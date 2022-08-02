OREGON — On Aug. 2 at approximately 8:59 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident in the 9,000 block of North Illinois Route 26. Upon investigation, Joshua Swift, 46, of Davis, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and violation of the concealed carry act. Swift was additionally cited for speeding, improper lane usage, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, illegal transportation of alcohol and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Swift was transported to the Ogle County Jail where he was held in lieu of bond.

OGLE COUNTY, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO