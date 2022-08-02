Read on www.kfyrtv.com
KFYR-TV
Minot leaders making public record changes
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot city leaders want to get rid of a city ordinance that allows removing disciplinary action from an employee’s record. City ordinances state that a written reprimand can be removed from an employee’s record after one year, and more serious punishments after five years.
KFYR-TV
Esoterica in downtown Minot closing after 30 years
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – One of the staples of downtown Minot is closing its doors after three decades of serving the community. Betty Fedorchak has made the decision to close the boutique Esoterica and retire. Fedorchak was born in Ireland and moved to the United States in 1967. She...
KFYR-TV
Central Cab in Minot to close permanently August 14
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Central Cab Company in Minot will be closing permanently later this month, according to a post Wednesday on the company’s Facebook page. The post indicates the taxi service in Minot will cease operating Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. The post said in the post...
Another Big Act Postpones Minot, North Dakota’s Norsk Hostfest
The Hostfest can't seem to catch a break after a 2-year hiatus.
KFYR-TV
Salmon Season at Lake Sakakawea
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Salmon fishing season has officially begun at Lake Sakakawea this year. In September, the Salmon like to move to more shallow waters to spawn. They can be caught from shore with a crankbait and a bobber with a worm on it. Nearly 480,000 salmon were...
Ward county serious injury crash
The Kenworth truck, driven by a 62-year-old man from Bismarck, hit the driver's side of the Ford, driven by a 19-year-old man from Dunseith.
KFYR-TV
Driver seriously hurt in crash at Highway 83/23 intersection
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – A 19-year-old Dunseith man was seriously hurt in a t-bone crash at the intersection of Highways 83 and 23 Thursday morning, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The patrol said the man was headed eastbound on 23 in a compact SVU shortly after...
valleynewslive.com
Lady A postpones concerts in Fargo, Minot
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lady A concerts scheduled to take place next month in the area are no longer happening. The group posted on social media that they’ll be postponed, as its lead singer Charles Kelley has “embarked on a journey to sobriety”. Lady A...
KFYR-TV
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near State Fairgrounds
MINOT, N.D. - A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning near the North Dakota State Fairgrounds, according to Minot Police. Capt. Dale Plessas said an 18-year-old woman was crossing the street in the 2400 block of East Burdick Expressway around midnight, when she...
KFYR-TV
Lady A no longer performing at Norsk Høstfest
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Norsk Høstfest has lost a second major performer for its 2022 festival after Lady A announced Thursday they would be postponing their tour for the rest of the year. The group posted on social media that its lead singer Charles Kelley has “embarked on...
KFYR-TV
Minot State names softball assistant coach, no word on head coach replacement
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot State named the first member of a refreshed softball coaching staff Wednesday. Chelsea Holliday joined the team earlier this month, the statement said. Holliday spent the previous three seasons as a graduate assistant at Grambling University, an NCAA Division I school in Louisiana. “From...
Did Kid Rock Party At A Dive Bar In North Dakota Saturday?
I received a message from one of our listeners Sunday morning that Kid Rock ventured down to The Dam Bar and Steakhouse in Pick City, North Dakota on Saturday afternoon after he allegedly read my recent story on the 10 Best Dive Bars in North Dakota. No bars in Minot...
