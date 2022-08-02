Read on www.kawc.org
Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona secretary of state race
PHOENIX (AP) — Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state and the right to take on a supporter of former President Donald Trump who believes the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Additional returns released Thursday night showed Fontes was so far ahead of House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding that remaining ballots gave Bolding no chance to catch up. He will face Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem in November. Both Bolding and Fontes have warned that electing Finchem to the state’s top election post would be a danger to democracy. Finchem was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, before Trump backers attacked Congress and has pushed for President Joe Biden’s win in Arizona to be withdrawn, something that the law provides no way to do. Fontes is a former Marine and attorney who ran ads saying he would protect voting rights for all Arizonans and that election deniers like Finchem were making a full-fledged attack on democracy.
Kari Lake captures Republican nomination for Arizona governor race
PHOENIX — Former TV news anchor Kari Lake has captured the Republican Party’s bid in the primary for Arizona governor. Lake topped her closest rival, businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson, and the race was called Thursday night, according to The Associated Press. Lake never trailed the housing developer and...
Election denier Finchem wins Republican nomination to oversee voting in Arizona
PHOENIX -- The Republican nominee to become Arizona's chief elections officer is someone who has publicly denied that Joe Biden actually won the popular vote here in 2020 -- and someone who said he might not certify the results of the 2024 presidential race. Results Wednesday showed state Rep. Mark...
Trump-Endorsed Candidates Sweep Arizona; Lake Declares Victory as Final Vote Count Trickles In
After a large increase Tuesday’s primary election voters cast their ballots in person – which are tabulated last – Kari Lake and every other Trump-endorsed candidate in Arizona all appear to have won their primary races. Approximately 97 percent of all precincts have submitted their results. According to ABC-15’s “Data Guru” Garrett Archer, there are 186,067 ballots outstanding, including 112,000 from Maricopa County and 41,968 from Pima County. Maricopa County’s results usually mirror the state’s results.
Latest updates on the tight GOP race for Arizona governor
The GOP race for Arizona governor remains close between Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson. A ballot drop in Maricopa County is expected Wednesday evening.
Kari Lake declares victory in Arizona Republican primary for governor
PHOENIX -- Kari Lake declared victory Wednesday in the Republican gubernatorial primary even as votes were being counted and even as she continued to insist there is evidence of fraud in Arizona elections -- evidence she would not share with the media. "I'm not going to release it to the...
Only 5,360 Votes Counted in Arizona Primary Wednesday, Kari Lake Still Leads
With more than 100,000 votes yet to be counted, Kari Lake still leads the Republican gubernatorial primary against opponent Karrin Taylor Robson. Only 5,360 votes were counted Wednesday, the day after the primary election. Lake currently leads by a margin of 46.2 percent to 44.4 percent. Some of those outstanding...
This consultant says the rift within Arizona's Republican Party began in the 1980s
Tuesday's primary election in Arizona — and the months-long lead up to it — made the stark divide in the state Republican Party extremely obvious. Though most — if not all — the candidates portrayed themselves as conservatives, the definition of that description is up for debate.
Extreme Wing Of Arizona GOP Winning Big In Primaries
Tuesday's primary elections were a litmus test for the direction of Arizona Republican Party. Former President Donald Trump, and his slate of favorite "Stop the Steal" election-deniers and conspiracists, won or were winning. Fealty to the truth lost. Across the board, MAGA candidates in Arizona who cling to the fantasy...
One vote cast in name of deceased Arizona voter in 2020 presidential election, review finds
(The Center Square) – Were there any votes cast in the names of deceased people in the 2020 presidential election?. Yes, but not as many as Arizona Senate president Karen Fann, R-Prescott, previously thought. Arizona’s Republican attorney general Mark Brnovich wrote the Senate president a letter on August 1...
Here’s what GOP gubernatorial candidates Karrin Taylor Robson, Kari Lake said on Election Day
PHOENIX — Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidates Karrin Taylor Robson and Kari Lake both spoke to supporters on primary Election Day, with each stating confidence in the race that remained too close to call. Taylor Robson had 49.2% of votes compared to Lake’s 40.3% on the first drop of results,...
Lopez Concedes Democratic Primary for Governor, Hobbs Says Time to Look Ahead
Democrat Katie Hobbs thanked supporters at a victory party Tuesday night. Here is part of what she said, according to her campaign website. “I want to thank the voters of Arizona for making me your Democratic nominee for governor and entrusting me with this immense responsibility. “The people threatening our...
How the Kansas vote on abortion rights could influence Arizona's approach
With the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this summer, red and blue states have been scrambling to determine how they will define reproductive rights going forward. Voters in Kansas had the first opportunity to give their opinions on the issue when a majority rejected a...
Early Results Show Hobbs, Robson Headed for Showdown for Governor
In the race for Arizona Governor, Katie Hobbs has been declared the winner in the Democratic Primary, with challenger Marco Lopez conceding Tuesday night. Republican Karrin Taylor Robson has a lead on polling frontrunner Kari Lake. Early elections numbers show Blake Masters ahead in the GOP Senate race. Masters received...
2022 unofficial Election Day results are in
Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
Some Arizona polling locations having issues with stolen pens following candidate's claim
Lake took the stage to speak to supporters about voting issues in Pinal County on primary election day. Karrin Taylor Robson takes the stage to speak about early lead in GOP gubernatorial race. Updated: 11 minutes ago. |. As the early results came in, Robson had a lead over opponent...
Two Democrats, four Republicans vying to become next Governor of Arizona
A hard-fought battle between Republican gubernatorial candidates led up to today’s primary election, but Democrats have some tough decisions to make too. The smack-down between GOP frontrunner Kari Lake and Phoenix businesswoman Karin Taylor Robson captured headlines in the final weeks of campaigning. Lake, a former TV news anchor,...
On election eve, Arizona's GOP attorney general debunks Trump's Big Lie
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Maricopa County's 2020 election results while noting "serious vulnerabilities" in the state's voting procedures. The apparent revelation was detailed in an April report that followed a six-month state investigation. Yet on Monday, one day ahead...
Brnovich says some claims of dead voters in 2020 election in Maricopa County were ‘absurd’
PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich told Senate President Karen Fann on Monday in a letter that almost all claims of dead voters participating in the 2020 election were without merit. “Some were so absurd the names and birthdates didn’t even match the deceased, and others included dates...
Arizona Primary Elections: Live updates, results as they come in
PHOENIX - We're watching Arizona Primary Election races from across the state, which includes those running for governor, attorney general, U.S. Senate, Secretary of State, House seats and other highly contended races. We'll be providing up-to-date information on candidates, their progress in respective races and results as they come in.
