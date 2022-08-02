Fire Crews Across the Northwest Continue to Battle the Moose Fire

Read on ksenam.com
Related
NBCMontana
Moose Fire grows to 67,466 acres, managers concerned about Hwy. 93 & structures
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Moose Fire burning 17 miles north of Salmon, Idaho has grown to 67,466 acres, according to overnight infrared flight data. That's a jump of 3,387 acres from a day before. Fire managers told community members Thursday night that they are concerned about the fire reaching...
KPVI Newschannel 6
More evacuations planned as Moose Fire in east Idaho grows to more than 62,000 acres
The Lemhi County Sheriff’s office is preparing to evacuate more residents near the Moose Fire. The fire started July 17 and had burned 62,410 acres in the Salmon-Challis National Forest as of Wednesday morning. The human-caused fire began near the confluence of Moose Creek and Salmon River about 17 miles north of Salmon and remains under investigation.
Moose Fire mapped at 62,410 acres, 20% containment
The human caused Moose Fire burning near North Fork has burned 62,410 acres and is 20% contained. The post Moose Fire mapped at 62,410 acres, 20% containment appeared first on Local News 8.
Remains Found In Selway Bitterroot Area Tentatively Identified
Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton told us on Wednesday that remains found in the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness area this week have been tentatively identified as a missing Missoula man. Holton provided these details:. “It was actually the night before last the volunteer Forest Service trail crew, some of the supervisors...
KSEN AM 1150
Shelby, MT
397
Followers
1K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT
KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://ksenam.com
Comments / 0