despite Reports

Wendy Williams apparently jumped the gun on announcing she was married ... because her rep is now saying it's just not true. A recent report from Hollywood Unlocked claimed Wendy had said she was married to a cop named Henry with the NYPD ... but she wouldn't say much more than that. However, Wendy's rep is shutting the report down.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Out after 19 years: Killer wife who fed her second husband poisoned curry is pictured strolling in the sunshine on shopping trip after she was freed from prison last month

She was dubbed the Black Widow after murdering her husband with a poisoned curry. Now, 19 years after receiving a life sentence, Dena Thompson is free to walk the streets. The notorious bigamist, who was acquitted of trying to murder another husband and conned a third, was controversially set free by the Parole Board last month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
105.5 The Fan

Police Reportedly Investigating Blueface and Chrisean Rock Fight, Chrisean Appears to Confirm They’re Still Together

A criminal report has reportedly been filed in connection to the fight involving Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock. On Tuesday (Aug. 2), TMZ reported the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the kerfuffle that went down early this morning between Blue and Rock on a Hollywood, Calif. sidewalk. According to the celebrity new site's sources, police want to interview Blue and Rock about the physical altercation. They will also be reviewing surveillance footage in the area. The investigation could lead to charges being filed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

‘Honor Killing’ Dad Molested Girls Years Before Allegedly Shooting Them, Mom Testifies

The Texas father accused of fatally shooting his daughters in the back of his taxi in an “honor killing” allegedly sexually assaulted the two girls years prior—and then threatened to kill their mother if they didn’t recant their claims to police.The shocking accusation against Yaser Said came during testimony by his ex-wife, Patricia Owen, in Dallas County Court on Thursday during his capital murder trial. Breaking down several times on the stand, Owens testified that her daughters, Sarah and Amina, told her in 1998 that Said had touched them.After learning about the allegations, Owens said that she went with the...
DALLAS, TX

