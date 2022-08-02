Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Provides Update on Team’s Quarterback Competition

Read on outsider.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Related
Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
Steelers Training Camp Recap: Kenny Pickett Outperforming Mitch Trubisky?
More change should be coming to the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition.
Steelers Sign RB Master Teague III
The Pittsburgh Steelers make a change at running back.
ESPN
Pittsburgh Steelers sign hold-in WR Diontae Johnson to contract extension
PITTSBURGH -- Diontae Johnson got his deal. After a weeklong hold-in at the Pittsburgh Steelers' training camp, the wide receiver and the team reached a two-year extension that averages $18.355 million per year, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Kimberley Martin. The deal, worth up to $39.5 million if he...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Three Steelers Nearing Return From Injuries
LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing the return for a number of starters. Head coach Mike Tomlin reported that safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive tackles Larry Ogunjobi and Tyson Alualu are close to being back at practice. All three have yet to practice at training camp. Fitzpatrick was...
fantasypros.com
Diontae Johnson and Steelers 'remain miles apart' in contract negotiations
Diontae Johnson continues his "hold-in" at training camp but the receiver and Steelers are reportedly not close to the parameters of a new contract according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. (Gerry Dulac, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) Fantasy Impact:. Johnson has been participating in individual drills but has not taken part in...
Steelers Camp Takeaways: An Outside Linebacker to Start Watching
The Pittsburgh Steelers are finally starting to build some hype around a few players.
Mitch Trubisky reportedly struggling during 1st team reps at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky arrived for training camp preparing to be the starter in Week 1, with a competition
RELATED PEOPLE
Steelers Sign WR Diontae Johnson to Two-Year Deal
The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver adds two years to his deal.
Steelers Fans May Get Their Kenny Pickett Wish Sooner Than Expected Based on a Troubling Mitch Trubisky Report
Kenny Pickett may take over the starting QB job earlier than expected. The post Steelers Fans May Get Their Kenny Pickett Wish Sooner Than Expected Based on a Troubling Mitch Trubisky Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
TV Analyst Says Aaron Rodgers Should Expect Call from NFL Commissioner After Admitting Psychedelic Drug Use
A TMZ Sports staffer caught Shannon Sharpe at LAX Airport on Friday morning and asked… The post TV Analyst Says Aaron Rodgers Should Expect Call from NFL Commissioner After Admitting Psychedelic Drug Use appeared first on Outsider.
Uncut with Jay Cutler: Brian Urlacher Talks About Life After Football, Their Physical and Mental Health, The Deshaun Watson Suspension and the Bears Leaving Soldier Field
In this week’s episode of Uncut with Jay Cutler, fellow Chicago Bears veteran Brian Urlacher sat down to chat about where he, Cutler and the League are today. And for as many changes as the former linebacker and quarterback have seen in their retirement, it seems that life in the NFL has shifted just as much.
Outsider.com
528K+
Followers
56K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0