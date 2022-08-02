Read on www.montanarightnow.com
Elmo Fire burning over 21,000 acres, 15% contained
ELMO, Mont. - The Elmo Fire is now burning 21,182 acres Friday, a limited increase from Thursday at 20,616 acres. Fire activity grew in sections of the fire due to high winds and low humidity. However, containment increased to 15%, and firefighters maintained the fire south of Lake Mary Ronan, according to Inciweb.
Two small fires discovered in the Rattlesnake Wilderness
MISSOULA, Mont. - Two small fires were found in the Rattlesnake Wilderness on the Missoula Ranger District of Lolo National Forest Friday. A Facebook post by Lolo National Forest (LNF) said a pilot in a private plane discovered the West Fork Gold Creek Fire while flying over the Rattlesnake Friday morning and alerted fire managers.
ELMO, Mont. - The Elmo Fire is burning 20,616 acres Thursday, and is 6% contained. The fire containment decreased from 16% Wednesday to 6% Thursday due to fire growth on the north end. Previously, the fire was sized at roughly 18,500 acres Wednesday. The Northern Rockies Incident Management Team said...
Family watches Elmo 2 fire burn through their dream home
"We got out of car and looked onto the hill and by the time we looked up the flames were already in our back yard and we could see it creeping towards the house. And so, we stood right here and watched it go up into flames, that was the hard part, i couldn't watch, I had to leave,” said the Holetts.
An infrared flight shows the Elmo Fire has grown by another 2,201 acres and now stands at 18,427 burned.
Wildfire near Elmo rapidly spreads past 16,000 acres; evacuations and road closures issued
ELMO, Mont. - What began as a 200 acre fire on the evening of Friday, July 29 in the Deep Draw area along MT-28 quickly grew, prompting evacuation warnings only hours later and spreading to 7,000 acres by Saturday afternoon. Designated as the Elmo 2 fire, it is currently estimated...
Fire crews put out fire along Highway 93 Wednesday
LOLO, Mont. - A fire was reported early Wednesday morning along Highway 93. Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) tells Montana Right Now the fire was first called in by someone passing by. MRFD and DNRC responded to the fire, which burned a small part of the land. Fire crews were...
The Tuesday morning update from the Elmo Fire shows the blaze has grown to an estimated 16,226 acres.
Elmo Fire evacuations lifted, Highway 28 reopens
The Elmo Fire near the western shores of Flathead Lake quickly grew to over 12,000 acres over the weekend and is 0 percent contained, as of Monday morning. The blaze spurred the evacuation of over three dozen homes and could threaten more. Pre-evacuation warnings remain in place for residents south of Lake Mary Ronan Road west of Highway 93. Evacuation orders were lifted for Chief Cliff Estates, according to the incident management team.
The Elmo Fire has burned over 16,000 acres and is 10% contained. It has been confirmed that several structures have been lost to the blaze.
The Elmo Fire exploded Monday afternoon as heavy winds started pushing the fire east, forcing some residents to immediately evacuate their homes.
Firefighters on Elmo Fire Expecting Continued Hot, Dry, Windy Conditions
A wildfire that ignited on the afternoon of Friday, July 29, near the Lake County town of Elmo, was estimated to be nearly 13,000 acres in size by Monday morning and zero percent contained. As of 2 p.m. Monday the incident management team on the fire was recommending to the...
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells MTN News that five homes have been lost since the Elmo Fire broke out on Friday.
Lisa and Steve Holett lost their dream home in Dayton when it was destroyed by the Elmo Fire on Monday.
