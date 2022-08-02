Colorado aerospace companies land weather forecasting contracts

A car lays overturned in Troublesome Creek in downtown Hindman, Ky., Sunday, July 31, 2022. Timothy D. Easley - freelancer, FR43398 AP

NASA recently awarded two aerospace companies with a large Colorado presence work on weather satellites that “will ultimately help save lives by enabling even more accurate weather forecasting,” according news releases.

Broomfield-based Ball Aerospace will complete two 20-month studies on new instruments for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s “Geostationary Extended Observations” (GeoXO) program.

One instrument will measure atmospheric composition; the other ocean color.

The GeoXO is being dubbed “NOAA’s next-generation constellation of geostationary weather satellites to address critical operational environmental prediction requirements” — i.e. weather forecasting and the environmental impacts of global warming conditions.

Lockheed Martin, which has a large campus in Waterton Canyon that houses about 8,000 of the company’s 11,000 Colorado employees, was awarded a $5 million contract to work on GeoXO’s lightning mapper and another $5 million contract for “spacecraft bus” design.

The lightning mapper tracks 1 million strikes per day globally.

“We’re thrilled at this opportunity to take all we’ve learned — through developing remote imaging capabilities for NOAA’s current lightning mapper and the agency’s GOES-R satellite series — and infuse new technology to build a powerful, weather-monitoring platform of the future,” Adrián Cuadra, Lockheed Martin’s weather programs director, said in the release. “We’ve continued to advance this technology, which will help provide more timely forecasts and snapshots of our environment to enable decision-making that makes our world a better place for upcoming generations.”

For Ball, the 20-month studies “will be based on Ball Operational Weather Instrument Evolution (BOWIE), a series of innovative environmental sensing systems to meet next generation space-based observation needs identified by customers,” according to the release.

“These studies are just the first steps in NOAA’s efforts to improve the nation’s ability to monitor, forecast and understand the conditions impacting weather, climate and health; from air and water quality to coastline health,” Makenzie Lystrup, vice president and general manager of Civil Space for Ball Aerospace, said in the release. “As weather events become increasingly unpredictable and extreme, we need to keep building better monitoring and forecasting tools. The instruments we are helping to define and design will be critical in NOAA’s commitment to building a weather-ready nation.”