ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Biltmore Fashion Park to welcome 5 new retailers

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgC1i_0h2F1PwD00

Biltmore Fashion Park announced a slate of five new retailers and restaurants joining the iconic outdoor center, including Anthropologie.
which will open later this year.

Anthropologie is a unique, full-lifestyle shopping destination with an assortment of clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty, furniture and home décor. The brand operates more than 200 stores around the world.

Other names are also coming soon to Biltmore Fashion Park.

Ambrogio15, the first Arizona location which serves Milan-inspired gourmet pizza, Madison Reed Hair Color Bar — the second Phoenix-area location — is focused on the experience of beautiful hair and Lovesac, a top specialty furniture brand. A new, larger location for EVEREVE, a popular women’s fashion, is also expected to open.

Biltmore Fashion Park, the all-outdoor property set in the Camelback Corridor at 24th Street and Camelback, has long been the “backyard” for Phoenix’s upscale, historic residential Biltmore neighborhood.

“Biltmore Fashion Park has always been a property with purpose,” said Victoria Buscher, general manager of Biltmore Fashion Park. “For almost 60 years, it’s delivered a favorite collection of experiences to the doorstep of its magnificent neighborhood and to people who come from across the region. It’s a privilege to continue to attract top brands like Anthropologie to this one-of-a-kind property.”

Other Biltmore Fashion Park additions include: Park Bisutoro and Skin Laundry and Life Time — the luxurious, large-scale wellness and fitness destination which opened in 2020. The area has a stellar lineup of destination restaurants — including Blanco Tacos + Tequila, the Capital Grille and the Cheesecake Factory.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greyson F

Popular Burger Joint Opens New Location

A popular burger restaurant is serving up more meat.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. For prime locations around metro Phoenix, when a restaurant closes down it doesn’t take long for a replacement restaurant to move right on in. Often the lease for the new restaurant is signed before the previous tenant has even moved out. For north Scottsdale locals and lovers of juicy steak burgers, one prime location is already slinging local favorites.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
santansun.com

3 Chandler retail centers sell in separate big deals

Three Chandler shopping centers – including The Falls at Ocotillo – changed owners this month in multimillion-dollar deals. The Krausz Companies, a national real estate investment and management company in Las Vegas, shelled out $24 million for The Falls, 1025-1095 W. Queen Creek Road, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
CHANDLER, AZ
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Italian Food in Phoenix

Phoenix, Arizona, is a beautiful and sprawling metropolis. Phoenix is the state capital, known for its year-round warm climate and sunny days. Whether you are a Phoenix resident or just visiting for a few days, the city has plenty of dining experiences available!. From pizza to linguine to tiramisu, Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
Phoenix, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Greyson F

Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town Opens

A new seafood restaurant and market is now open.Mike Bergmann/Unsplash. For those who can’t get enough seafood around greater Phoenix, there’s good news, because a local seafood brand has opened its third location in the heart of metro Phoenix. With plenty of fresh seafood to choose from as well as a fish market for guests who would rather take their seafood home, this opening should make it that much easier to grab seafood while in the Valley.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

North Phoenix woman who makes quilts for charity wins Pay It Forward award

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We Paid It Forward in North Phoenix to Janet Krous, who goes above and beyond helping others. “Janet is the hub of our quilt retreat, because she has a house full of fabrics. She takes fabrics and puts them together. She prints up patterns and comes in and says, ‘here’s our charity kit, you make them.’ She is in there making quilts for charities now,” said Cindy Boyd, Janet’s friend.
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

A Beautiful Home with Breathtaking Mountain Views in A Highly Sought After Location Within Paradise Valley Seeks $7.225 Million

The Home in Paradise Valley, a stunning contemporary residence with breathtaking views of both Camelback & Mummy Mountains from almost every room is now available for sale. This home located at 5720 E Joshua Tree Ln, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Tricia A. DeSouza (Phone: 480-540-2469) at HomeSmart for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Paradise Valley.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biltmore Fashion Park#Fitness#Hair Colour#Gourmet#Business Industry#Linus Business#Anthropologie
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix Welcomes 3 New Coffee Shops. Here's What to Expect

Three new coffee shops have opened in metro Phoenix, adding to a growing coffee scene that keeps us sipping, fully caffeinated, and refreshed throughout the sunny days. Berdena's, a cozy coffee shop with two Old Town Scottsdale locations, opened its third cafe in north central Phoenix. Caffe Vita, a Seattle-born...
PHOENIX, AZ
travelnowsmart.com

Best Brunch in Scottsdale, AZ — 20 Top Places!

Known for its massive luxurious resorts and golf courses, Scottsdale is where you need to go for the best experience of relaxation. This is not to mention the many restaurants and cafes you’ll find when you visit Arizona. It’s all about the different flavors that you can enjoy in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Glendale Star

Glendale Macayo's participating in inaugural Chimi Challenge

Chimi lovers can put their money where their mouth is (and maybe win some big money) with Macayo’s Mexican Food’s Chimi Challenge. Taking place now through Sept. 16, the top 10 finalists will qualify to compete in Macayo’s Inaugural Chimi Challenge Championship at Macayo’s Scottsdale location on Monday, Sept. 26, which is not only the brand’s 76th anniversary but also National Chimichanga Day.
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
East Valley Tribune

Scottsdale boy finds a four-legged friend, protector

Linden McDaniel, 5, was born two minutes after his brother Declan. At first, things were the same for the twins. They rolled over on their bellies around the same time. They walked together. They even began saying their first words, “mama” and “dada,” around the same time.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbex.com

Two Movie Studios Planned in Metro Phoenix

Following decades of lobbying from performing arts groups around the state, the Arizona Legislature passed a new tax credit measure earlier this year to incentivize television and movie production. Starting next year, studios can qualify for credits of up to $75M, which increase to $100M in 2024 and $125M in 2025, according to KTAR.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Pros and cons of alcohol vs. cannabis to reduce stress

Whether it’s raising a glass of bubbly to toast a special occasion or unwinding with a beer at the end of the day, a majority of American adults regularly consume alcohol, according to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. But some Arizonans are reassessing their alcohol use and turning to cannabis. So which is better in the alcohol vs. cannabis debate?
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July

Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
PHOENIX, AZ
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Phoenix, Arizona

Planning a trip to Arizona? Kick-start your itinerary by exploring all the best things to do in Phoenix, AZ. As the state’s biggest city, Phoenix is the perfect introduction to the Grand Canyon State and one of Arizona’s must-see travel destinations. From world-class museums to beautiful parks to...
PHOENIX, AZ
Fronteras Desk

5 litters of endangered black-footed ferrets born at Phoenix Zoo

A successful breeding season for endangered black-footed ferrets has produced five litters at the Phoenix Zoo. Now the zoo is asking the public to help choose their names. The five litters add 21 kits to the more than 500 born during the last 30 years at the zoo's Arthur L. and Elaine V. Johnson Conservation Center.
PHOENIX, AZ
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy