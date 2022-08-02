ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything You Need to Know About Yeezy Day

By Latifah Muhammad
 3 days ago

Yeezy Day , the annual event that gives sneakerheads a chance to score restocked and newly released colorways via the Adidas app , kicked off in North America on Tuesday (Aug. 2), and launches in Europe, Korea, China and Japan on Wednesday (Aug. 3).

According to a live feed posted on the Yeezy Mafia YouTube account , some of the confirmed drops on the Adidas app and the Yeezy Supply website include the Yeezy Boost 350 Turtle Dove, Yeezy Foam RNR MX , Yeezy 450 Utility Black , Yeezy 700 V3 Azael and the Yeezy 500 Super Moon in Yellow .

Like with any Yeezy release, landing a pair of sneakers from the Kanye West collab can be hit or miss. And if you miss out on a chance to score the Yeezy sneakers on your wishlist, you can usually find them on resell sites such as StockX (the site is celebrating Yeezy Day by offering 50% off seller fees), GOAT , Farfetch and eBay — although you may have to pay more than the regular priced Yeezys, which can run you $200 and up for adult sizes.

Check below for roundup of Yeezy Day Yeezys that may have already sold out at Adidas , but are available via StockX while supplies last. (Prices may change depending on quantities available.) For more Yeezy recommendations, read our list of the best places to buy sold-out Yeezy Slides online .

Yeezy 450 Utility Black

$238


Buy Now

1

Yeezy Boost 350 Turtle Dove

$589


Buy Now

1

Yeezy Foam RNR MX Carbon

$353


Buy Now

1

Yeezy 700 V3 Azael

$389


Buy Now

1

Yeezy 500 Super Moon Yellow

$217


Buy Now

1

