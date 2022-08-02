Effective: 2022-08-05 13:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Inland Bay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Bay County through 200 PM EDT/100 PM CDT/ At 123 PM EDT/1223 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Callaway, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Callaway, Springfield, Mexico Beach, Hiland Park, Tyndall Air Force Base, Parker, Southport, Allanton, Cedar Grove, Dirego Park, Beacon Beach, College Station, Bayou George, Camp Flowers, Davis Beach, Brannonville, Millville and Wetappo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO