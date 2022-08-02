ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford, CT

Register Citizen

Driver seriously injured in East Windsor crash, firefighters say

EAST WINDSOR — Police are investigating a serious, late-night wreck in the Broad Brook section of town, the fire department said. The one-car crash happened about 11:30 p.m. at Melrose and North roads in the northern part of town. The driver, who was the sole occupant, was trapped in the car and seriously injured after striking a tree, fire officials said on Facebook.
EAST WINDSOR, CT
Bristol Press

Terryville man charged with DUI after hitting CT Transit Bus in Bristol, crashing head-on with another car with teen in vehicle

BRISTOL – A Terryville man has been accused of driving under the influence with a teenager in the car when he struck a bus before colliding with another vehicle. Gordon Palmieri, 39, of 176 Allen St., Terryville, was driving on Mountain Road on Nov. 3, around 8:15 p.m., when police say he sideswiped a CT Transit Bus. He then, police allege, crashed into another vehicle in a head-on collision.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for DUI after causing 4-car crash on I-95S

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash involving four cars near New Haven on Thursday has led to a DUI arrest, according to state police. The collision involved four vehicles who were all traveling on I-95 South near exit 46. The first car involved was a Freightliner, the second was a Toyota Rav4, the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man seriously hurt when car slams into Guilford barn

GUILFORD — A man was seriously injured when the car he was driving went off the road and slammed into a barn, police said. According to Police Chief Butch Hyatt, the crash happened Tuesday in the 5000-block of Durham Road. The driver was heading north when the vehicle crossed over the lane for southbound traffic and struck the building, which is close to the road, Hyatt said.
GUILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Suspect in fatal Shelton crash was driving nearly 100 mph

DERBY — Police say a Bridgeport man due in court this month was driving nearly 100 miles per hour before an August 2019 crash that killed a 20-year-old passenger on Route 8 in Shelton. The suspect, 23-year-old Markas Campo, faces charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving,...
WTNH

Pedestrian dies after crash on Dixwell Avenue

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are investigating the death of a pedestrian after he was struck by a car on Tuesday. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Hamden police responded to Dixwell Avenue near George Street on reports of a car crash involving a pedestrian. Upon investigating, police said the pedestrian was crossing Dixwell Ave […]
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crashes Caused Delays on I-84 in West Hartford

There were delays on both sides of Interstate 84 in West Hartford after crashes Thursday morning. There was a two-vehicle crash on I-84 East, between exits 41 and 43, according to CT Travel Smart. And I-84 West was congested between exits 45 and 41 because of a three-vehicle crash, according...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fire in Monroe is Fatal: Police

A fire in Monroe Friday morning is fatal, according to the police. The fire is on Bagburn Hill Road and firefighters and police are at the scene. No additional information was immediately available.
MONROE, CT
WTNH

Man dies after Hubbard Park pool incident: Police

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — According to the Meriden Police Department, a 72-year-old man was rescued from the pool just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Fire and EMS crews were on the scene and provided aid to the victim. The man was transported to Midstate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. At this […]
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Steals Car With Dog Inside in Milford

Police are investigating after a person stole a car with a dog inside in a busy area of Milford Thursday evening. Officials are actively looking for the stolen car, a blue 2022 Kia Forte with CT registration BG97244. The car was taken from the DiBella's parking lot on Boston Post Road.
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

26-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Hit-and-Run in Fairfield: Police

A 26-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash in Fairfield Tuesday night and police have arrested a suspect who they said left the scene. Police said they received several 911 call around 7:18 p.m. about a crash involving a motorcycle on Kings Highway East, near Jennings Road, and witnesses said the motorcyclist, a 26-year-old Fairfield man, was unconscious and the other vehicle had fled the scene.
FAIRFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

Another Driver Kills Another Pedestrian

A 36-year-old Hamden pedestrian died after a collision on Dixwell Avenue. The crash occurred in Hamden Tuesday at around 8:30 p.m. The pedestrian, David Welch, was crossing Dixwell near George Street when a car traveling northbound on Dixwell struck him, according to Hamden police spokesperson Sean J. Dolan. Welch was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died.
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Hamden High Grad Dies In Car Crash

Just a month after graduating from Hamden High School, Elias Hnini, a soccer player ​“with a heart of gold,” died in a car crash on Orchard Street. That crash took place at around midnight on Sunday, according to city police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. Shumway told the...
HAMDEN, CT
athleticbusiness.com

Public Pool Closed Following Drowning

A public pool in Meriden, Conn., is closed until Aug. 8 while authorities investigate a recent drowning at the facility. According to the local Fox affiliate, Meriden police said lifeguards at Hubbard Park pulled a 73-year-old man from the pool at around 3:37 p.m. on Wednesday. After being pulled from...
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

5-Month-Old Baby Boy, 15-Year-Old Mom Reported Missing From Bridgeport

Police are looking for a missing 5-month-old baby boy from Bridgeport and his 15-year-old mother and they have issued Silver Alerts. The baby, Oliver Ortiz, and his mother, 15-year-old Emily Benitez, have been missing for more than a week. They were last seen on Tuesday, July 26, according to the alerts.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

