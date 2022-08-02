ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Amy Word agrees to take leave of absence from school board following arrest

By Mark Wilson, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kwrMN_0h2F5fFn00

EVANSVILLE − Business owner Amy Word has agreed to take a leave of absence from the Evansville school board but will not resign following her arrest as part of a police investigation into alleged drug activity at Lamasco Bar & Grill.

Evansville Vanderburgh School Board president Chris Kiefer had asked her to resign after news of the arrest and investigation became known Saturday. Word has owned Lamasco since 2009.

Tuesday, Kiefer said he spoke to Word and asked her to resign but she declined because her attorney had advised her not to do so. However, she did agree to taking a leave of absence. Kiefer said the school board will consider her request at its next meeting on Aug. 8.

More on the EVSC board member: Judge: 'Connections to community' influenced decision to quickly set Word's bond

Word was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail at 6:34 a.m. Saturday morning on a charge of "controlled substance-common nuisance-maintaining," a Level 6 felony. She was released at 11 a.m. after posting the $500 bond, according to jail logs.

She is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Vanderburgh County Superior Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Word was arrested as part of the investigation into alleged narcotics trafficking at Lamasco Bar & Grill. Some of the cocaine seized in the investigation contained fentanyl, the Evansville Police Department said. Twenty-one others also have been arrested in the probe.

On Monday, she made a public Facebook post addressing some of the allegations in the information released by police and in court records.

Word's post didn't address whether drug sales and usage took place at the bar, or whether she knew about it.

Related Evansville crime news: Evansville school board member issues 'only statement' after arrest in drug probe

“This is the only statement we will make at this time, as my attorney intends to have this matter heard in a court of law and not the media or public opinion,” she said.

Word hasn't returned calls from the Courier & Press, and no one answered when a reporter knocked on her front door over the weekend.

Here is the full statement from Kiefer about Word, as released through EVSC spokesman Jason Woebkenberg:

"Indiana law does not allow for the removal of an elected school trustee by fellow school board members. Trustees can only be removed if convicted of a felony. I asked Trustee Word for her resignation during our conversation, and she indicated that her legal counsel has advised her not to do so. In light of this decision, I requested that she consider a leave of absence from the board, which she has agreed to do. The school board will consider her request at the next scheduled meeting on Monday, August 8th."

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Amy Word agrees to take leave of absence from school board following arrest

Comments / 1

Related
wamwamfm.com

Evansville-Vanderburgh School Board Member Asked to Resign

An Evansville-Vanderburgh School Board member says she’s being smeared by being included in a list of 22 people arrested as part of a weekend drug sweep. Police arrested Amy Ward Saturday night for “maintaining a common nuisance.” She owns the Lamasco Bar and Grill in Evansville, where police conducted a drug raid.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Knox Co. Authorities Investigating Child’s Death

Authorities are investigating the death of a small child in Vincennes. On Wednesday, at approximately 2:30 pm, the Vincennes Police Department responded to the 500 block of Hart Street in reference to a medical incident involving a small child. Police say the child was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and...
VINCENNES, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Vanderburgh County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
vincennespbs.org

Suspicious death of a child in Vincennes

Local police are investigating the death of a child. Vincennes Police report that at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon they were called to a home in the 500 block of Hart Street. A small child was having a medical incident and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and died. The investigation is...
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

DEA confirms connection between two large drug arrests in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Drug Enforcement Administration has confirmed a tie between a string of local drug arrests and a larger investigation uncovered this summer. At the end of June, 14 News reported about a drug bust in Evansville, where 12 people were arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine charges.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

20-year-old Cydnee Racey of Washington was arrested early this morning by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. The current jail population...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leave Of Absence#Board Of Trustees#Crime News#Lamasco Bar Grill#The School Board#Evsc
k105.com

Armed, possibly suicidal Owensboro man forces parents out of home, barricades himself with 4-year-old child

An Owensboro man who barricaded himself inside a residence with a small child after forcing the parents out of the home has been arrested. According to the Owensboro Police Department, the incident began Thursday night at approximately 9:30 when 53-year-old James D. Bearley entered a home in the 2300 block of Citation Avenue. Bearley, who was armed, forced a four-year-old child’s biological parents out of the home and barricaded himself inside with the child.
vincennespbs.org

Stabbing investigation in Odon

Not many details released yet, but there was a stabbing in Daviess County. Authorities were called out just before 10:30 Wednesday night about a man being stabbed in the chest at the Chuckles gas station and convenience store in Odon. The victim’s name was not released. Air Evac was...
ODON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
city-countyobserver.com

Double Homicide: 2100 Block of Lodge Ave.

On August 3rd, around 7:40 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Riverside Dr. and Lodge Ave. in reference to shots fired. Dispatch received another call about someone behind the building at 2100 Lodge Ave. who had been shot. When officers arrived at 2100 Lodge Ave., they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

2 dead after shooting on southside of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police tell us a shooting outside the Lodge Food Mart in Evansville left 2 dead Wednesday evening. Central Dispatch tells us the incident came in as a shots fired call at 7:40 p.m. An Evansville Police Department sergeant tells Eyewitness News that two subjects were shot and found dead on scene. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Victims Killed At Food Mart Identified

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men killed in Wednesday’s double homicide at a south side food mart. 28 year old Nicholas Fenwick and 33 year old Brett Coulson died from gunshot wounds. A witness told police he saw two men arguing and said Fenwick...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Burglars vandalize century-old Dubois County church

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Local law enforcement says they are looking for any information on a recent burglary that left a historic church in Dubois County vandalized. The sheriff’s office says that suspects broke into the Evangelical Lutheran Emmanuel Church sometime between Monday, July 25 and the morning of Thursday, July 28. Several items […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

IL Department of Revenue investigating local business

ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Edwards County Sheriff’s Department (ECSD) is part of an ongoing investigation into an Albion business. ECSD says the State Police and the Treasury Department are currently conducting an operation at a Phillips 66 in Albion. ECSD says this is an operation that involves the State Police and Treasury Department. ECSD […]
ALBION, IL
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy