Red Flag Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County Including Shasta Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 18:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-02 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jackson The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Jackson County in southwestern Oregon * Until 730 PM PDT. * At 658 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dodge Bridge Jackson County Park, or 12 miles north of Medford, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Eagle Point, Dodge Bridge Jackson County Park and Upper Table Rock Trailhead. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

JACKSON COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO