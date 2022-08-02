Read on www.rochellenews-leader.com
Related
Rochelle News-Leader
Shumard welcomed as new RTHS marching band director
The Rochelle Township High School Hub Marching Band recently welcomed new director Keagan Shumard. The 60 members of the HMB have worked hard this week and performed a preview Friday night. SHINE is the name of the band’s 2022 show.
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Aug. 2-4
ROCHELLE — On Aug. 2 at 6:53 a.m. Jennifer Terry, 52, of Rochelle was arrested for an Ogle County warrant for fraud deceptive practice and transferred. On Aug. 2 at 8:03 a.m. Steven Blomberg, 29, of Rochelle was arrested for an outstanding Ogle County warrant. He paid $401 and was released.
Rochelle News-Leader
Village of Creston to recognize William Heal Aug. 20
CRESTON — The Village of Creston will be holding a William Heal Memorial Plaque dedication on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. at Creston Village Hall at 110 N. Main St., Creston, IL 60113. Dedication of the plaque will take place during the Street Market and Vendor Fair held...
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 2-3
OREGON — On Aug. 2 at approximately 8:59 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident in the 9,000 block of North Illinois Route 26. Upon investigation, Joshua Swift, 46, of Davis, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and violation of the concealed carry act. Swift was additionally cited for speeding, improper lane usage, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, illegal transportation of alcohol and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Swift was transported to the Ogle County Jail where he was held in lieu of bond.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochelle News-Leader
Creston Board: Donation for Booster Days fireworks approved
CRESTON — At its monthly meeting Tuesday, the Creston Village Board voted unanimously to make a donation of $2,700 to the Creston Booster Club to help pay for this year’s Creston Booster Days fireworks. Village Trustee Steve Katzman said Booster Days is planned for Sept. 16-18 of this...
Comments / 0