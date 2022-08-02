Dangers of collapsing building force home demolition

Read on www.localsyr.com
Several road closures start in Syracuse on Monday, August 8
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several roads throughout Syracuse are seeing construction work begin on Monday, August 8. Some locations see just overnight work; Others see road closures during the day. What: Paving on Erie Boulevard East. When: Between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. nightly until the end of August.
Farm stand on Syracuse’s south side gives neighbors access to fresh produce
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Neighbors on the south side of Syracuse live in a food desert, which means many people have few to zero options for healthy and affordable foods. However, advocates are trying to change that. On the first Sunday of every month, you’ll find tents full of...
City in Crisis: Syracuse ranked #1 for highest childhood poverty in the nation
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– When you think of the City of Syracuse, lots of things come to mind: record-breaking crowds at the Dome, one of the biggest malls in America, great barbecue. The Salt City is synonymous with so many things, but now it’s landed at the top of a list no community wants to be on.
Wall of partially collapsed building fails, neighboring home to be demolished
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An exterior wall of a building on Syracuse’s North Side failed Wednesday after it partially collapsed Tuesday morning, city code enforcement officials said. Around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a wall collapsing inside 413 Pond St., according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches.
Fugitive of the Week: Kasheem Thomas
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting you ‘On The Lookout’ for this week’s fugitive, Kasheem Thomas. Kasheem Thomas is a 20-year-old man who is wanted on three separate bench warrants:. • robbery in the 1st degree. • criminal mischief in the 4th...
Scottish Games & Celtic Festival returning to Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — After a two-year hiatus, the sounds of pipes and drums will echo over Onondaga Lake. The Central New York Scottish Games and Celtic Festival return to the rolling hills of Long Branch Park this weekend. Jim Engle is the president of the Scottish Games, and Andrew Sheedy...
J.B. Hunt truck hits railroad bridge along Onondaga Lake Parkway, marking the fifth bridge strike this year
TOWN OF SALINA (WSYR-TV) – Another truck hit the railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway on Monday afternoon. This is the fifth bridge strike this year, with the last one being less than two months ago, on June 14th. It’s also the 25th time the bridge has been struck in three years.
Man fired shotgun in park before robbing Central New York restaurant, police say
Utica, N.Y. — A man fired a sawed-off shotgun at a park Friday before robbing a Utica restaurant, police said. Nay Thar, 23, of Utica, fired two shots from the bolt-action shotgun in Proctor Park at about 2:30 p.m. before robbing a restaurant in the 300 block of South Street, Utica police spokesman Sgt. Michael Curley said.
Building wall collapse threatens 2 homes, closes streets on Syracuse’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — The collapse of part of a building Tuesday has caused two neighboring homes to be boarded up and streets closed on Syracuse’s North Side. Around 10:35 a.m., first responders received reports of a wall collapsing inside 413 Pond St., according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches.
Wayne County Dies in Motorcycle Accident
A Wayne County man was killed Sunday night when he lost control of his motorcycle on State Route 88 in the Town of Arcadia. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies say 38-year-old Derick Haak of Ontario lost control and left the highway, striking a ditch, a parked car, a mailbox, and a tree. Haak was pronounced dead at the scene.
Passenger reported shot while traveling in car in DeWitt, dispatchers say
East Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman was taken to a Syracuse hospital Saturday night after she was reported shot in a car traveling in DeWitt, according to 911 dispatches. The shooting was reported at about 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of James Street and Thompson Road, according to initial Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Sky Zone Syracuse donates $3,000 to Griffin’s Guardians
(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse’s trampoline park in Dewitt Town Center, Sky Zone, held a fundraising event and raised $3,000 for the local non-profit Griffin’s Guardians. The park donated all of its jump pass sales from June 30 to the organization for its Grace’s Sibling Sunshine Program. “Griffin’s...
Man taken to Upstate after shooting
(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department a shooting occurred near the intersection of Fitch Street and Dudley Street on Saturday, August 6 around 11:45 p.m. Police say at least 19 casings were found on the scene and once they arrived at Upstate Hospital, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the leg but is expected to survive.
City of Utica discourages giving to panhandlers
As complaints about panhandlers on city streets increase, Utica officials are asking people not to give them money so they can instead find other resources and assistance through local programs. Utica officials continue to discourage giving money to panhandlers. Utica officials continue asking people to avoid giving money to panhandlers...
Search for missing man in Canandaigua Lake to resume Monday
RUSHVILLE — Divers from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and Branchport Fire Department believe they found what they called a target of interest after a man jumped into Canandaigua Lake in the area of LeTourneau Christian Camp and went missing Friday. Ontario County sheriff's deputies said that because of...
Madison County introduces a new way to support local farms
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Buy Madison County has launched a new website to help connect buyers with local farms. The website, created with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County and C&D Advertising, lets visitors find new farms by products or service. The site currently has 25 farms and continues to add more.
Large police presence on Erie Blvd East after crash involving police car; street closed
Syracuse, N.Y. — Emergency vehicles rushed to Erie Boulevard East in Syracuse Friday after a police patrol car was involved in a crash just before noon. Around 11:27 a.m., the patrol car and another vehicle crashed at the intersection of Erie Boulevard East and Walnut Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
Tillie’s Touch holds annual school supply drive fundraiser
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Saturday afternoon Tillie’s Touch hosted its annual fundraiser to support the school supply drive. It featured a volleyball tournament, baskets to raffle off, and delicious food prepared by Trapper II Pizza Pub. “This is our 11th year of the school supply giveaway,” President of...
Tractor Trailer Erupts in Flames on NYS Thruway in CNY
A tractor trailer erupted in flames and traffic was slowed to halt eastbound this afternoon on a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Central New York. A passenger inside a vehicle headed westbound snapped these photos of a tractor trailer being ripped apart by flames. At this time is not known if the rig was involved in an accident, or if the contents in the truck somehow ignited.
Wrong-way driver on I-81 causes 2-car crash before colliding head-on with truck towing boat
Syracuse, N.Y. — A driver traveling the wrong way north on Interstate 81 caused a two-car collision before crashing head-on into a truck towing a boat early Saturday morning in Syracuse, police said. Around 5:32 a.m., a car was traveling south on I-81 North near the I-690 East ramp...
