Final Bama Softball Transfer Set to Return to Home State
The conclusion of the 2022 softball season saw six Alabama players enter the transfer portal. Five of those players have announced their new destinations with Abby Doerr being the final player left to decide. That decision came recently as Oregon State announced on Wednesday that Doerr would be joining its softball program.
A look at Alabama’s new floor general
Ohio transfer Mark Sears is set to have a big year for the Tide as they look to improve after a frustrating 2021-22 campaign. Sears looks to add steadfast leadership and craftiness at the point guard position for this year's Alabama squad. Sears, a former 3-star recruit per 247Sports, out...
Eli Gold’s top 5 favorite calls from his Alabama football career
Alabama football will miss Eli Gold for at least some of the 2022 season, but we’ll never forget the legendary broadcaster’s greatest calls as voice of the Crimson Tide. Alabama announced this week that Gold will miss the start the 2022 football season due to health issues. Chris Stewart, the longtime broadcaster Alabama basketball and other sports will fill in until further notice. Stewart will also host the Nick Saban radio show on Thursday nights during the season. The Brooklyn native’s streak of consecutive Crimson Tide games called ended at 409 after catching COVID-19 before the 2020 trip to Arkansas, according to AL.com’s Michael Casagrande. Before that, Gold had both shoulders replaced in 2020.
Tuscaloosa Named One Of The Worst College Football Cities In 2022
I don't usually fall for this crap from "trolls" online. This time, I guess I did. This fool has tons and tons of followers on social media. His stuff has been featured on ESPN and the SEC Network, just to name a few. I gotta respond this time. So, college...
Former Alabama Basketball Player Earns Head Coaching Position
Former Alabama basketball player, Betsy Harris, was named the head coach of the East Central Community College women’s basketball program. The Mississippi Native will be returning home to lead the Lady Warriors who located in Decatur, Miss. Harris was a member of the Crimson Tide from 1990-94, where she...
Nick Saban Shares Great Wife Story: College Football World Reacts
In recent years, every national championship for Alabama's football team has come with a new house for Habitat for Humanity. Although the Crimson Tide didn't win the national title last season, Nick Saban revealed that a 19th house will be built for a Tuscaloosa family in need. "Miss Terry kinda...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Steve Sarkisian on Agiye Hall's struggles at Alabama: 'Transition is tough for everybody'
Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns will host Alabama in Week 2 in one of the most-anticipated games of the 2022 college football season. One former Alabama wide receiver, Agiye Hall, will be on the Texas sidelines for that game, as he transferred from Tuscaloosa this offseason, ending his tumultuous tenure with the Tide.
College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News
During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season. Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide. Saban believes the young talent...
Alabama Basketball’s Nonconference Schedule is just about filled in. Let’s take a look at it.
The problem with analyzing basketball scheduling is how the pieces come slowly trickling out over the course of half a year or so: here a game, there a preseason invitation; the SEC announces opponents one month, then six weeks later you see whether you’re getting a split or a road or a home date.
Alabama Football: Bold predictions for 2023 signing class
Even in the NIL-changed world of today’s college football, Nick Saban is still the game’s best recruiter. Not too many weeks ago, Alabama Football was lagging behind in recruiting, As in way behind. Now the Crimson Tide has arguably the nation’s best class. Alabama has the No....
American Legion Baseball Tournament expected to have economic impact on Pelham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– Teams are competing for a spot in the American Legion World Series this week in Shelby County. Many out-of-state visitors are in Pelham for this week’s baseball tournament. American Legion baseball officials say it’s bringing a big boost to the local economy. Eight teams from the mid-south are competing in this year’s […]
406mtsports.com
Billings team victorious in Little League state championship, heads to CA to represent MT
When 12-year-old boys think of summer, many dream of sleeping in, family trips and care-free days away of school. A Billings Little League team sacrificed their days off to dream of victory at the upcoming state tournament — and now that dream is a reality. Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles,...
Due to health issues, Eli Gold to miss start of Alabama’s 2022 football season
Due to health issues, Chris Stewart to fill in for Eli Gold on Crimson Tide Sports Network
Nick Saban has telling comment about his Alabama team
Nick Saban’s standards are high every year at Alabama, but what he said Wednesday may give SEC rivals a bit more reason to worry. Saban told “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” Wednesday that his team’s 2021 campaign, which made it to the College Football Playoff final, qualified as a “rebuilding year” for the program.
tdalabamamag.com
Richard Young and other Tide commits seek to flip 5-star Notre Dame commit, Keon Keely
The University of Alabama has been on a roll in recruiting its 2023 class since June. Alabama has 18 verbal commitments, including several in-state athletes. It is building an elite defensive back, running back, quarterback, and offensive line class, but is the defensive line next? Nick Saban has received commitments from Hunter Osborne and Yhonaze Pierre, but a marquee five-star is on the horizon. Keon Keely, a Notre Dame commit, is one of the top defensive line prospects in the class. Several Tide commits, including Richard Young and Jaylen Mbawke, are trying to flip him to Tuscaloosa.
Alabama Coach Nick Saban Has Heartfelt Message For Eli Gold
Earlier today, Alabama announced that longtime radio play-by-play broadcaster Eli Gold will miss the beginning of the season. Gold is dealing with health issues. The 68-year-old, who has been the voice of the Tide for more than three decades, will be temporarily replaced by Chris Stewart. Alabama head coach Nick...
Nebraska woman struck by vehicle near UA campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman from Nebraska was struck by a car near the University of Alabama campus Thursday evening. According to Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, a 45-year-old woman from Nebraska was hit near the intersection of Hackberry Lane and Jack Warner Parkway. She was transported via ambulance to DCH Regional Medical […]
She said a star football player raped her in Blazer Hall. Now, she’s suing UAB.
In a federal lawsuit, a former UAB student claims she was raped by a star football player in Blazer Hall. University police, she said, did not investigate the incident but told her "it happens" and walked her back to her dorm. The university denies any wrongdoing in the case.
Anyone Missing A Kangaroo In Tuscaloosa Alabama?
Earlier today Bigham Farms & Exotics posted to Facebook. So if it's your kangaroo, or you know anyone missing a kangaroo, let Bigham farms and exotics know. I had no idea that we had so many kangaroos in Alabama. I only say so many because they keep getting loose. Recently...
uab.edu
UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation
Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
