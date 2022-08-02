WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Vicki L. Martin Baker, 60, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Born in South Dayton, NY on August 21, 1961, the daughter of Stuart Wayne and Carol Lee (Hugg) Pease; she is a graduate of Watertown High School and Jefferson Community College. She was employed by Samaritan Medical Center for many years, retiring as an Associate Analyst for Patient Accounting.

