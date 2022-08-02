San Diego Padres Trade Cincinnati Reds for Brandon Drury

Read on thegamehaus.com
Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral
Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
Carlos Correa had good quote about Twins’ trade deadline acquisition
The Minnesota Twins made a series of moves on Tuesday ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline, and Carlos Correa seems to be a fan of the team’s work. The Twins acquired pitchers Tyler Mahle, Michael Fulmer and Jorge Lopez. Mahle will add some important depth to the rotation. After...
Devin Williams has brutal reaction to Josh Hader trade
The Milwaukee Brewers unexpectedly traded reliever Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres on Monday, and Brewers reliever Devin Williams did not seem too happy with the move. The Padres sent left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and right-hander Dinelson Lamet to Milwaukee for Hader.
Fernando Tatis, AJ Preller & Bob Melvin discuss Juan Soto trade
After the Padres 13-5 win over the Rockies in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader, Fernando Tatis Jr., AJ Preller and Bob Melvin discussed the team’s acquisition of superstar Juan Soto:
Look: Only 1 MLB Team Didn't Make A Trade Before Deadline
Tuesday brought an absolute whirlwind of blockbuster trade deals before the 2022 MLB trade deadline. According to ESPN stats and info, this year's trade dealings included five All-Star players — Andrew Benintendi, Luis Castillo, Josh Hader, Jorge Lopez and Juan Soto. The only team not make a trade before...
Dodgers Trade Rumors: David Peralta Was On Radar Before Sent To Rays
The Arizona Diamondbacks got an early start on trade deadline activity by sending David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in exchange for catching prospect Christian Cerda. Peralta, who is in the final year of his current contract, helps bolster the Rays’ outfield depth as they look up...
Royals trade Cam Gallagher to the Padres for outfielder Brent Rooker
The Royals get a power bat for depth. The Royals have acquired outfielder Brent Rooker from the San Diego Padres for catcher Cam Gallagher, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The 27-year-old Rooker is a right-handed hitter who has appeared in just two games with the Padres this year, but hit .201/.291/.397 with 9 home runs in 58 games with the Twins last year. Rooker is a right-handed hitter who was originally a first-round pick in 2017 by the Twins out of Mississippi State. In 2018 he was ranked as the #98 prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He put up good power numbers in the minors but has a lot of swing-and-miss to his game, and has struck out in 32.7 percent of his MLB plate appearances. Cam Gallagher has appeared in parts of the last six seasons with the Royals as a backup catcher. The former second-round pick has hit .240/.302/.355 in 171 career MLB games, but has been reknowned for his defense and framing ability. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time this.
Jake Cronenworth sitting Thursday for San Diego
San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freehand and the Colorado Rockies. The Padres appear to be giving Cronenworth a breather after five straight starts. Brandon Drury will take over on second base while Wil Myers replaces Cronenworth in the lineup to return to first base and bat sixth. Josh Bell will be the designated hitter.r.
Unfortunate old tweet from new Giants acquisition goes viral
JD Davis got dunked on this week by a past version of himself. The veteran slugger Davis got traded from the New York Mets to the San Francisco Giants before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Darin Ruf went to the Mets while Davis, lefty pitcher Thomas Szapucki, and prospects Carson Seymour and Nick Zwack went to the Giants.
Brewers lose Omar Narvaez immediately after parting ways with Pedro Severino
The Milwaukee Brewers are heading into the dog days of the 2022 season with an issue on their depth chart for catchers. Right after the team decided to designate Pedro Severino for assignment, it was announced that starting backstop Omar Narvaez will miss some time with an injury. The Brewers...
St. Louis Cardinals Trade For Jordan Montgomery
The St. Louis Cardinals have traded outfielder Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees for pitcher Jordan Montgomery according to Jeff Passan. Montgomery, 29, has played his entire six-year career with the Yankees. The lefty has a 3.94 career ERA and 22-20 record. He has pitched well this season with a 3.69 ERA.
Minnesota Twins Add Michael Fulmer From Tigers
The Minnesota Twins are adding relief pitcher Michael Fulmer from the Tigers in a trade according to Jon Heyman. Fulmer, 29, has a 3.20 ERA this season in 41 appearances. He has played six MLB seasons with the Tigers and has starting experience with a 3.90 ERA. Minnesota has upgraded...
Padres Acquire Rumored LA Trade Target Brandon Drury
Once again, the Padres went out and picked up another rumored Dodgers trade target and they did it just before the deadline. On Sunday afternoon, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported that LA, along with the Mariners and the Braves, were among the teams that were interested in a possible Brandon Drury trade.
San Diego Padres Acquire Cam Gallagher for Brent Rooker
The San Diego Padres have acquired catcher Cam Gallagher in exchange for outfielder Brent Rooker, who will be going to the Royals. The Athletic broke the news. Gallagher, 29, has a .240 career batting average with seven home runs and 39 RBIs. This season he has a .214 average in 18 games played.
Brandon Drury Made Serious Noise In His Padres Debut
The move by the San Diego Padres to acquire Brandon Drury from the Cincinnati Reds sort of gets lost in the fact that they also acquired Josh Hader, Josh Bell, and Juan Soto. But Drury has proven to be just as valuable for the Padres as Hader, Soto, and Bell ultimately will.
Royals' Amir Garrett Apologizes For Throwing Drink On Fan During Game
4:20 PM PT -- Seems Amir Garrett had a change of heart ... the Royals relief pitcher has now fired off an apology after throwing a drink on a fan last night in Chicago. "I owe the fan from last night's incident an apology. I realize my actions were uncalled for and that as players we are held to a higher standard and the chirping from fans is a part of today's game. I hope he can forgive me."
Atlanta Braves Trade for Raisel Iglesias
The Atlanta Braves have completed a trade with the Los Angeles Angeles to acquire Raisel Iglesias according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Iglesias, 32, is an eight-year veteran who has played for the Reds and Angels. He has a 3.13 career ERA with 156 saves. This season, his ERA is 4.04 and he has registered 16 saves.
2022 MLB AL Rookie of the Year Rankings: August
The MLB Rookie of the Year award is given out to the best performing first year player from each league at the end of every regular season. The American League features a few guys who have shown the potential of being future superstars. Here are the AL Rookie of the Year rankings for August.
Fantasy Football Rookie Team Names
Each year there is a struggle to not just field the best team in fantasy football, but also have the best team name. Here are good fantasy football rookie team names. (Note: Some of these names will not be appropriate for everyone.) See Ya in the Hall of Fame (Breece...
The Baseball Stadium That “Forever Changed” Professional Sports
Baseball stadiums are never only about baseball. Their utility is both more dynamic and more poetic; as writer and critic Paul Goldberger put it in Ballpark: Baseball in the American City, baseball stadiums are the “ultimate American metaphor.” The metaphor works on at least two levels. As spiritually public places containing “a garden” at their heart, ballparks evoke a tension between “the rural and the urban”—the Jeffersonian preference for the pastoral; the Hamiltonian impulse toward the industrial—that has “existed throughout American history.” Done right, they evince what beauty that tension can produce, the creative potential of this American conflict. But so, too, do baseball stadiums—through design quirks, topographical accommodations, structural evocations of local history—represent characteristics particular to the cities and time periods in which they were constructed. They’re expressions, in this way, about nothing less than how we live.
