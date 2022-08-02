Phillies Designated Contracts of Familia, Herrera for Assignment

Read on 973espn.com
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Video: Juan Soto has fitting first at-bat with Padres
Juan Soto did what he does best during his first at-bat since being traded to the San Diego Padres. Hours before Tuesday’s MLB non-waiver trade deadline, the Washington Nationals dealt Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres for a bevy of prospects that included shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, outfielder Robert Hassell and pitchers MacKenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana.
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
Dodgers Trade Rumors: David Peralta Was On Radar Before Sent To Rays
The Arizona Diamondbacks got an early start on trade deadline activity by sending David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in exchange for catching prospect Christian Cerda. Peralta, who is in the final year of his current contract, helps bolster the Rays’ outfield depth as they look up...
Traded Brandon Drury hits grand slam in first pitch with Padres
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Brandon Drury needed one pitch to make a huge impact in front of his new San Diego Padres teammates. The designated hitter, who was traded this week, smacked the offering to left field for his second career grand slam. Drury's 402-foot homer occured in the first...
Phillies DFA Familia and Herrera to open 2 roster spots
With the Phillies adding reliever David Robertson and outfielder Brandon Marsh in trades with the Cubs and Angels, two roster spots needed to be opened and the casualties were Jeurys Familia and Odubel Herrera. Both were designated for assignment Tuesday afternoon. It ends a disappointing 38-game run with the Phillies...
Hanser Alberto in Dodgers' lineup Tuesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Alberto for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Addresses Lack of Impact Trade
After all the Juan Soto buildup, the Dodgers largely stood pat at the MLB trade deadline. San Diego wound up trading for the Nationals superstar, sending multiple top prospects and Luke Voit in exchange for Josh Bell and Soto. LA appeared to be kicking the tires on trades for Marlins starter Pablo Lopez and (or) Cubs outfielder Ian Happ. Instead, team president Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes made some moves around the margin.
Milwaukee Brewers designate Dinelson Lamet 2 days after acquiring him
The Milwaukee Brewers activated All-Star pitcher Freddy Peralta from the 60-day injured list and designated newly acquired right-hander Dinelson Lamet
Andrew Friedman: ‘Special Dynamic’ In Dodgers Clubhouse Was Factor At MLB Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t make an impact move at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, but they were active with five total deals over the past few days. The most notable being a trade to acquire Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. The two-time All-Star has struggled with the Yankees but been considered one of the game’s best sluggers the previous few seasons.
