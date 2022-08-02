The Allman Family Revival to play Big House benefit at Macon City Auditorium

Read on wgxa.tv
Sandy Beach Water Park struggles to stay open
Macon, Ga (WGXA)---A lack of staff and mechanical issues are to blame for the recent closure of the Sandy Beach Water Park at Lake Tobesofkee in Macon. Matt Satterly with standard aquatics which manages the park says issues can't be resolved right away. "They're not fixable until the off-season because...
Downtown business previously halted by emergency doors now set to partially open
MACON, Ga. -- Macon-Bibb County Fire Inspector Carell Rembert says shared doors between downtown buildings are common. What's not so common is what's happening to the shared doors between the new Daiquiris & More and the property next door. The emergency doors on the second and third floor of the...
Macon Transit Authority Rock-N-Rolls out new bus with special conference
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The fourth bus in the Macon Music Masters series, Melody, is here and she brought along some friends. The Macon Transit Authority unveiled the new electric bus and held a conference to talk about the Macon Music Masters and celebrate the towns rich musical heritage. Members...
Rosa Taylor elementary students ring in new school year with new school renovations
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Bright-eyed faces saw new renovations for the first time as children rung in the school year at Rosa Taylor Elementary. "You can see smiles on their faces, you can tell how they light up to different changes," Principal LaShonda Gilbert said. Built in 1958, Gilbert says last...
Coca-Cola unleashes limited edition Bulldogs bottles
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Coca-Cola is kicking off a celebration of the 2021 NCAA Champions as we head into the 2022 season with a limited edition bottle. The eight-ounce commemorative glass bottle features artwork by Steve Penley, an image of the beloved Bulldogs mascot, Uga, wearing a championship crown. The...
Walmart donates bikes and money to local youth
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Walmart made some generous donations to our local youth on Wednesday. “This is a small donation to a big cause, so I hope the children see that people in our community are watching and care about their future,” says Neal Haslem, Account Manager Development with Coca-Cola’s Savannah River Division.
Discussion on Warner Robins creek flooding reveals even more problems
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The City of Warner Robins along with Integrated Science and Engineering hosted an informational session to discuss the flooding issues with the Bay Gall Creek. One resident named Mike Hatcher has lived near the creek since 2008 and he says the issues haven't affected him...
Perry firefighters battle Friday morning blaze
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Fire crews in Houston County spent Friday morning fighting a blaze. According to the Perry Fire Department, their crews were called to a North Highway 41 home just after 6:45 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, firefighters found a two-story home in flames in the woods off of Fox Run Drive.
Jones County returns to the classroom
GRAY, Ga. (WGXA) -- This morning was the first day of school for Jones County students. Principal Kim Jones says her goal is to create an atmosphere where the dreams of students take flight. "Building relationships, getting to know them. They spend some time sharing a little about themselves with...
N. Carolina woman gives birth on Monroe Co. highway, best friend helps deliver baby
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- EMS showed up at a time when the Wiseman family needed them most - but it was a best friend who made all the difference. Saturday afternoon, North Carolina resident, Abigail Wiseman, was visiting her friend, Courtney Edison, here in Georgia, when something unexpected happened - her water broke.
Ivey citizens asked to boil water after main break
WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Citizens in the city of Ivey in Wilkinson County are being encouraged to boil their water. In a media release, city officials say the boil advisory impacts the North Lakeshore side of the city. Water has been turned off to fix a water main break....
'It could happen': Dublin City Schools faculty learn what to do in active shooting drill
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA)-- This year, the word school is synonymous with safety. "We have to be prepared--It can happen way out in the west coast but you have to prepare here," Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams said. With the lessons learned from the Uvalde school shooting, Superintendent, Dr. Fred Williams is...
Could a state agency have prevented the death of a Dooly County 4-year-old?
VIENNA, Ga. (WGXA)-- It's a story no one wants to talk about out loud but behind closed doors, many ask themselves how could this happen?. After a 4-year-old was killed and the person meant to nurture him was charged with the crime, WGXA asked that question. First reported missing on...
Air Force Reserve Command appoints new commander
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Lieutenant General John Healy has been appointed as the new Chief of Air Force Reserve and Commander of the Air Force Reserve Command. As Chief of the AFRC, he will serve as principal advisor on matters involving the Air Force Reserve to the Secretary of the Air Force and the Air Force Chief of Staff in Arlington, Virginia and as Commander of the Air Force Reserve Command in Warner Robins, he takes on full responsibility for the supervision of all 74,000 Airmen and civilians that make up the U.S. Air Force Reserve.
Deputies: Two teens arrested in connection to a car wash shooting death in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two teenagers have been arrested for the death of a man in Bibb County. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old in connection to the death of 59-year-old Freddie Crowell. Investigators say Crowell was shot...
Sheriff: G-DOT crews find body along Crawford County highway
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga (WGXA) - A body has been discovered along a road in Crawford County. According to a media release, Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker says the body was discovered just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Lewis says the Department of Transportation was working along Highway 341 when they discovered the body in a ditch between Highway 42 and Old 341.
Upson County school bus driver killed in crash
UPSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- An Upson County school bus driver is dead following a crash on Logtown Road. The bus crashed into a utility truck and lost control before going off the road and into several trees at around 6:45 a.m. Friday. According to a Facebook post from the...
Family of slain toddler and their attorneys make a plea to end violent crime
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Marcus Ball, Jr. would be celebrating his second birthday next weekend but he lost his life to a stray bullet from a shooting that happened outside his home at Lakeview Apartments last month. His 2-year-old sister was also struck, potentially leaving her without the use of her arm for the rest of her life, according to Attorney Chris Stewart.
Bibb Co. settles lawsuit against Sheriff's Office for $200K
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Bibb County leaders have agreed to settle a 2020 lawsuit against the Sheriff's Office for $200,000. The settlement was approved at Tuesday's Macon-Bibb County Commission meeting. In the lawsuit obtained by WGXA News, attorneys for the plaintiff, Corey Perkins, say, in 2019, Deputy Santel Smith...
District Attorney recused self from case against deputies accused of killing Eurie Martin
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- District Attorney Tripp Fitzner has recused himself from the case against three former deputies who were charged with the death of Eurie Martin. The deputies were accused of killing Martin in 2017 after using a stun gun on him, multiple times, prompting a heart attack. In...
