WATCH: Springville explosion captured on video during storm

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah dealt with its fair share of severe thunderstorms Monday night. An ABC4 viewer was able to capture an explosion that resulted from the frightening storm along with footage of her neighbor’s trampoline flying over the home.

According to Kim Griggs, lightning struck near her house around 9:05 p.m. causing a tree to fall on a power line.

The video below shows three explosions following the lightning strike.

Video below is courtesy of Kim Griggs.

Here are some photos capturing the aftermath of the storm:

Courtesy: Kim Griggs

Courtesy: Kim Griggs

Courtesy: Kim Griggs

Courtesy: Kim Griggs

Courtesy: Kim Griggs

Griggs also captured footage from her ring camera of a trampoline flying over her home, hitting two of her trucks.

Griggs, along with several neighbors also lost power due to last night’s storm.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.