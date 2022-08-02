Ja'Bril Rawls goes into detail on decision to commit to Florida State

It all came together during a phone call with head coach Mike Norvell.

August 1 marked the first day that colleges could issue official scholarship offers to rising seniors. 2023 defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls received his shortly after the clock struck midnight. On Monday afternoon, Rawls announced on social media that he was committing to Florida State.

The Seminoles originally extended an offer to Rawls in March. Following a standout performance at the Seminole Showcase, he jumped on the opportunity to join #Tribe23 during a conversation with head coach Mike Norvell.

"I kind of wanted to get my commitment out of the way before the season. After they sent me my official offer, coach Norvell and I talked last night," Rawls said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "We were chopping it up and he said that I did everything I was supposed to do to be able to commit. After he told me that, I told him I was going to commit the next day and that was fine with him. Everything turned out just like I wanted it to."

"I was extremely excited. I am truly blessed to be in this position," Rawls continued. "Not too many players or people in this world get that opportunity. I'm truly blessed and keeping god first and thanking him everything."

Coach Norvell and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson had previously met to discuss Rawls. They were both excited for him to join the fold.

"He was all in with it. Him and coach Woodson, they had a meeting about it and both of them said they were all in with it," Rawls said. "They were extremely happy and excited for me on top of that."

Saturday was the second time that the Florida native had been in Tallahassee this summer. He also competed at the Mega Camp in June. However, the experience of competing inside Doak Campbell Stadium was something Rawls relished this past weekend.

"That was pretty great. It was a great feeling competing inside Doak," Rawls said. "Coach Norvell, he was telling me that I look way better than I was when I came to the Mega Camp. I got out of surgery not too long before the Mega Camp and I was kind of rusty. He saw me at the showcase and he liked my hips, how I'm flipping, he liked everything."

Rawls has a long and rangy frame that makes him extremely versatile. The coaching staff believes he can play cornerback, nickel, or safety. That's something they're going to figure out once he gets to campus.

"They told me that I'm a great ball hawk. They love how I can play nickel, corner, safety. Free, strong, I can come down, I'm versatile, they love that about me. They feel like they can put me anywhere on the field and feel comfortable about it. They love that I can move around and that I know what's going on before the play even happens."

The Pensacola Catholic product's closest relationships on staff are with coach Norvell, coach Woodson, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and Graduate Assistant Andrew Wilson. He plans to officially visit Florida State in the fall and attend a few other games unofficially.

With that being said, Rawls is keeping his options open. He plans to use all five of his official visits. Other possible destinations outside of Florida State include Arkansas State, Jackson State, and Mississippi State.

"I'm kind of still keeping my options open a little bit. Florida State, this is my first option that I've got locked on right now. All my options, my recruitment is still 100% open and I'm still taking my five official visits to other places. Keeping my open and stuff like that. Asking God to help me through this process because I know it's a hard process. It's pretty tough and it can get overwhelming at times."

Now that he's on board with Florida State, Rawls has a message for Seminole fans.

"I'm glad to be a Seminole and I'm glad to be a part of the Tribe," Rawls said. "I think you guys are showing so much love, it means a lot and I'm truly blessed to be a part of the tradition that's gone on for years and years. I'm just excited to be a Seminole. Go 'Noles!"

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound defensive back won't be able to enroll early due to his high school's rules. He is regarded as the No. 998 overall prospect, the No. 97 CB, and the No. 144 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

Florida State holds 11 verbal commitments with Rawls' pledge. The Seminoles 2023 class ranks No. 40 in the country according to 247Sports.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout fall camp.



