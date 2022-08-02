Fire Crews Across the Northwest Continue to Battle the Moose Fire

The Lemhi County Sheriff’s office is preparing to evacuate more residents near the Moose Fire. The fire started July 17 and had burned 62,410 acres in the Salmon-Challis National Forest as of Wednesday morning. The human-caused fire began near the confluence of Moose Creek and Salmon River about 17 miles north of Salmon and remains under investigation.

LEMHI COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO