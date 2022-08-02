Quixote Communities and Olympia Community Solar Announce Quixote Village Solar Project

Read on www.thurstontalk.com
thurstontalk.com
Puget Sound Energy Removes Barriers to Accessing Solar Power with Community Solar at Olympia High School
If you are not able to install solar panels on your roof but you want to support alternative energy and reduce your carbon footprint, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) and Olympia High School (OHS) partnered to the option to subscribe to solar energy shares. “The Community Solar Program was designed to...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey considering updates to its neighborhood Zone rules following Meridian gas station decision
Lacey is mulling updating its Municipal Code 16.36 related to the Neighborhood Commercial Zone following in the wake of the controversial Meridian Gas Station’s approval. During the city’s August 2 Planning Commission meeting, Lacey Community and Economic Development (CED) Director Rick Walk said the city council directed the CED Department to begin amending the existing Neighborhood Commercial zoning district and standards.
The Stranger
Racial Equity Advocates Like Seattle’s Newly Proposed Political Boundaries. Magnolia Residents Do Not.
On Tuesday night, a racial equity coalition called Redistricting Justice Seattle (RJS) got great news when the Seattle Redistricting Commission (SRC) revealed its first official proposal for redrawing the city's political boundaries. The commission's proposal heeded many of the coalition’s demands, including its top priority of keeping Asian and Black communities together in majority-minority District 2, which, under the new proposal, would cover the Chinatown-International District (CID), Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Mount Baker, and Seward Park.
PLANetizen
A Permanent Decline in Revenue Forecasted for the Tunnel Bertha Built in Seattle
Recent revenue forecasts for the State Route 99 tunnel underneath downtown Seattle—built to replace the demolished Alaskan Way Viaduct—paints a dire picture for the costly and controversial project. Long-time Planetizen readers will recall the saga of the SR 99 tunnel—the project that trapped a tunnel boring machine known...
ncwlife.com
Seattle City Council votes to end pandemic hazard pay for grocery store workers
(The Center Square) – Pandemic hazard pay of an additional $4 dollars an hour to grocery store workers in Seattle will likely end by next month after a 5-2 vote by the Seattle City Council in favor of ending it. Seattle grocery businesses that employ at least 500 staff...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey’s Robin Vazquez is Thurston’s new member of County Board of Health
Lacey city council member Robin Vazquez attended her first board meeting as the newest addition to the Thurston County Board of Health (BOH) yesterday, August 2. “I’m excited to be a part of the Board of Health and help steer and offer support for public health in Thurston County,” said Vazquez.
southsoundbiz.com
South Sound Senior Home-Care Provider Adds New Care Model
An Olympia provider of home health care for seniors has partnered with a Hawaii company on a new model providing more home-care options for seniors to help them remain independent in their daily life. Olympia’s Above Home Health last month partnered with Vivia Cares Inc. to become Vivia’s first affiliate...
thurstontalk.com
Local Summer Produce Shines at the Olympia Farmers Market
Summer has surely arrived. Garden plots are bursting with glorious produce. Find your rainbow of earthly delights in local produce at the Olympia Farmers Market. Local farmers have been working laboriously to weed, water and tend to rows of green beans, vines of tomatoes and bushes of blueberries. It’s the time of year we dream about when vegetables and fruits are lush and abundant. The season lasts only so long, so load up your bags, head to the Market and prepare to feast on everything fresh.
Funny Washington State Town Name Has Residents Giggling and Visitors Puzzled
Town names can sometimes be tough to pronounce. I heard the local newscaster mess up Naches and who hasn't messed up Touchet before?. I think we are all guilty of mispronouncing some of Washington State's more unusual town names. What's The Name Origin Of One Of Washington's Most Unusual Towns?
Clever and classy Seattle floating home seems twice its size
The private deck puts you right on Lake Union.
KXRO.com
Grays Harbor led state on how many local residents are in prison
A recent report tracked what part of the state Washington’s imprisoned population comes from, and Grays Harbor leads the list. The report from the Prison Policy Initiative called “Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in Washington,” was released this week. PPI states...
thereflector.com
Votes for Joe Kent push him within 2,000 votes of second place for Washington’s 3rd District
With only around 44% of the votes in Clark County alone having been counted, the most recent updated primary election results narrow the gap between third place Republican candidate Joe Kent and incumbent Republican Jaime Herrera Beutler. Updated results on Thursday night had Marie Gluesenkemp Perez, D-Washougal, still in first...
thurstontalk.com
LoveOly Summer Fest Entertainment Lineup
The Olympia Downtown Alliance is powering a street festival in historic Downtown Olympia that includes live music and performances, activities for kids and families, interactive art installations from local artists, local community groups, and a Biergarten featuring craft beer from 3 Magnets Brewing Co. and Well 80 Brewhouse and cider from Whitewood Cider Co. LoveOly Summer Fest 2022, is presented by the City of Olympia. The first SummerFest of the year will take place this Saturday, August 6, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
KUOW
WA health officials stress prevention amid rise of MPV cases
Cases of MPV, also known as monkeypox, are doubling in Washington state every 8 to 10 days. KUOW’s Paige Browning has been following the outbreak. She spoke with Kim Malcolm about the latest developments. This interview has been edited for clarity. Kim Malcolm: Today, the federal government declared a...
riptidefish.com
Seattle and Washington State Fishing Report – August 2022
August is all about Salmon fishing in Puget Sound and the rest of Washington State. Every corner of the state has a robust and happening salmon fishery going on right now. On top of that, crabbing has been good, lake anglers are cooling off in the evenings with some pretty incredible Largemouth Bass action, and way out on the Washington Coast, Albacore Tuna and Halibut fishing add to the big opportunities we have going on right now. Get in on the action.
Did you feel it? Small earthquake shakes east of Tacoma
A small earthquake rumbled near Enumclaw and Black Diamond on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey. A 3.19 magnitude earthquake shook a few people up around 6:22 a.m. According to the USGS, the depth was approximately 18.2 km. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Early-morning earthquake with 3.2 magnitude hits east of Tacoma
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook a rural section of Washington state Thursday morning. The small temblor at 6:22 a.m. was centered about 21 miles east of Tacoma, near the towns of Enumclaw and Black Diamond. No injuries or damage have been reported. The “citizen science” feature on the U.S. Geological...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey cautions Long Lake goers
Lacey is warning community members to take care when swimming in the waters of Long Lake. In a Facebook post earlier today, Lacey authorities revealed that it has received two reports of swimmer’s itch in Long Lake. “The TCPH [Thurston County Public Health] Environmental Health Water Quality division does...
thurstontalk.com
Through the ANEW Career Exploration Program, Yelm High School Students Can Jumpstart a Career in the Trades
At Yelm High School, working with each student to prepare for life after graduation can help to launch them onto their own unique pathway. For some students, these future plans can include higher education and for others, this includes exploration of a career in the trades. To help support students...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle residents, business fight homelessness, upsetting activists and media
Residents and business owners are taking back their streets from the homeless. They have placed one-ton concrete blocks around their neighborhoods and businesses in an effort to stop the homeless from moving back in and wreaking havoc. The concrete blocks prevent broken-down RVs and tents from occupying the space. They’re...
