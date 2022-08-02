'The potential is there for them,' women firefighter cadets inspire next generation

Read on foxsanantonio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
'Mucho Gusto' focuses on improving health and wellness for teenagers
SAN ANTONIO - Local teens are invited to a free event focused on improving their health and wellness. "Mucho Gusto" runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Whitley Theological Center off Oblate Drive. It is hosted by Texas Public Radio and San Antonio Metro Health. There...
San Antonio Housing Authority changes name to Opportunity Home in brand switch
'Authority' doesn't fit the changing housing needs.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Summer Artisan Show at San Antonio River Walk
Spend some time down by the River Walk and check out local vendor booths at this Artisan Show. Booths will include all sorts of unique gifts or treats. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
San Antonio police still 'waiting out' man in Stone Oak standoff
The man was still barricaded on Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
IDEA San Antonio welcomes back students for the new school year on Monday
SAN ANTONIO - IDEA Public Schools in San Antonio are set to start their new academic year on Monday. The school district will open their gates for more than 18,000 students. This year, IDEA Mays Academy and College Preparatory will serve more than 1,200 students, including 69 students for its first graduating class.
foxsanantonio.com
New numbers call into question whether Texas invests enough in child welfare training
SAN ANTONIO – Year after year, Bexar County has some of the most alarming case counts of abuse and neglect in the entire state. The Trouble Shooters uncovered new numbers calling into question whether we’re investing enough in caseworker training. Mercedes Losoya’s bright smile hid the beatings and...
San Antonio family accused of putting missing woman’s body in plastic bin and leaving it in driveway
SAN ANTONIO (TCD) -- A father, his daughter, and his son are accused of putting a dead 19-year-old woman’s body in a plastic bin and leaving it in a vacant driveway. Court records show Frank Rangel, 42, Alysson Paredes, 25, and Adam Rangel, 18, were all booked into the Bexar County Jail on Aug. 1 on a charge of altering/destruction/concealing a human corpse relating to an incident that allegedly occurred July 19. All three are being held on $100,000 bond.
KSAT 12
Need school supplies? Back-to-school bash by Spurs Give offering free resources to San Antonio community
SAN ANTONIO – A back-to-school bash on Sunday at the AT&T Center is offering free school resources to the San Antonio community. Spurs Give has partnered with local organizations, businesses and nonprofits to bring free resources and services for kids and families to help prepare for the new school year. The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
How to get your children back on regular sleep schedule
SAN ANTONIO – News 4 is here for you and when it comes to getting ready for a new school year which includes getting children back on a regular sleep schedule. That can be challenging after the summer months filled with late nights and family vacations, but when it comes to learning sleep is essential.
news4sanantonio.com
Six years after SAPD officer was killed by new bride, family fights to keep her locked up
SAN ANTONIO - Six years after a veteran San Antonio police officer succumbed to a months-long coma – the victim of a shocking hit-and-run – the officer's family finds itself in a seemingly year-round battle to make sure his killer remains locked up behind bars. Diana Lopez, 33,...
San Antonio police prepare for active threat situations following Uvalde
SAPD met with state officials to discuss active threat action.
foxsanantonio.com
Highland Park victim transferred to rehabilitation facility, visits with his dog
The eight-year-old boy shot in the back while attending the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, has been moved from the hospital to a rehabilitation facility. Cooper Roberts is paralyzed from the waist down as a result from his injury. He spent almost a month in the pediatric intensive care at the children's hospital in Chicago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saobserver.com
Released- ‘Maverick’: Sutton Homes, Windsor Park, Splashtown and more in this East Side Authored Book
San Antonio author and artist Fernando Rover Jr. released his latest poetry collection, Maverick. The poetry collection focuses on the theme of gentrification on the San Antonio east side and uses this theme as a metaphor to examine the internal and external effects of conformity has on the human condition. The collection features photographs taken by the 28-year-old artist of neighborhoods on the San Antonio east side.
tpr.org
San Antonio’s Animal Care Services answers an influx of calls for animal neglect amid heat wave
The heat wave continues to sear San Antonio into August - the hottest month of the year – and one of the consequences of such heat is felt and seen among the city’s facilities devoted to animals. For example, Animal Care Services and several animal shelters report that...
foxsanantonio.com
Back-to-school anxiety is normal. Here are ways you can help your kids cope.
Going back to school each year can cause a lot of anxiety for children, especially after the ups and downs of the pandemic. Advocates are working to make sure kids have the resources they need as they re-enter the classroom. At Harlandale ISD, counselors and social workers are available at...
4 things to know about Black Rock Coffee before its San Antonio opening
Free. Coffee. That's one thing to know.
KSAT 12
San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
Police continue negotiating with murder suspect barricaded in San Antonio apartment building
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police officers, along with SWAT teams and police negotiators, are approaching 32 hours of being at a north-side apartment complex where a standoff has been unfolding since Wednesday night. Authorities arrived at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments around 11 p.m., where they continue trying...
KTSA
San Antonio police working standoff at North Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are involved in a standoff at a North Side apartment complex. KSAT reports a tip was given to police Wednesday evening around 11 p.m. that a suspect with numerous warrants, including one for murder, was inside the complex in Stone Oak.
freightwaves.com
Wife of slain Texas trucking magnate now charged in massive fraud
A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59, provided false payroll information over a seven-year period to avoid more than...
Comments / 1