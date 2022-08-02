Read on alerts.weather.gov
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon; rain likely tomorrow
Clouds will build back up this afternoon and isolated showers/thunderstorms will develop as temperatures climb to the mid-90s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 96°. Heat indices may climb up to 105°, so there is a Heat Advisory this aftenoon. Thursday has a higher rain chance...
fox16.com
Slow start to hurricane season: What’s expected in the coming months
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th. While it is still early in the season, the first two months of hurricane season have started off relatively quiet. So far, there have been no hurricanes since the start of the season. There have only...
KATV
Arkansas Department of Transportation says road closures in LR metro are ahead Monday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — While highway construction and road work continue across the Little Rock metro, road closures are ahead and are expected to cause traffic delays. Officials of the Arkansas Department of Transportation said work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve weekly lane closures.
Faulkner County deputies investigating shooting at Mayflower apartment complex
Deputies with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting incident that happened Friday morning in Mayflower.
Police: Little Rock pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a fatal collision that happened on Geyer Springs Road, taking the life of a pedestrian. According to reports, the incident happened on the 5900 block of Geyer Springs around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday. The collision happened as 55-year-old Aric Turner was fatally struck by a vehicle.
Kait 8
Missing man: White Co. Sheriff’s Office searching in water and on land
WHITE CO., Ark. (KAIT) - A Pleasant Plains man has been reported missing for a week. On July 26, 62-year-old Darren Bright from Pleasant Plains was reported missing by his family. They last saw him leaving his home on July 14. According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, on July...
KATV
BOLO Alert: 2 wanted by sheriff's office for incident at Park Plaza Mall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:30 p.m.:. Two suspects wanted by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in regards to their involvement with an incident at a Little Rock mall, have been identified, the agency reported Wednesday. Original story:. Two suspects are wanted by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in...
Little Rock community surprised by fish graveyard
A normally beautiful lake in Little Rock has turned into a fish graveyard. Neighbors around Lake Foreman have been smelling the hundreds of fish lining where there was once water.
KATV
HSPD investigating 3rd fatal pedestrian incident in Central Arkansas in less than a week
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Hot Springs police were investigating a fatal Monday afternoon hit-and-run of a man. Authorities said they responded to an area near Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort at around 1:09 p.m. When police arrived, they found an adult male pedestrian injured and were told by witnesses that...
ASP: Little Rock city director Ken Richardson arrested for resisting, obstruction after crash
Officials with the Arkansas State Police said Little Rock city director Ken Richardson was arrested following a crash he was involved in Tuesday night.
Woman dies after being hit by two vehicles in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman has died after being hit by two vehicles Monday night, according to the Little Rock Police Department. The woman was found on the ground suffering from multiple injuries in the westbound lane at 11301 Financial Center Parkway around 10:30 p.m. She was pronounced...
Arkansas mechanics share how to avoid falling victim to catalytic converter thefts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Recently there has been a familiar hum in the air of The Muffler Shop in Little Rock. Jerry Duvall, the shop manager said he has come to know all too well. He typically sees cars in his shop for all sorts of issues, but lately,...
bentonpolice.org
BNPD: UPDATE ON OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
BNPD is continuing its investigation following an incident that resulted in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, July 24 around 8:15 p.m. A traffic stop that began near Cox and Edison resulted in a pursuit which ended in the 2000 block of Kay Road. The suspect, 42-year-old William Whitfield of Benton,...
Investigation underway after pedestrian was killed in Hot Springs
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened on Tuesday. According to reports, an adult male was hit by a vehicle in front of the Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs shortly after 1:00 p.m. The man was reportedly...
Arrest made by Little Rock Police in Little Rock 2020 murder
Police served a warrant in a Little Rock murder investigation.
arkadelphian.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in front of Oaklawn
A Hot Springs man was struck and killed Tuesday while traversing a sidewalk at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. Police say 64-year-old Donald Ray Thompson was walking north on the Central Avenue sidewalk when a 2015 Mack truck, turning from a parking lot into the southbound lane, struck him. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, the vehicle’s bumper made contact with Thompson, causing fatal injuries.
North Little Rock Mayor asks voters to extend half-cent sales tax
The City of North Little Rock is asking voters to extend a half-cent sales tax on the upcoming ballot.
LRPD: 1 injured in shooting at North Shackleford Apartment
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting at Berkley Apartments on North Shackleford Rd. Thursday afternoon.
Russellville widow chooses to forgive after deadly DWI crash
After a drunk driver took her husband's life, a Russellville woman is choosing forgiveness. Monday, 30-year-old Ricky Roberts plead guilty to negligent homicide, unauthorized use of vehicle, and first offense DWI in Pope County Circuit Court.
Little Rock completes investigation into Big Country Chateau Apartments
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock's investigation into code violations for Big Country Chateau Apartments has been completed; with a new timeline to fix any code violations starting on Thursday. Many residents shared that they're used to issues with mold and bugs, but when the water...
