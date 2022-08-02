Officials urge residents to avoid section of Huron River after hexavalent chromium spill

Read on www.tv20detroit.com
More test results from Huron River samples expected Friday
(WXYZ) — More results are expected today from the investigation into the toxic chemical spill along the Huron River. On Thursday, 29 samples were taken from the river. Throughout the week, a total of 11 samples have come back negative for cancer-causing chemical hexavalent chromium, But with all these negative samples the question now becomes—when will it be safe to go back in the water?
Huron River tests continue after preliminary samples reportedly show no presence of contaminant
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Testing of the Huron River continues after officials say preliminary results of several samples contained no detectable presence of the contaminant hexavalent chromium. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced the contaminant hexavalent chromium was not found in test results from...
EGLE releases test results from spill of cancer-causing hexavalent chromium in Huron River
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Great Lakes and Energy has released test results from nine surface water samples taken downstream of a release of hexavalent chromium. Officials are now saying all nine water samples from Wednesday have come back negative showing no detectable presence of hexavalent...
Cancer-causing hexavalent chromium spill affects Huron River businesses
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — State investigators are sampling nine locations along the Huron River Wednesday for the cancer-causing compound, hexavalent chromium. The state says over the weekend Tribar's Wixom facility released several thousand gallons of liquid containing hexavalent chromium to the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility. The sewer feeds to...
Water samples taken from contaminated Huron River expected Thursday
(WXYZ) — The state is expected to get the results of 9 water samples taken from the Huron River Wednesday following last weekend's chemical spill. State investigators say Tribar's Wixom facility released several thousand gallons of liquid containing hexavalent chromium, a cancer-causing compound, into a sewer that discharges into the Huron River.
Huron River Spill: What is hexavalent chromium and how dangerous is it?
(WXYZ) — After a chemical spill was reported in the Huron River this week, many are wondering what hexavalent chromium is and how it could affect their health. According to the MDHHS, hexavalent chromium was released from Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom to the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility. The state says the sewer feeds the plant, which then discharges to the Huron River system.
Wixom plant reportedly spills hexavalent chromium into portion of Huron River
As the extreme heat comes to metro Detroit on Wednesday, state regulators are telling people in several counties to avoid parts of the Huron River after a chemical spill in Wixom on Monday. They call this "a significant release" and they are sampling the water, hoping to have results in...
Ann Arbor residents upset and confused after Huron River chemical spill
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Huron River is a precious resource to people all over the area. But it holds particular significance to the people of Ann Arbor who get 85% of their drinking water from the river. Matt Bussey was doing some canoeing on the Huron River...
Tribar Manufacturing received past violations for PFAS, Air Quality concerns
(WXYZ) — On one of the hottest days this week, Kent Lake inside Kensington Metropark was empty. Boaters and swimmers have all been told to stay away from the Huron River waters and connected lakes after state officials say Tribar Manufacturing released highly toxic hexavalent chromium into the Wixom Sewage Treatment facility.
Lapeer woman dies after tree falls onto vehicle during storms
LAPEER TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police, Lapeer Township Police and Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Imlay City and Wilder Road in Lapeer Township Wednesday at afternoon for reports of a personal injury traffic crash. The reports came in just after the...
Metro Detroiters deal with scattered storm damage, power outages
LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — In Livonia, a big branch from a tree across the street from Kim Gonzales' home fell onto her pickup truck Wednesday evening. It smashed her back window and potentially put a damper on her upcoming camping trip. “There’s a few branches in our area, but...
3 in custody after attempting to cross US border on St. Clair River
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Three people trying to cross the U.S. border on the St. Clair River near Algonac during a human smuggling attempt were taken into custody early Tuesday morning, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. On Tuesday at around 3 a.m., dispatch with Border Patrol monitoring video surveillance...
Detroit Weather: Warm, muggy with rain in spots today
(WXYZ) — Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 85°. A chance of a shower or storm south of M59. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Low near 70°. Wind: Light. Saturday: Hot and humid with a high of 90°. The humidity...
Escapee from Eastpointe back in custody after traffic stop in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man who was wanted after escaping police custody was found Thursday during a traffic stop in Brighton, authorities in Livingston County say. Devonta Deshawn Moore,18, escaped from a police officer and sergeant Monday night while being transported from the Eastpointe Police Department to the Macomb County Jail with two other prisoners. Moore had been arraigned hours before the escape on charges of domestic violence and fleeing and alluding.
Running from the law: Drivers fleeing from police have quadrupled in recent years
DETROIT (WXYZ) — It’s a national problem plaguing our local police departments: a growing number of drivers, deciding not to stop when an officer is attempting to pull them over. “Just in our last quarter from April to June, we had a 61% increase in people that have...
Multi-generational living is up amid rising housing costs, pandemic
HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — From student loan debt to rising grocery costs and high energy bills, there's plenty of reasons to cut costs where you can. Increasingly in recent years, one of those areas appears to be living situations. The number of Americans living in multi-generational households, where three...
'They don't want us here.' Detroit tenants unite to fight rising rent costs
DETROIT, MI (WYXZ) — A group of people living in two Detroit apartment complexes are unionizing to help fight rising rent costs. The properties are New Center Plaza and the Marlenor, both located on Seward Street near downtown. Tenants have butted heads with the management and owner of the...
Amid high inflation, organizations aim to help Detroiters facing eviction
DETROIT (WXYZ) — We’ve been reporting on skyrocketing inflation and rising rents. And now, people at a Detroit apartment complex are wondering what they are going to do after getting eviction notices taped to their doors. “It makes me wonder what corner I am going to be living...
Concours d'Elegance will celebrate American car culture in Detroit this year
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Concours d’Elegance is honoring the Motor City by moving the event this year to Detroit. It is a high-class celebration of the most high performing and elite automobiles. For years, it has been held at the beautiful St. John's Hotel and Golf Course in Plymouth.
More than one million absentee ballots cast in Michigan's primary election
DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News crews observed the counting of local absentee ballots at Huntington Place in Detroit from the media observation area. We noticed some policies in place to prevent disputes such as those seen in 2020. During the counting of absentee ballots in November 2020 at...
