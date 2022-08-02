Heat waves explained: Why some heat waves are worse than others

Read on www.foxnews.com
Urgent warning as 100million Americans hit with life-threatening heat and temperatures hotter than the Sahara Desert
AN urgent weather warning has been issued for 100million Americans as life-threatening temperatures hit the US. The mercury levels are expected to soar up to as high as 113F, which is currently hotter than the Sahar Desert. Heat alerts are covering more than 20 US states on Tuesday and Wednesday...
'Apocalypse': Hundreds dead as extreme heat wave broils Europe; UK could break record
An extreme heat wave that meteorologists call an "apocalypse" broiled much of Europe and the United Kingdom on Monday.
Historic heat: Over 1,000 dead as record-breaking heatwave scorches Europe
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Record-breaking heat has killed over 1,000 people in Western Europe over the past week, while firefighters battle to contain blazes scorching swathes of three countries amid a worsening climate emergency, officials said this weekend.
Science News
Humans may not be able to handle as much heat as scientists thought
More than 2,000 people dead from extreme heat and wildfires raging in Portugal and Spain. High temperature records shattered from England to Japan. Overnights that fail to cool. Brutal heat waves are quickly becoming the hallmark of the summer of 2022. And even as climate change continues to crank up...
Elon Musk May Have a Solution Against Heat Waves and Allergies
An unprecedented heat wave is currently affecting the northern hemisphere. Parts of the United States and Europe are suffering scorching temperatures as another round of record-breaking heat waves grips Western countries. Triple-digit temperatures have been recorded in parts of the United States, with million of Americans urged to stay indoors....
Extreme heat is baking a country woefully unprepared for the climate crisis
Heat waves across multiple continents have dashed records, threatened public health and bucked infrastructure, in what scientists say are signs of the climate crisis' impact on day-to-day weather.
‘Wet bulb’ warning as ‘dangerous and record-breaking heat’ to hit millions in US this week
Over 30 million people are under heat advisories or warnings as extremely high temperatures continue their spread over the southern and central US this week. The National Weather Service says that heat this week will be “well-above normal”, with the potential to break local records. Temperatures around 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) are possible near Dallas, Texas on Monday — with highs above 100F (38C) stretching all the way north into Montana.
3rd heat wave grips the South this summer, and experts say it will get worse
The third heat wave of the still-early summer is scorching the US South, and "it will get worse ... before it gets better," warns the National Weather Service.
Summer in the U.S. could be 8 degrees hotter in 2100 – with some cities feeling more like the Middle East
Cities across the U.S. could be an average of eight degrees hotter by 2100. In about 78 years, 247 U.S. cities could feel like an entire part of the country – or world – found researchers at Climate Central, a nonprofit that researches climate change. The independent group...
How Long Will Heat Wave Last? Predictions for Temps Across U.S.
A heat wave is "a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days," according to the National Weather Service.
Extreme Heat Continues Its March Across Western Europe
LONDON — The weather maps for Europe were blood red Sunday as heat that has been baking Spain and Italy and fanning fires in southwest France worked its way north toward Britain.
Beloved UK giant-vegetable gardener describes getting heat exhaustion while stranded in record-high temperatures
Gerald Stratford, an internet-famous retiree who grows giant vegetables, got stranded in a record heat wave. Stuck on a UK train platform for hours, the gardener developed symptoms of heat exhaustion. Heat-related illness can be dangerous, even deadly. Stratford described six hours of sweat and nausea. Gerald Stratford left his...
Yes, Britain had a heatwave in 1976. No, it was nothing like the crisis we’re in now
I’m too young to remember the 1976 heatwave. But as a climate scientist, I’m tired of hearing about why it means we shouldn’t take the climate crisis seriously. 1976 was undeniably a hot summer. A really hot summer, in fact. Temperatures topped 32C (89.6F) somewhere in the UK for 15 days on the trot, climbing to a maximum of 35.9C on 3 July. But in many ways it was nothing like the heatwave we’re enduring right now.
Heat wave to hit Pacific Northwest a year after deadly event
The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave, with temperatures forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in some places this week as climate change fuels longer hot spells in a region where such events were historically uncommon.“To have five-day stretches or a weeklong stretch above 90 degrees is very, very rare for the Pacific Northwest,” said Vivek Shandas, professor of climate adaptation at Portland State University.Local officials and residents have been scrambling to adjust to longer, hotter heat waves following last summer's deadly “heat dome.” In late June and early July 2021, about 800 people...
Nasa heat map reveals July’s dangerously high temperatures across all of US
A new map published by Nasa has revealed just how intense the heat was across the United States in July. The animated map, created using satellite data and climate modelling, is awash in dark red as brutally-high temperatures gripped the country from Texas to California and New York to Florida.The grim animation is a stark reminder of the rolling, dangerous heatwave that the US is facing this summer, a consequence of the worsening climate crisis.In July, practically the entire US saw above-average temperatures, Nasa reported. In total, more than 150 million people — nearly half the country — faced...
Tropical weather to hit UK with ‘muggy’ mixture of 29C heat and rain
Tropical weather will hit the UK in the coming days with “muggy” conditions bringing a mixture of 29C heat and rain.Heavy showers moving in from the Atlantic are set to lash parts of the country over the weekend, while southern and eastern areas will be hot and humid, forecasters say.Thunderstorms may rumble before temperatures push into the high 20s from Monday.It's a fairly warm albeit often cloudy afternoon with periods of rain in places, mostly in central areasStaying largely dry in southern regions and feeling very warm in any sunshine in the southeastBrightening up across much of Scotland with a...
UK weather: Britons face tropical conditions as 29C heat followed by heavy rain
Parts of England will see highs of 29C today as the Met Office warns of heavy rainfall in other parts of the country. The Met Office has said south east England can expect hot, sunny and dry weather in the coming days following highs of 30C in London on Tuesday. In southern England, the mercury could reach 29C on Wednesday and remain in the high 20s through to Thursday, while temperatures in northern parts of England and Scotland are likely to remain warm but will drop to just above 20C.Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said it would be “very...
Extreme heatwaves: surprising lessons from the record warmth
You have full access to this article via your institution. From London to Shanghai, unprecedented heatwaves have scorched many parts of the world in recent weeks. In June, Tokyo baked through nine consecutive days above 35 ºC, its most severe heatwave since official tallies began in the 1870s. In mid-July, the United Kingdom shattered records as temperatures soared above 40 ºC for the first time since measurements started. Meanwhile, heat-fuelled wildfires ravaged parts of France, Spain, Greece and Germany. And China has faced multiple widespread heatwaves, including one that hit more than 400 cities last week.
