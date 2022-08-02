ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway County, AR

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Menifee, AR
City
Conway, AR
City
Quitman, AR
City
Enola, AR
County
Conway County, AR
State
Arkansas State
County
Faulkner County, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdt Expires#Barney Mt Olive#Mph
THV11

Woman dies after being hit by two vehicles in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman has died after being hit by two vehicles Monday night, according to the Little Rock Police Department. The woman was found on the ground suffering from multiple injuries in the westbound lane at 11301 Financial Center Parkway around 10:30 p.m. She was pronounced...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
bentonpolice.org

BNPD: UPDATE ON OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

BNPD is continuing its investigation following an incident that resulted in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, July 24 around 8:15 p.m. A traffic stop that began near Cox and Edison resulted in a pursuit which ended in the 2000 block of Kay Road. The suspect, 42-year-old William Whitfield of Benton,...
BENTON, AR
arkadelphian.com

Pedestrian struck, killed in front of Oaklawn

A Hot Springs man was struck and killed Tuesday while traversing a sidewalk at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. Police say 64-year-old Donald Ray Thompson was walking north on the Central Avenue sidewalk when a 2015 Mack truck, turning from a parking lot into the southbound lane, struck him. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, the vehicle’s bumper made contact with Thompson, causing fatal injuries.
HOT SPRINGS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy