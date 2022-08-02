ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Tuscaloosa Thread

Final Bama Softball Transfer Set to Return to Home State

The conclusion of the 2022 softball season saw six Alabama players enter the transfer portal. Five of those players have announced their new destinations with Abby Doerr being the final player left to decide. That decision came recently as Oregon State announced on Wednesday that Doerr would be joining its softball program.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

A look at Alabama's new floor general

Ohio transfer Mark Sears is set to have a big year for the Tide as they look to improve after a frustrating 2021-22 campaign. Sears looks to add steadfast leadership and craftiness at the point guard position for this year's Alabama squad. Sears, a former 3-star recruit per 247Sports, out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Eli Gold's top 5 favorite calls from his Alabama football career

Alabama football will miss Eli Gold for at least some of the 2022 season, but we’ll never forget the legendary broadcaster’s greatest calls as voice of the Crimson Tide. Alabama announced this week that Gold will miss the start the 2022 football season due to health issues. Chris Stewart, the longtime broadcaster Alabama basketball and other sports will fill in until further notice. Stewart will also host the Nick Saban radio show on Thursday nights during the season. The Brooklyn native’s streak of consecutive Crimson Tide games called ended at 409 after catching COVID-19 before the 2020 trip to Arkansas, according to AL.com’s Michael Casagrande. Before that, Gold had both shoulders replaced in 2020.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Billings, MT
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scary Alabama News

During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-FM, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made a scary admission about the 2021 season. Despite making the national title game last season, Saban referred to it as a "rebuilding year" for the Crimson Tide. Saban believes the young talent...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

American Legion Baseball Tournament expected to have economic impact on Pelham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– Teams are competing for a spot in the American Legion World Series this week in Shelby County. Many out-of-state visitors are in Pelham for this week’s baseball tournament. American Legion baseball officials say it’s bringing a big boost to the local economy.  Eight teams from the mid-south are competing in this year’s […]
PELHAM, AL
Hoops Rumors

Nick Saban has telling comment about his Alabama team

Nick Saban’s standards are high every year at Alabama, but what he said Wednesday may give SEC rivals a bit more reason to worry. Saban told “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” Wednesday that his team’s 2021 campaign, which made it to the College Football Playoff final, qualified as a “rebuilding year” for the program.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Richard Young and other Tide commits seek to flip 5-star Notre Dame commit, Keon Keely

The University of Alabama has been on a roll in recruiting its 2023 class since June. Alabama has 18 verbal commitments, including several in-state athletes. It is building an elite defensive back, running back, quarterback, and offensive line class, but is the defensive line next? Nick Saban has received commitments from Hunter Osborne and Yhonaze Pierre, but a marquee five-star is on the horizon. Keon Keely, a Notre Dame commit, is one of the top defensive line prospects in the class. Several Tide commits, including Richard Young and Jaylen Mbawke, are trying to flip him to Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Coach Nick Saban Has Heartfelt Message For Eli Gold

Earlier today, Alabama announced that longtime radio play-by-play broadcaster Eli Gold will miss the beginning of the season. Gold is dealing with health issues. The 68-year-old, who has been the voice of the Tide for more than three decades, will be temporarily replaced by Chris Stewart. Alabama head coach Nick...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Nebraska woman struck by vehicle near UA campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman from Nebraska was struck by a car near the University of Alabama campus Thursday evening. According to Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, a 45-year-old woman from Nebraska was hit near the intersection of Hackberry Lane and Jack Warner Parkway. She was transported via ambulance to DCH Regional Medical […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Anyone Missing A Kangaroo In Tuscaloosa Alabama?

Earlier today Bigham Farms & Exotics posted to Facebook. So if it's your kangaroo, or you know anyone missing a kangaroo, let Bigham farms and exotics know. I had no idea that we had so many kangaroos in Alabama. I only say so many because they keep getting loose. Recently...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
uab.edu

UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation

Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

