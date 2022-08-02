Read on www.rochellenews-leader.com
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Rays: Swim team hosts awards banquet
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Rays banquet brought the team and their families together to recognize this season’s achievements. The 15-18 Girls 200-yard medley relay record was broken by Sara Johnson, Michelle McCandless, Alison Ohlinger and Olivia Sergeant. The original time was 2:24.60 but they beat the 14-year-old record with a time of 2:23.67.

Frye named 2022 Steward Outstanding Citizen
STEWARD — On Saturday, July 30 during a ceremony at the Steward Park Pavilion, Logan Frye was presented with the 2022 Steward Outstanding Citizen award. Frye is a sophomore at Rochelle Township High School. The Outstanding Citizen Award began in 2015 by the Steward Village Board of Trustees as...

Village of Creston to recognize William Heal Aug. 20
CRESTON — The Village of Creston will be holding a William Heal Memorial Plaque dedication on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. at Creston Village Hall at 110 N. Main St., Creston, IL 60113. Dedication of the plaque will take place during the Street Market and Vendor Fair held...

Ribbon cutting held for Studio C Dance on Tuesday
ROCHELLE — After starting Studio C Dance on her own last fall, Cecillia Stover expected to have 20 dancers. Her first season finished in May with over 100 dancers on stage at a recital. A ribbon cutting for Studio C Dance was held Tuesday by the Rochelle Chamber of...

Creston Board: Donation for Booster Days fireworks approved
CRESTON — At its monthly meeting Tuesday, the Creston Village Board voted unanimously to make a donation of $2,700 to the Creston Booster Club to help pay for this year’s Creston Booster Days fireworks. Village Trustee Steve Katzman said Booster Days is planned for Sept. 16-18 of this...

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 2-3
OREGON — On Aug. 2 at approximately 8:59 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident in the 9,000 block of North Illinois Route 26. Upon investigation, Joshua Swift, 46, of Davis, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and violation of the concealed carry act. Swift was additionally cited for speeding, improper lane usage, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, illegal transportation of alcohol and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Swift was transported to the Ogle County Jail where he was held in lieu of bond.

Rochelle Police Report: Aug. 2-4
ROCHELLE — On Aug. 2 at 6:53 a.m. Jennifer Terry, 52, of Rochelle was arrested for an Ogle County warrant for fraud deceptive practice and transferred. On Aug. 2 at 8:03 a.m. Steven Blomberg, 29, of Rochelle was arrested for an outstanding Ogle County warrant. He paid $401 and was released.
