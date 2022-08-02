ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado aerospace companies land weather forecasting contracts

By Dennis Huspeni dennis.huspeni@gazette.com
 3 days ago
A car lays overturned in Troublesome Creek in downtown Hindman, Ky., Sunday, July 31, 2022. Timothy D. Easley - freelancer, FR43398 AP

NASA recently awarded two aerospace companies with a large Colorado presence work on weather satellites that “will ultimately help save lives by enabling even more accurate weather forecasting,” according news releases.

Broomfield-based Ball Aerospace will complete two 20-month studies on new instruments for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s “Geostationary Extended Observations” (GeoXO) program.

One instrument will measure atmospheric composition; the other ocean color.

The GeoXO is being dubbed “NOAA’s next-generation constellation of geostationary weather satellites to address critical operational environmental prediction requirements” — i.e. weather forecasting and the environmental impacts of global warming conditions.

Lockheed Martin, which has a large campus in Waterton Canyon that houses about 8,000 of the company’s 11,000 Colorado employees, was awarded a $5 million contract to work on GeoXO’s lightning mapper and another $5 million contract for “spacecraft bus” design.

The lightning mapper tracks 1 million strikes per day globally.

“We’re thrilled at this opportunity to take all we’ve learned — through developing remote imaging capabilities for NOAA’s current lightning mapper and the agency’s GOES-R satellite series — and infuse new technology to build a powerful, weather-monitoring platform of the future,” Adrián Cuadra, Lockheed Martin’s weather programs director, said in the release. “We’ve continued to advance this technology, which will help provide more timely forecasts and snapshots of our environment to enable decision-making that makes our world a better place for upcoming generations.”

For Ball, the 20-month studies “will be based on Ball Operational Weather Instrument Evolution (BOWIE), a series of innovative environmental sensing systems to meet next generation space-based observation needs identified by customers,” according to the release.

“These studies are just the first steps in NOAA’s efforts to improve the nation’s ability to monitor, forecast and understand the conditions impacting weather, climate and health; from air and water quality to coastline health,” Makenzie Lystrup, vice president and general manager of Civil Space for Ball Aerospace, said in the release. “As weather events become increasingly unpredictable and extreme, we need to keep building better monitoring and forecasting tools. The instruments we are helping to define and design will be critical in NOAA’s commitment to building a weather-ready nation.”

The Denver Gazette

Polis should fight the EPA’s gas tax

As if the price at the pump weren’t high enough, Colorado motorists could wind up paying another half a buck per gallon thanks to a pending federal action. As The Gazette reported Wednesday, it was our own Gov. Jared Polis who actually had egged on the feds a couple of years ago. He wrote the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2019 shortly after taking office, urging the agency to proceed with more stringent ozone standards — which now stand to raise the already-stratospheric cost of...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver weather: Wet weekend ahead

This weekend may be the perfect time to revisit whatever you have saved for a rainy day. Rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast Friday, a trend Denver may continue to see over the weekend. A sunny Saturday morning is expected before a rainy, stormy afternoon and evening. Sunday is forecast to be overcast and rainy throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

How Polis' decision 77 days after taking office could mean paying more at the gas pump

A decision made by Gov. Jared Polis in 2019, only two and a half months into his tenure as governor, likely means Denver metro and northern Front Range Coloradans will be paying for more expensive gasoline — unless the governor decides to ask the federal government to reconsider a pending downgrade of the regional air quality compliance rating. In a May letter, Colorado business leaders pleaded with Polis to ask the Environmental Protection Agency to extend compliance with air quality deadlines so residents of the...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Another summer of fishing closures underway in Colorado amid warming waters

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has asked anglers to stay off several streams this summer, following a trend amid historic drought. Late last month, officials ordered voluntary closures across several waterways in the state's parched southwest, including parts of the Animas, San Juan and Dolores rivers. The request was to stay away after noon, when temperatures have reached levels harmful to cold-blooded trout.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado joins anti-robocall task force

Colorado has joined a bipartisan anti-robocall litigation task force that will investigate and prosecute telecommunication companies responsible for most incoming foreign robocalls. The task force, consisting of 50 attorneys general, has reached out to 20 gateway providers and other entities that investigators say are at fault for a majority of...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver Deserves Sidewalks initiative will be on the ballot while city starts a new approach

The Denver Deserves Sidewalks initiative gathered enough signatures to get onto Denver’s ballot this fall, with the intention of publicly funding the construction and repair of sidewalks across the city. The proposed ballot language asks Denver voters if the city should adopt a sidewalk master plan and implement a “sustainable program for the construction, reconstruction, and ongoing repairs of sidewalks citywide,” funded by a fee charged to property owners across the city. Fees would be assessed annually based on the linear footage of property frontage...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Sturgis rally spurs added DUI enforcement in Colorado

Colorado State Patrol and other law enforcement will be conducting increased DUI enforcement from Friday through Aug. 14, coinciding with the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation. Last year's Sturgis rally had an attendance of more than 550,000, event organizers said. Many of those motorcyclists travel from and through Colorado on their way to the Black Hills of South Dakota. So far in 2022, 82 motorcycle fatalities have been reported in Colorado compared to 78 this time last year, CDOT said in its news release Thursday. In total there have been 140 deaths involving impaired drivers in Colorado this year, which is a 3% increase over last year. The latest DUI enforcement period in July resulted in 127 arrests across 71 agencies. Colorado Springs police had the highest number of arrests with 24, followed by Denver with 15 and Lakewood with 10.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado to receive $18 million in latest opioid settlement

Colorado will receive $18 million as part of a broader settlement with one of the largest manufacturers of prescription opioid pills, the Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday. Mallinckrodt manufactured oxycodone, the generic for OxyContin, and one of the company's subsidiaries distributed nearly 29 billion pills in the United States between...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Candidate field for Boulder-based Colorado House seat grows

At least six Boulderites have so far declared interest in the race to succeed state Rep. Edie Hooton in the House District 10 seat. Beginning Friday, candidates can indicate their intent to be nominated for the seat. An online Zoom candidate forum will be held on Aug, 13, which will be live-streamed via the BoCo Democratic Party's Facebook page. Nominations will be accepted at the Aug. 15 vacancy committee meeting,...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Colorado State

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

