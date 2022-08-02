The Allman Family Revival to play Big House benefit at Macon City Auditorium

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Lieutenant General John Healy has been appointed as the new Chief of Air Force Reserve and Commander of the Air Force Reserve Command. As Chief of the AFRC, he will serve as principal advisor on matters involving the Air Force Reserve to the Secretary of the Air Force and the Air Force Chief of Staff in Arlington, Virginia and as Commander of the Air Force Reserve Command in Warner Robins, he takes on full responsibility for the supervision of all 74,000 Airmen and civilians that make up the U.S. Air Force Reserve.

