ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Elmo Fire burning over 21,000 acres, 15% contained

ELMO, Mont. - The Elmo Fire is now burning 21,182 acres Friday, a limited increase from Thursday at 20,616 acres. Fire activity grew in sections of the fire due to high winds and low humidity. However, containment increased to 15%, and firefighters maintained the fire south of Lake Mary Ronan, according to Inciweb.
ELMO, MT
montanarightnow.com

Two small fires discovered in the Rattlesnake Wilderness

MISSOULA, Mont. - Two small fires were found in the Rattlesnake Wilderness on the Missoula Ranger District of Lolo National Forest Friday. A Facebook post by Lolo National Forest (LNF) said a pilot in a private plane discovered the West Fork Gold Creek Fire while flying over the Rattlesnake Friday morning and alerted fire managers.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Elmo Fire burning 20,600 acres, 6% contained

ELMO, Mont. - The Elmo Fire is burning 20,616 acres Thursday, and is 6% contained. The fire containment decreased from 16% Wednesday to 6% Thursday due to fire growth on the north end. Previously, the fire was sized at roughly 18,500 acres Wednesday. The Northern Rockies Incident Management Team said...
ELMO, MT
montanarightnow.com

Family watches Elmo 2 fire burn through their dream home

"We got out of car and looked onto the hill and by the time we looked up the flames were already in our back yard and we could see it creeping towards the house. And so, we stood right here and watched it go up into flames, that was the hard part, i couldn't watch, I had to leave,” said the Holetts.
ELMO, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Ignatius#Fire Burning#Ignatius#The Redhorn Fire#Cskt Division Of Fire
montanarightnow.com

Fire crews put out fire along Highway 93 Wednesday

LOLO, Mont. - A fire was reported early Wednesday morning along Highway 93. Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) tells Montana Right Now the fire was first called in by someone passing by. MRFD and DNRC responded to the fire, which burned a small part of the land. Fire crews were...
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
mtpr.org

Elmo Fire evacuations lifted, Highway 28 reopens

The Elmo Fire near the western shores of Flathead Lake quickly grew to over 12,000 acres over the weekend and is 0 percent contained, as of Monday morning. The blaze spurred the evacuation of over three dozen homes and could threaten more. Pre-evacuation warnings remain in place for residents south of Lake Mary Ronan Road west of Highway 93. Evacuation orders were lifted for Chief Cliff Estates, according to the incident management team.
ELMO, MT
montanarightnow.com

Flathead alpine coaster project gets temporary permit

A controversial park proposal involving an alpine coaster in Lakeside got a temporary green light from the Montana Department of Transportation on July 14. An alpine slide is a smooth, continuous track used in the summer months, where riders sit atop sleds. Stevensville company Wilderness Land Holding LLC received a...
LAKESIDE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missoula CSO shares more information on Wednesday’s standoff

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is sharing more information on a standoff that took place Wednesday morning. They say that around 3:00 am Wednesday, a homeowner reported seeing two people on security camera footage after a notification was sent. Just after 3:30 am, deputies confirmed there was one man...
MISSOULA, MT
MY 103.5

Looking For The Very Best? This Montana Favorite Reigns Supreme.

Summer in Montana means farmer's markets and roadside fruit stands. We recently discussed how many Montanans look forward to Flathead Cherries all summer long, but that isn't the only delicious fruit of the summer that Montanans love. Of course, we're talking about the world-famous Dixon Melons. Last year was my...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy