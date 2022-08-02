ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Dangers of collapsing building force home demolition

By John Frasier, Iris St. Meran
localsyr.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

Several road closures start in Syracuse on Monday, August 8

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several roads throughout Syracuse are seeing construction work begin on Monday, August 8. Some locations see just overnight work; Others see road closures during the day. What: Paving on Erie Boulevard East. When: Between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. nightly until the end of August.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Business
Syracuse, NY
Government
localsyr.com

Fugitive of the Week: Kasheem Thomas

(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting you ‘On The Lookout’ for this week’s fugitive, Kasheem Thomas. Kasheem Thomas is a 20-year-old man who is wanted on three separate bench warrants:. • robbery in the 1st degree. • criminal mischief in the 4th...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Scottish Games & Celtic Festival returning to Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — After a two-year hiatus, the sounds of pipes and drums will echo over Onondaga Lake. The Central New York Scottish Games and Celtic Festival return to the rolling hills of Long Branch Park this weekend. Jim Engle is the president of the Scottish Games, and Andrew Sheedy...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Side#Apartment Building#Accident
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Dies in Motorcycle Accident

A Wayne County man was killed Sunday night when he lost control of his motorcycle on State Route 88 in the Town of Arcadia. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies say 38-year-old Derick Haak of Ontario lost control and left the highway, striking a ditch, a parked car, a mailbox, and a tree. Haak was pronounced dead at the scene.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Sky Zone Syracuse donates $3,000 to Griffin’s Guardians

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse’s trampoline park in Dewitt Town Center, Sky Zone, held a fundraising event and raised $3,000 for the local non-profit Griffin’s Guardians. The park donated all of its jump pass sales from June 30 to the organization for its Grace’s Sibling Sunshine Program. “Griffin’s...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Facebook
localsyr.com

Man taken to Upstate after shooting

(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police Department a shooting occurred near the intersection of Fitch Street and Dudley Street on Saturday, August 6 around 11:45 p.m. Police say at least 19 casings were found on the scene and once they arrived at Upstate Hospital, they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the leg but is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

City of Utica discourages giving to panhandlers

As complaints about panhandlers on city streets increase, Utica officials are asking people not to give them money so they can instead find other resources and assistance through local programs. Utica officials continue to discourage giving money to panhandlers. Utica officials continue asking people to avoid giving money to panhandlers...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Madison County introduces a new way to support local farms

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Buy Madison County has launched a new website to help connect buyers with local farms. The website, created with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County and C&D Advertising, lets visitors find new farms by products or service. The site currently has 25 farms and continues to add more.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Tillie’s Touch holds annual school supply drive fundraiser

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Saturday afternoon Tillie’s Touch hosted its annual fundraiser to support the school supply drive. It featured a volleyball tournament, baskets to raffle off, and delicious food prepared by Trapper II Pizza Pub. “This is our 11th year of the school supply giveaway,” President of...
SYRACUSE, NY
Big Frog 104

Tractor Trailer Erupts in Flames on NYS Thruway in CNY

A tractor trailer erupted in flames and traffic was slowed to halt eastbound this afternoon on a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Central New York. A passenger inside a vehicle headed westbound snapped these photos of a tractor trailer being ripped apart by flames. At this time is not known if the rig was involved in an accident, or if the contents in the truck somehow ignited.
CANASTOTA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy