Oakland County, MI

Officials urge residents to avoid section of Huron River after hexavalent chromium spill

 3 days ago
More test results from Huron River samples expected Friday

(WXYZ) — More results are expected today from the investigation into the toxic chemical spill along the Huron River. On Thursday, 29 samples were taken from the river. Throughout the week, a total of 11 samples have come back negative for cancer-causing chemical hexavalent chromium, But with all these negative samples the question now becomes—when will it be safe to go back in the water?
Cancer-causing hexavalent chromium spill affects Huron River businesses

WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — State investigators are sampling nine locations along the Huron River Wednesday for the cancer-causing compound, hexavalent chromium. The state says over the weekend Tribar's Wixom facility released several thousand gallons of liquid containing hexavalent chromium to the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility. The sewer feeds to...
Water samples taken from contaminated Huron River expected Thursday

(WXYZ) — The state is expected to get the results of 9 water samples taken from the Huron River Wednesday following last weekend's chemical spill. State investigators say Tribar's Wixom facility released several thousand gallons of liquid containing hexavalent chromium, a cancer-causing compound, into a sewer that discharges into the Huron River.
Huron River Spill: What is hexavalent chromium and how dangerous is it?

(WXYZ) — After a chemical spill was reported in the Huron River this week, many are wondering what hexavalent chromium is and how it could affect their health. According to the MDHHS, hexavalent chromium was released from Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom to the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility. The state says the sewer feeds the plant, which then discharges to the Huron River system.
Tribar Manufacturing received past violations for PFAS, Air Quality concerns

(WXYZ) — On one of the hottest days this week, Kent Lake inside Kensington Metropark was empty. Boaters and swimmers have all been told to stay away from the Huron River waters and connected lakes after state officials say Tribar Manufacturing released highly toxic hexavalent chromium into the Wixom Sewage Treatment facility.
