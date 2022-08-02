ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Fore! Galesburg Junior All-City is underway

By Matthew Wheaton, Galesburg Register-Mail
 3 days ago
GALESBURG — After a slight weather delay, the Galesburg Junior All-City golf tournament opened Tuesday at Bunker Links Golf Course.

Titus Cramer is the only individual competing in the boys 15-17 year old division, and the soon-to-be Knoxville High School senior carded an 83.

Cora Johnson, an upcoming Galesburg High School sophomore, and Erika McKee, a GHS junior, are playing in the girls 15-17 field. Johnson (98) holds a commanding lead over her Silver Streaks golf teammate heading into Thursday's second round at Lake Bracken Country Club. The Junior All-City, which includes 24 participants, wraps up Friday at Soangetaha Country Club.

Aidan Nelson (89) and Jackson Crock-Sibbing (133) make up the boys 13-14 portion of the event. On the girls side at that age level, the Herchenroder triplets and Lily Furrow are in the field.

Ella Herchenroder (93) sits six strokes ahead of Taylor Herchenroder (99), and Grace Herchenroder (102) is in third place while Furrow sits in fourth with a 103.

Galesburg Junior All-City

Tuesday’s results

Round 1 at Bunker Links

Boys

18 holes

15-17: Titus Cramer, 83.

13-14: Aidan Nelson, 89; Jackson Crock-Sibbing, 133.

9 holes

10-12: Cole Furrow, 49; Gavin Nelson, 50; Braden Davis, 52; Benton Davis, 73.

5 holes

8-9: Aiden Frey, 28; Clay Gohlinghorst, 31; Cole Hedden, 36.

7+under

Coltin Killip, 37; Cole Utsinger, 43; Coupland Davis, 66.

Girls

18 holes

15-17: Cora Johnson, 98; Erika McKee, 180.

13-14: Ella Herchenroder, 93; Taylor Herchenroder, 99; Grace Herchenroder, 102; Lily Furrow, 103.

9 holes

10-12: Ellie Johnson, 60; Kennedy VanUnnik, 74; Kodi Carley, 100.

5 holes

8-9: Allison Turner, 28; Naomi VanUnnik, 48.

Thursday's tee times

at Lake Bracken

18 hole division

8:30 a.m.: Grace Herchenroder, Lily Furrow

8:38: Ella Herchenroder, Taylor Herchenroder

8:46: Cora Johnson, Erika McKee

8:54: Titus Cramer, Aidan Nelson, Jackson Crock-Sibbing

9 Hole

9:02: Braden Davis, Benton Davis

9:10: Cole Furrow, Gavin Nelson

9:18: Ellie Johnson, Kennedy VanUnnik, Kodi Carley

5 Hole (holes 5-9)

9:02: Allison Turner, Naomi VanUnnik

9:10: Aiden Frey, Clay Gohlinghorst, Cole Hedden

9:18: Coltin Killip, Cole Utsinger, Coupland Davis

