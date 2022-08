FAYETTEVILLE -- Wish you were here inside the Arkansas Razorbacks' basketball performance center, but since you're not we've got you covered with the sights, sounds, and data that matters most from the second extended peel-back of the 2022-23 Hoop Hogs that represent the most talented college roster ever assembled by Eric Musselman.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO