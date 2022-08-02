ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atkinson County, GA

Who killed Lisa McDuffie? 1989 murder of 16-year-old Georgia girl remains unsolved

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b7Ftm_0h2F2inL00

GEORGIA (WRBL) – This July marked 33 years since a Georgia teenager was murdered in Atkinson County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R4kMy_0h2F2inL00

On July 13, 1989, Lisa McDuffie was found dead inside her father’s home, located at 506 Bullard Avenue in Pearson, Georgia.

The 16-year-old had suffered blunt force trauma.

At the time of her death, McDuffie was in Pearson, visiting her father Joe McDuffie and brother Joseph McDuffie, but lived in Rincon, Georgia, with her mother and sister.

Anyone with any information that might help bring Lisa McDuffie’s murderer to justice should contact the GBI Region 4 Douglas Office at 912-389-4103.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rincon, GA
City
Pearson, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Atkinson County, GA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Unsolved#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy