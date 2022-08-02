ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Provides Update on Team’s Quarterback Competition

By Nick Geddes
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Read on outsider.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Yardbarker

Three Steelers Nearing Return From Injuries

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing the return for a number of starters. Head coach Mike Tomlin reported that safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive tackles Larry Ogunjobi and Tyson Alualu are close to being back at practice. All three have yet to practice at training camp. Fitzpatrick was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Diontae Johnson and Steelers 'remain miles apart' in contract negotiations

Diontae Johnson continues his "hold-in" at training camp but the receiver and Steelers are reportedly not close to the parameters of a new contract according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. (Gerry Dulac, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) Fantasy Impact:. Johnson has been participating in individual drills but has not taken part in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Outsider.com

Uncut with Jay Cutler: Brian Urlacher Talks About Life After Football, Their Physical and Mental Health, The Deshaun Watson Suspension and the Bears Leaving Soldier Field

In this week’s episode of Uncut with Jay Cutler, fellow Chicago Bears veteran Brian Urlacher sat down to chat about where he, Cutler and the League are today. And for as many changes as the former linebacker and quarterback have seen in their retirement, it seems that life in the NFL has shifted just as much.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

528K+
Followers
56K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy