No injuries after an Opelousas woman shoots at her child’s father

OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) – An Opelousas woman is arrested after an argument leads to her shooting at her child’s father.

According to Opelousas Police , officers were called to the 600 blk of Melancon St. around 4:20 p.m. on Monday to investigate a call about a shooting. The caller indicated that his child’s mother had fired a gun at him.

Officers determined that Krystal Portier, 35 of Opelousas shot at her child’s father after an argument. The shot struck the vehicle he was driving one time. No one was injured during the incident. Portier was taken into custody without incident after a brief standoff. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

Portier was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on attempted second degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.