'Not welcome here:' Hurt community concerned over alleged white supremacy, KKK flyers

ClickOnDetroit.com
After record violent crime and gang wars, this police department is finding solutions
Danville, VA. – Gangs shooting at police — that’s how bad things were in Danville, Virginia when violent crime hit all-time highs less than a decade ago. It’s taken years and a lot of work to turn the city around. The solutions they found could work for other cities battling gun violence.
WDBJ7.com
Rep. Good meets with Danville organization focused on fighting food insecurity
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every Wednesday, the line is down the street with residents and Danville Public School families who are in need of food. That’s where God’s Final Call and Warning comes in, providing for families in need. “We have partnered with the City Council and the...
chathamstartribune.com
Former county administrator files assault and battery charge
Former Pittsylvania County administrator David Smitherman has filed a charge of assault and battery with Pittsylvania County General District Court against Chris Baker of Penhook. The incident included Smitherman being pushed into the water at Smith Mountain Lake. According to the criminal complaint, on July 31 around 1 p.m., Smitherman...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville City Council approves agreement with federal judges
Federal trials will soon be held at the Danville Courthouse. Danville City Council last week adopted a resolution allowing the U.S. District Court, Western District of Virginia to hold trials in the James F. Ingram Justice Center. Last year, the U.S. Marshal and Western District Judge Michael Urbanski suspended criminal...
WSLS
‘Drag extravaganza’ receives support after concerns, moves show to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – ‘A Knight with Kendall,’ originally promoted as a ‘drag extravaganza,’ took centerstage at Lynchburg’s Academy Center of the Arts on Thursday after it was moved from Jefferson Forest High School due to residents’ concerns. Organizers of ‘A Knight with Kendall’...
wfxrtv.com
Drag show changes venues after backlash from Bedford Co. parents
(WFXR) — A self-proclaimed “drag extravaganza” caused controversy in Bedford County before finding a new home in Lynchburg at the Academy Center of the Arts. “A Knight with Kendall,” hosted by Kendall Mullins of Forest, was originally set to take place at Jefferson Forest High School as a fundraiser.
WSET
Police looking to identify man at Rocky Mount Walmart
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police Department needs the community's help to identify a man seen at a Walmart in the area. The department said via a Facebook post on Thursday, "It appears to have been a miscommunication with the checking out process at Walmart and would like to speak with him."
WSET
Donations needed at Park View Community Mission for back to school
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Clothing Connection at Park View Community Mission said it is in desperate need for back to school clothing. The mission said folks are coming in and looking for items for their kids to return to the classroom and they do not have everything they need.
cardinalnews.org
There are few statues to Black women. Both Roanoke and South Boston aim to change that.
Groups in South Boston and Roanoke are doing the same thing: They’re both raising money to erect statues to Henrietta Lacks, the woman whose cells were scraped out of her body in 1951 (without her family’s knowledge) and used to generate a line of cells that has been considered vital to medical research since.
WSLS
Lynchburg City School leaders sidestep questions about staffing vacancies
LYNCHBURG, Va. – It’s no secret that staffing shortages are an issue for school divisions across the United States. But after Lynchburg City Schools held a news conference last week and told 10 News it was “too early to tell” how many teachers and staff members they have for the upcoming school year, we wanted to follow up.
WDBJ7.com
Two beagles in Franklin Co. blazed a trail for thousands more
FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - With their noses leading the way, two beagles took off across the yard, exploring almost every blade of grass. And while the dogs appeared right at home, they didn’t start out in the Franklin County countryside. “This is Daisy, which we got in 2020...
WSLS
Music scholarship set up in honor of local murder victim
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A special tribute after a horrific tragedy. Emily Bivins was a victim of a triple homicide that happened in Pittsylvania County in 2019 that left the Southside shaken. Emily’s brother, Matthew Bernard was charged with brutally murdering her, her one-year-old son, and their mother.
WSLS
Preserving black history, culture through church grants in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Historical churches in Roanoke are looking to preserve black history and culture through church grants. Some churches, like Hill Street Baptist Church in Roanoke, started from humble beginnings. “They started with six members in a little house and it had grown to what you see right...
WSLS
Liberty University saddened by the passing of former student, Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is mourning the loss of one of its own. On Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m., Republican Indiana Congresswoman and former Liberty University student Jacqueline R. Walorski, 58, lost her life in a tragic two-vehicle crash. Walorski and two members of her congressional staff, 27-year-old...
WSET
Former Pittsylvania County administrator claims he was assaulted at lake
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A former Pittsylvania County administrator claims he was assaulted at Smith Mountain Lake. According to David Smitherman's complaint, the incident happened Sunday at The Dock at Smith Mountain Lake in Penhook. Former Pittsylvania County administrator claims he was assaulted at lake by Caitlyn Frolo...
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham considers demolishing structures
Two derelict structures in Chatham are on the cusp of being taken down thanks to a unanimous vote in the last week’s Growth and Renewal Committee meeting. Assistant Town Manager Nick Morris stated both the county and the town have inspected two structures in 2019 at 137 Clement and 207 Collie streets and they were determined to be unsafe.
WSET
Central Virginia Communities celebrate National Night Out
(WSET) — Communities across our area came together for National Night Out on Tuesday. Police officers and residents say this event is all about forming stronger relationships with each other. In Lynchburg, folks at Maple Ridge Apartments joined together for National Night Out. Dorothy Hall has led the complex's...
WSET
Baby girl born in Sheetz parking lot in Forest
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — A woman gave birth to a baby girl in the New London Sheetz parking lot on Wednesday night. “I almost had her going down the road. So we called 911 and we decided to meet at Sheetz,” Cassidy Thornhill said, after giving birth to her daughter at Sheetz.
wfxrtv.com
FBI recognizes 2 SW, central Virginia schools in internet challenge
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Two schools in southwest and central Virginia are being recognized by FBI Richmond for their participation in the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing (FBI-SOS) Internet Challenge. The principals of Floyd Elementary School in Floyd and Linkhorn Middle School in Lynchburg were recognized for the work...
WSET
Appomattox honors Vietnam War veterans for their service
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — Appomattox honored Vietnam Veterans today with a ceremony commemorating their service nearly 50 years ago. Dozens of Vietnam veterans gathered at Liberty Baptist Church in Appomattox to receive the honor and recognition they deserved. It was thrown by American Legion Post 104 and Foreign Wars...
