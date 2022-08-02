Alabama football will miss Eli Gold for at least some of the 2022 season, but we’ll never forget the legendary broadcaster’s greatest calls as voice of the Crimson Tide. Alabama announced this week that Gold will miss the start the 2022 football season due to health issues. Chris Stewart, the longtime broadcaster Alabama basketball and other sports will fill in until further notice. Stewart will also host the Nick Saban radio show on Thursday nights during the season. The Brooklyn native’s streak of consecutive Crimson Tide games called ended at 409 after catching COVID-19 before the 2020 trip to Arkansas, according to AL.com’s Michael Casagrande. Before that, Gold had both shoulders replaced in 2020.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO