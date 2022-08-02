For Georgia to stay the 'peach state,' farmers are trying to adapt to climate change

Read on www.kawc.org
Alarm as fastest growing US cities risk becoming unlivable from climate crisis
Some of the cities enjoying population boom are among those gripped by a ferocious heatwave and seeing record temperatures
Climate change is already fueling global migration. The world isn’t ready to meet people’s changing needs, experts say
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Worsening climate largely from the burning of coal and gas is uprooting millions of people, with wildfires overrunning towns in California, rising seas overtaking island nations and drought exacerbating conflicts in various parts of the world. Each year, natural disasters force an average of 21.5...
Ireland targets 25% cut in agriculture emissions but farmers voice anger
Ireland has committed to a 25% cut in greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture by 2030 after a bitter political battle between farmers, business groups and environmentalists. The coalition government on Thursday announced binding sectoral targets to slash overall carbon emissions by 51% by 2030, a daunting challenge for a country that has consistently missed climate goals, making it per capita one of the world highest emitters.
deseret.com
Is this heat climate change or just weather?
We’ve all seen the doomsday headlines: London experienced its highest-ever recorded temperatures this week. Last month, Yellowstone flooded in a way never seen before. And two of the four hottest recorded days in Salt Lake City history have occurred over the past two summers, including in recent weeks. Regardless of political beliefs around climate change, it’s obvious that changes are happening — and somewhat rapidly.
Western U.S. faces water and power shortages due to climate change, U.N. warns
The two largest reservoirs in the United States are at "dangerously low levels," threatening the supply of fresh water and electricity in six states and Mexico, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) . Lake Mead and Lake Powell, which are both man made reservoirs on the Colorado River, are currently...
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Kids ATVing in a Nature Preserve Found One of the Biggest Ever Gas Pipeline Leaks
Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. A gasoline spill from the Colonial Pipeline in North Carolina is now one the largest onshore spills from a pipeline in United States history, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality who published the updated figure last week. The new findings were previously reported on by E&E News and the Verge.
California went big on rooftop solar. Now that's a problem for landfills
California, a national leader in the solar market, has no plan for safely recycling more than 1 million photovoltaic panels that will soon need to be discarded.
One Green Planet
Biden Blames Oil Refineries in Northeast For Giving Him and Others Cancer
In a speech about the climate crisis, Biden blamed oil refineries in the Northeast for giving him and others he grew up with cancer. Biden spoke in Somerset, Massachusetts, about how oil refineries in Pennsylvania would drift over to his hometown of Claymont, Delaware. “The first frost, you knew what...
How the climate deal would help farmers aid the environment
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The climate deal reached last week by Senate Democrats could reduce the amount of greenhouse gases that American farmers produce by expanding programs that help accumulate carbon in soil, fund climate-focused research and lower the abundant methane emissions that come from cows. The bill includes...
The Best Evidence Yet That the Climate Bill Will Work
First we got the bill. Now we have the numbers. The Inflation Reduction Act, the surprise deal that Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer struck last week, would significantly reduce greenhouse-gas pollution from the American economy. If passed, the bill would cut annual emissions by as much as 44 percent by the end of this decade, according to a new set of analyses from three independent research firms.
Climate bill defeat a blow to U.S. solar production - First Solar CEO
July 19 (Reuters) - The collapse last week of legislation that includes subsidies for domestic solar panel output is a blow to nascent efforts to wean the solar industry off major reliance on China, the chief executive of the largest U.S. solar panel producer said on Monday.
One Green Planet
Solar Panels Lose Efficiency As Heat Waves Sweep Across the World
The recent record-breaking heat waves in Europe are not a great thing for solar panels as extreme heat is not great for solar energy efficiency. Although clear skies and consistent sunlight should be great for solar, the heat that has been scorching Europe has sent electricity bills soaring, and with the ongoing shortage of natural gas due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, renewable energy has had to step it up.
Phys.org
Researchers explore how floods and droughts are challenging science and society globally
Floods, droughts, and other water-related disasters are some of the costliest natural events that occur in Canada and around the world. Even with significant global advances in science and infrastructure designed to predict and manage such extreme disasters, many communities still face major societal and economic impacts when these events occur.
Georgia nuclear plant gets OK to load fuel at new reactor
A nuclear power plant being built in Georgia can begin loading radioactive fuel into one of its two new reactors, federal regulators said Wednesday, a key step toward generating electricity at the first new nuclear reactor built in decades in the United States.The Southern Nuclear Operating Co. hopes in October to begin loading fuel into its third reactor at Plant Vogtle, near Waynesboro, Tom Fanning, CEO of Southern Nuclear's parent company, Atlanta-based Southern Co, said last week.Andrea Veil, director of the NRC’s Office of Nuclear Reactor Regulation, said inspectors “independently verified that Vogtle Unit 3 has been properly built...
Phys.org
Plant-based 'beef' reduces carbon dioxide but threatens agriculture jobs
Plant-based alternatives to beef have the potential to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, but their growth in popularity could disrupt the agricultural workforce, threatening more than 1.5 million industry jobs, new economic models show. This research, published Aug. 3 by Cornell, Johns Hopkins University and international partners in The Lancet...
Australia passes landmark climate bill to cut emissions by 43% by 2030
Australia's House of Representatives has passed the federal government's bill by 89 votes to 55 to cut the country's emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by 2030. Why it matters: The landmark bill enshrines into law the Labor government's election pledge for the world's driest inhabited continent, where fossil-fuel exports have been in high demand in recent years as Australians faced a series of climate-change related extreme weather events — from deadly wildfires to flooding.
NPR
Climate Change Is Tough On Personal Finances
More than three-quarters of adults in the United States say they've experienced extreme weather in the last five years, according to a nationwide survey conducted by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. And events like floods, wildfires and hurricanes are emptying...
Carbon Dioxide Shortage: Beer Supply Hit Amid Lack of CO2
Beer companies have been grappling with a carbon dioxide shortage, which is hurting production and leading to fears of a beer shortage in the U.S. Why is there a CO2 shortage in 2022?. Article continues below advertisement. Carbon dioxide shortage reports are coming at a time when the overall supply...
Democrats are now united behind the new climate package. For you, it means cheap energy, clean air, and jobs.
By cutting greenhouse-gas emissions and funding a new climate plan, the Inflation Reduction Act promises to help your wallet, health, and security.
