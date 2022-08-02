Despite sweltering heat, the Grambling State football team reported Tuesday and will begin practices Wednesday morning.

It will be the beginning of the Hue Jackson era, GSU’s $1.6 million coach. Jackson replaced Broderick Fobbs in December after Fobbs’ final team finished 4-7. Since then, Jackson has been busy signing a huge class and bringing in several Power Five recruits available in the transfer portal.

The Tigers are slated to practice six consecutive days beginning at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday with their first break coming Aug. 9. Jackson is not allowing the public and media to attend practices. Players will not be available until GSU’s Fan Day, slated for Aug. 13.

MEDIA DAY: Here's what we learned at the 2022 SWAC Media Day

DOUG WILLIAMS: Former GSU great talks about the late Bill Russell

Grambling opens the 2022 season on Sept. 3 at Arkansas State. Kickoff against the Red Wolves is set for 6 p.m. from Centennial Bank Stadium and the game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Grambling is slated to pay Jackson a base salary of $400,000 per year over the four years of the contract.

The Tigers added 37 players in the past few months. Among the 16 mid-year signees are former Nebraska running back Maurice Washington, former Nebraska and SMU defensive back Cameron Jones, former UCLA quarterback Kajiya Hollawayne, former Arkansas defensive back Devin Bush, former ULV tight end Noah Bean, former Southern wide receiver Ja'ron Waters and former Arizona and Memphis commit Tyrese Johnson.

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Grambling State football closes preseason practices under new coach Hue Jackson