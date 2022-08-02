ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

No injuries after an Opelousas woman shoots at her child’s father

By Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kx7SQ_0h2F1sLA00

OPELOUSAS, La. ( KLFY ) – An Opelousas woman is arrested after an argument leads to her shooting at her child’s father.

According to Opelousas Police , officers were called to the 600 blk of Melancon St. around 4:20 p.m. on Monday to investigate a call about a shooting. The caller indicated that his child’s mother had fired a gun at him.

Police investigating ATM robberies in Washington, Lewisburg

Officers determined that Krystal Portier, 35 of Opelousas shot at her child’s father after an argument. The shot struck the vehicle he was driving one time. No one was injured during the incident. Portier was taken into custody without incident after a brief standoff. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

Portier was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on attempted second degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Opelousas, LA
City
Washington, LA
State
Washington State
Opelousas, LA
Crime & Safety
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge man arrested in deadly triple shooting, high-speed chase that ended in 3-car wreck

Baton Rouge Police arrested a 52-year-old man for a shooting that left one dead and two others injured on Bradley Street over the weekend, the agency said Friday. Kirkpatrick Franklin was booked on second-degree murder Thursday afternoon after he allegedly led U.S. marshals and Baton Rouge officers on a high-speed chase, ending in a three-car wreck that totaled Kirkpatrick's vehicle as well as one other, police said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Deputies arrest mother after 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 2, after it was determined her 2-year-old son died from a fentanyl overdose. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Whitney Adriel Ard, 28, is charged with negligent homicide in the death of Mitchell Robinson. Deputies arrested Ard after receiving the results of Robinson’s toxicology report. According to the arrest warrant, the coroner’s report revealed Robinson’s cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity and 14 mL of fentanyl was found in the child’s blood.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas woman accused of shooting at child's father during argument, police say

An Opelousas woman was arrested after police say she shot at her child’s father during an argument over the child. Krystal Portier, 35, was arrested on one count each of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property after the Monday shooting in the 600 block of Melancon Street in Opelousas, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Opelousas Police#Melancon St#Atm#Nexstar Media Inc
99.9 KTDY

Guilty: Mother’s Boyfriend Convicted in Brutal Death of Toddler

44-year-old Robert Miller of Eunice will be sentenced in two weeks after a jury of his peers found him guilty in the 2013 death of his girlfriend's 18-month-old girl. In 2015, there was a mistrial in the case, according to our news partners at KATC. During that trial, it was revealed by medical experts how horrible the toddler's death was.
EUNICE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrz.com

BRPD: Suspect accused of beating 60-year-old to death arrested

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday for his alleged involvement in beating a man to death in early July. The Baton Rouge Police Department said July 26 that Albert Gibson, 60, was involved in a fight with Desmond Orange, 27, around 7 p.m. on July 8. He was found gravely beaten outside Tony's Seafood on Plank Road, according to police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

APD: Man sought for stealing package on Jackson Street porch

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man who was recorded stealing a package from a porch on Jackson Street on August 2. APD said camera footage revealed a bald unknown Black male, wearing dark jeans and a red and...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy