Wichita woman charged with murder, abuse in baby's death

Crime Stoppers: Motorcyclist fires shots outside Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It was July 23 around 5:00 in the morning, when a homeowner at Hydraulic and Mac Arthur heard gunfire. A nearby video camera captured a motorcycle slow down in front of the woman's home, then the rider fired four shots. “It's kinda hard to make out...
'There's just no excuse for this': Empty promises lead to action after Wichita woman's plea for cemetery help
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman turned to KAKE On Your Side for help after months of empty promises from management at a Wichita cemetery regarding her husband's gravesite. That woman did not want to share her last name, so KAKE News will refer to her as Laura. She...
Police: Man on bicycle dies after colliding with SUV in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Hutchinson police say a 46-year-old man on a bicycle collided with an SUV and died Thursday evening. The accident happened at around 8:15 p.m. at 10th and Severance. Police Capt. Michael Collins said a southbound Hyundai Tucson collided with Heath Volkman who was heading west on his bike.
Kansas mother, daughter hit by car are set to be released from hospital in less than 2 weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KAKE) - A mother and daughter from Nickerson who, along with two other family members, where hit by a car in Louisville, Kentucky, last month are set to be released from the hospital in less than two weeks to start rehabilitation at home. A family member said on...
Small plane crashes near Stearman Field in Butler County
BENTON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say no one was hurt when a small plane crashed east of Stearman Field in Butler County on Friday. It happened around 11 a.m. near SW Meadowlark and SW 40th Street. Pictures from the scene showed a small plane upside down in a field. The...
Wichita man drowns in Missouri river, highway patrol says
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KAKE) - Authorities say the body of a 48-year-old Wichita man was found in a Missouri river on Tuesday. The Missouri Highway Patrol said Dee Hodges went missing on Current River at Cave Springs early in the day. His body was later found downriver. Troopers said Hodges...
Wichita parents hope popular back-to-school tax-free weekend comes to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's back-to-school season for parents like Trey Johnson. But with four kids, it's one of the hardest times of the year for him. "I spend probably like, at least prolly like twelve hundred on just clothes," said Johnson. When you add in school supplies, fees, and...
‘Every bit counts’: Jones family shares update as community rallies behind them
Wichita, Kan. (KAKE)- A three-day fundraiser organized by a Spangles general manager managed to raised $17,100 to support the Nickerson family. On July 5, four members of the Jones family were in Louisville, Kentucky for Nickerson High School basketball star AAU tournament when police say a driver under the influence of opioids hit them with his car.
'You are needed': Linwood Recreation Center asking for poll workers
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - People have been waiting in line at the Linwood Recreation Center for over three hours. Wichita Council Member Brandon Johnson is asking for help from any trained Sedgwick County poll workers. Polls were supposed to close at 7 p.m. in local time. Just under 48.7 percent...
Wichita woman launches app to try to help bars, restaurants find extra workers
It is something that Bethany White has been working on for over three years. This summer she launched her app Lunar, named after her daughter. "My daughter's name is Luna and then kind of like moonlighting, so it was like we got to go with lunar." The app aims to...
Boil water advisory issued for Cassoday
CASSODAY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Cassoday public water supply system located in Butler County. In their press release they detail several precautions that customers in Cassoday should take:. Boil water for one minute prior...
Wind Surge win in extra-innings
Anthony Prato’s RBI single in the tenth inning led the Wind Surge to a 4-3 victory in extra innings over the San Antonio Missions on Thursday night as Wichita wins their ninth extra-inning game of the season. The Missions scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth on...
