Blast From the Past: 2002 lawn care
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast From the Past, we go back to 2002 when we learned about the dos and don’ts of lawn mowing. Watch the story by then reporter John Friot on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Fun & games continue at Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The fun and games are in full swing at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair. Families were out Thursday enjoying the sights, sounds, and tastes at food vendors, playing games, and on the rides. We spoke with a mother from Gouverneur who was there...
Convalt to break ground on facility this fall
TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Convalt Energy won’t be breaking ground on its solar panel manufacturing facility until the fall. Jefferson County Economic Development CEO Dave Zembiec confirmed that the company is expected to close on its $25 million loan through the US Department of Agriculture in October when the new fiscal year begins.
Park in Lyme to get million dollar makeover
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - A public park in the Town of Lyme is getting a makeover, thanks to state money aimed at helping shoreline communities rebound from the floods of 2017 and 2019. The money for the new Veteran’s Memorial Public Park comes from the state’s Resiliency and Economic...
Lowville Fire Department invites teens to join program
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville’s fire department is giving youth the opportunity to experience what it’s like to be a firefighter. Sixteen and seventeen-year-olds are invited to join the junior member program with the department. Chief Benjamin Lyndaker says there’s a lot about being a firefighter that...
Miriam (Mimi) Langdon, 100, Clayton & Black River
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Miriam (Mimi) Langdon, 100, a longtime resident of several North Country communities, including Clayton and earlier, Black River, passed away in Barre, Vermont on July 22, 2022. Mimi had lived in Black River during high school (1937-40) and was employed as private secretary to the...
Vicki L. Martin Baker, 60, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Vicki L. Martin Baker, 60, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Born in South Dayton, NY on August 21, 1961, the daughter of Stuart Wayne and Carol Lee (Hugg) Pease; she is a graduate of Watertown High School and Jefferson Community College. She was employed by Samaritan Medical Center for many years, retiring as an Associate Analyst for Patient Accounting.
New ideas for an old pool surface in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As the future of Flynn pool on the city’s north side remains in deep water, some members of the Watertown City Council are floating other ideas for extending the pool’s use year round. “The conversation about having three pools has always been that...
Body pulled from Black River
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - First responders pulled a body from the Black River in Watertown Thursday evening. A team in a rescue boat pulled the body from the water near the Jefferson County Fairgrounds around 7:30 p.m. Police said it appears to be that of an older male. Multiple...
Construction business looks to move operations under one roof
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - A Jefferson County construction business is looking to move all of its operations under one roof. Corry Lawler, the owner of Lawman Heating and Cooling, has submitted plans to the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency to build a manufacturing facility in the county’s business park off Route 12F.
Larry F. Carr, 78, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Larry F. Carr, 78, passed away at his home in Clayton Monday, August 1, 2022. Larry was born April 17, 1944 in Watertown, son of Lewis M. and Angela Babcock Carr. He graduated from Clayton Central School in 1962 and received his Associates Degree in business administration from SUNY Delhi.
Patricia A. Esposito, 84, of Sackets Harbor & Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Patricia A. Esposito, 84, of Sackets Harbor, formerly of Watertown, passed away August 4, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family and her caregivers, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Patricia was born January 18, 1938 in Passaic, NJ, daughter of Ralph...
Christine M. Rogers, 62, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Christine M. Rogers, 62, of Bald Rock Rd., passed away on Thursday July 28th, 2022 surrounded by family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Christine was born on June 7th, 1960 to Jane (Berry) and Myron Rogers Jr. of Adams, NY....
Historical Society to host Teddy Bear Picnic this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Historical Society used to host a Teddy Bear Tea, but now they’re doing a Teddy Bear Picnic instead. The idea, board vice president Suzie Renzi-Falge and executive director Toni Engleman said, it to take advantage of the Historical Society’s Victorian garden.
David G. Van Tassel, 76, of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - David G. Van Tassel, 76, of Sand Street, passed away, Monday, August 1, 2022 at home, while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Born on December 2, 1945 at the House of the Good Samaritan, Watertown, NY, he was a...
Lewis County economic & tourism entities explore merger
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The lead agencies for economic development and tourism in Lewis County are looking at teaming up. The Lewis County Industrial Development Agency and the county Chamber of Commerce are exploring the feasibility of merging into one umbrella nonprofit. The new organization, called Naturally Lewis, would...
Fewer applicants turn out for Fort Drum jobs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Maybe it’s a sign of the tight labor market. Fewer people turned out this year for Fort Drum’s annual open interviews for its Department of Public Works (DPW). Interviews were conducted Wednesday at the Jefferson County WorkPlace in Watertown. This year, 61 people...
Cape Vincent residents voice opinions on French Fest
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of people gathered in Cape Vincent to give feedback on this year’s French Festival. The Chamber of Commerce hosted a town hall at the recreation park hall Monday night to gauge people’s experience and talk about ways to improve the festival.
Richard B. (Dick) Kohl, 80, of Adams Center
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Richard B. (Dick) Kohl, 80, Adams Center, passed away Wednesday afternoon on August 3rd, 2022 at his home with his family at his side. The funeral will be 1 pm on Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville with Smithville Volunteer Fire Department Chaplin Al Dowker officiating. Burial will follow in the Woodside Cemetery, Belleville. Calling hours are Saturday from 11 am – 1 pm prior to the service. A Celebration gathering will follow the burial at the Smithville Fire Hall and all are invited to attend.
