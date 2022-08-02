ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Man Breaks Missoula Business’s Windows With a Skateboard

By Nick Chrestenson
KSEN AM 1150
KSEN AM 1150
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ksenam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanarightnow.com

Missoula CSO shares more information on Wednesday’s standoff

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is sharing more information on a standoff that took place Wednesday morning. They say that around 3:00 am Wednesday, a homeowner reported seeing two people on security camera footage after a notification was sent. Just after 3:30 am, deputies confirmed there was one man...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
montanarightnow.com

Fire crews put out fire along Highway 93 Wednesday

LOLO, Mont. - A fire was reported early Wednesday morning along Highway 93. Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) tells Montana Right Now the fire was first called in by someone passing by. MRFD and DNRC responded to the fire, which burned a small part of the land. Fire crews were...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Father and Daughter Assault Man at a Missoula Gas Station

On July 21, 2022, at approximately 12:31 am, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a reported disturbance at a gas station on North Reserve Street. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Burton Bertsch and Julie Bertsch were arrested for aggravated assault after physically besting up a victim and causing...
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities

In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Police#Property Crime
NBCMontana

Weasel Fire measures 146 acres on Kootenai National Forest, roads/campgrounds closed

MISSOULA, Mont. — A fire burning on the Kootenai National Forest, near the Canadian border, was measured at 146 acres early Tuesday morning by infrared flight. The flight log notes the following about data collected in the first flight to go over the Weasel Fire: " There were two areas of intense heat; one along the northern edge near the junction of Rd 539 and Trail 5113, and the other along the whole southern edge of the fire. Scattered heat is spread throughout the remainder of the inside of the main heat perimeter. There is one island perimeter east of Rd 539 which also had scattered heat throughout."
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Should These Montana Cities Give You Your Money Back?

These are some crazy numbers when you look at how much these Montana cities and counties have grown their budgets in the past few years. Look, Bozeman is growing. Billings is growing. Missoula is growing. Kalispell is growing. We get it. But why are city budgets growing even more astronomically?
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Looking For The Very Best? This Montana Favorite Reigns Supreme.

Summer in Montana means farmer's markets and roadside fruit stands. We recently discussed how many Montanans look forward to Flathead Cherries all summer long, but that isn't the only delicious fruit of the summer that Montanans love. Of course, we're talking about the world-famous Dixon Melons. Last year was my...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSEN AM 1150

Fire Scientist Explains How to Protect Missoula Homes From Wildfires

On Tuesday, the Missoula County Commissioners visited our studio and hosted retired U.S. Forest Service Fire Behaviorist Jack Cohen who has decades of experience studying wildfires and how they affect nearby communities. “My principal point is that we have opportunities to keep our communities from burning down during extreme wildfires,”...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Human Caused Black Mountain Fire Grows to Nearly 20 Acres

The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation continues to battle the Black Mountain Fire burning near the Sherman Gulch area and one home was evacuated on Thursday. KGVO News spoke to Kristen Mortensen on Friday after the management of the fire was handed over to the DNRC. Mortensen provided these details as of Friday.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,287 Cases, Six Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 296,599 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,287 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,654 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,518,837 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 570,384...
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

Record High Temperatures Possible This Week in Missoula

The National Weather Service said that this week may bring record-high temperatures to Missoula and western Montana. Meteorologist Trent Smith said temperatures could exceed the century mark and possibly set new records this week. “We are looking at temperatures increasing over the next several days and probably for the remainder...
MISSOULA, MT
Cat Country 102.9

10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools

Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

Shelby, MT
397
Followers
1K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksenam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy