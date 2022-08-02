ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona secretary of state race

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state and the right to take on a supporter of former President Donald Trump who believes the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Additional returns released Thursday night showed Fontes was so far ahead of House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding that remaining ballots gave Bolding no chance to catch up. He will face Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem in November. Both Bolding and Fontes have warned that electing Finchem to the state’s top election post would be a danger to democracy. Finchem was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, before Trump backers attacked Congress and has pushed for President Joe Biden’s win in Arizona to be withdrawn, something that the law provides no way to do. Fontes is a former Marine and attorney who ran ads saying he would protect voting rights for all Arizonans and that election deniers like Finchem were making a full-fledged attack on democracy.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Kari Lake captures Republican nomination for Arizona governor race

PHOENIX — Former TV news anchor Kari Lake has captured the Republican Party’s bid in the primary for Arizona governor. Lake topped her closest rival, businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson, and the race was called Thursday night, according to The Associated Press. Lake never trailed the housing developer and...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Trump-Endorsed Candidates Sweep Arizona; Lake Declares Victory as Final Vote Count Trickles In

After a large increase Tuesday’s primary election voters cast their ballots in person – which are tabulated last – Kari Lake and every other Trump-endorsed candidate in Arizona all appear to have won their primary races. Approximately 97 percent of all precincts have submitted their results. According to ABC-15’s “Data Guru” Garrett Archer, there are 186,067 ballots outstanding, including 112,000 from Maricopa County and 41,968 from Pima County. Maricopa County’s results usually mirror the state’s results.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
kawc.org

Kari Lake declares victory in Arizona Republican primary for governor

PHOENIX -- Kari Lake declared victory Wednesday in the Republican gubernatorial primary even as votes were being counted and even as she continued to insist there is evidence of fraud in Arizona elections -- evidence she would not share with the media. "I'm not going to release it to the...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Donald Trump
Phoenix New Times

Extreme Wing Of Arizona GOP Winning Big In Primaries

Tuesday's primary elections were a litmus test for the direction of Arizona Republican Party. Former President Donald Trump, and his slate of favorite "Stop the Steal" election-deniers and conspiracists, won or were winning. Fealty to the truth lost. Across the board, MAGA candidates in Arizona who cling to the fantasy...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Elections#Election Day#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Republican#Democrat
kawc.org

Early Results Show Hobbs, Robson Headed for Showdown for Governor

In the race for Arizona Governor, Katie Hobbs has been declared the winner in the Democratic Primary, with challenger Marco Lopez conceding Tuesday night. Republican Karrin Taylor Robson has a lead on polling frontrunner Kari Lake. Early elections numbers show Blake Masters ahead in the GOP Senate race. Masters received...
ARIZONA STATE
Sedona Red Rock News

2022 unofficial Election Day results are in

Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
kawc.org

Two Democrats, four Republicans vying to become next Governor of Arizona

A hard-fought battle between Republican gubernatorial candidates led up to today’s primary election, but Democrats have some tough decisions to make too. The smack-down between GOP frontrunner Kari Lake and Phoenix businesswoman Karin Taylor Robson captured headlines in the final weeks of campaigning. Lake, a former TV news anchor,...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona Primary Elections: Live updates, results as they come in

PHOENIX - We're watching Arizona Primary Election races from across the state, which includes those running for governor, attorney general, U.S. Senate, Secretary of State, House seats and other highly contended races. We'll be providing up-to-date information on candidates, their progress in respective races and results as they come in.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy