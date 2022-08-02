Man Breaks Missoula Business’s Windows With a Skateboard

Former Stevensville mayor Brandon Dewey appeared in Ravalli County District Court last week to answer a summons alleging three counts of theft and three associated counts of official misconduct. The charges allege an attempted misappropriation of $12,020.20 as reimbursement for his personal legal fees incurred in an attempt to stop a recall petition against him while in office, making a retroactive payment to himself without council approval as well as making a duplicate payment to himself in another instance, and illegally shelling out $19,863 in “severance pay” to five employees also without council approval.

STEVENSVILLE, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO