Calum Jarvis Retires from Competitive Swimming After 800 Free Relay in Birmingham

swimswam.com
arena Swim of the Week: Lewis Clareburt Drops Big For Commonwealth 200 Fly Title
Clareburt stormed over the closing meters to upset three-time defending champion Chad Le Clos in the final of the men's 200 fly in Birmingham. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Katarina Johnson-Thompson in the lead going into heptathlon finale
Katarina Johnson-Thompson is set for a testing finale to the Commonwealth Games heptathlon on Wednesday evening with a clutch of young rivals still in pursuit of the former world champion. Johnson-Thompson leads the standings with 4,718 - 122 ahead of England team-mate Jade O'Dowda. However Northern Ireland's Kate O'Connor, fifth...
swimswam.com
Smaller Nations Make History In The Pool At The 2022 Commonwealth Games
LCM (50m) While the medal table was dominated by the Australians and there were several standout performances from athletes hailing from the British nations and Canada, the swimming competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games also saw a number of smaller nations make history. One country won its first-ever medal in...
ESPN
Botswana teen Letsile Tebogo draws Usain Bolt comparisons after showboating sprint
Teenager Letsile Tebogo has attracted comparisons to Usain Bolt after showboating his way to the under-20 100 metres world title in a record time with a scorching run in Colombia on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Botswanan clocked 9.91 seconds to improve the junior world record of 9.94 he set in the...
Scientists Reveal Whether Usain Bolt’s 100M World Record Will Ever Be Broken
Usain Bolt is the world record holder for the 100m sprint, and scientists have now revealed whether his record time will ever be broken. Back in 2008, during the Olympics in Beijing, Bolt shocked the world by comfortably winning the gold medal in the 100m after clocking 9.69 seconds whilst jogging over the line, leaving his opponents in the dust.
Day Six at the Commonwealth Games: Johnson-Thompson and Campbell go for gold
Emily Campbell bids to add Commonwealth Games gold to her Olympic silver medal in the women’s weightlifting, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon challenge reaches its conclusion on the track.Here, the PA news agency tees up Wednesday’s action and looks back at some of the highlights from day five.Emily’s gold bidCampbell shot to fame when she won a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics.The Nottingham 28-year-old, who won bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago and is also the reigning European champion, is favourite to snatch a gold medal on her home stage and continue...
swimswam.com
Adam Peaty Describes Lows and Highs of Commonwealth Games (VIDEO)
Peaty discusses the devastation of missing the 100 breast podium and bouncing back to win the only title that had eluded him his entire career. Current photo via Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Speedo. We sat down with Adam Peaty, the breaststroke legend that most recently has completed his...
Delicious Orie inspired by Anthony Joshua as he targets Commonwealth Games gold
England’s Delicious Orie is hoping a good luck message from former sparring partner and “inspiration” Anthony Joshua will boost his bid for Commonwealth Games gold.Super-heavyweight Orie secured a medal in his home city on Thursday night with an impressive display against experienced Trinidadian Nigel Paul, a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist.Orie, one of eight English boxers to guarantee themselves a medal at Birmingham, faces New Zealand’s Leuila Mau’u in his semi-final on Saturday.“If Anthony Joshua sees this I’d say ‘please give me a message’,” said Orie, who was born in Russia before moving to Birmingham with his parents when he...
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: 64.3% Like New Nine-Day Olympic Swimming Schedule
With the swimming schedule being extended by one day in Paris, a bunch of events are now in completely different spots than they were in Tokyo. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
swimswam.com
The Biggest Takeaways From The 2022 Commonwealth Games
LCM (50m) An exciting six days of swimming wrapped up on Wednesday from the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, with record swims, shocking upsets and breakout performers highlighting the action. Below, check out some of the biggest takeaways from the competition:. McIntosh’s Range Is Bigger Than We Thought.
swimswam.com
2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap
The final prelims session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is upon us, and it’s a short one. This morning’s action features only prelims of the men’s 200 IM, women’s 400 free, and men’s 4×100 medley relay. One of the most exciting races in tonight’s...
swimswam.com
Miguel Nascimento Becomes First Portuguese Swimmer To Break 22 in the 50 FR
27-year-old Miguel Nascimento became the first Portuguese swimmer to break 22 seconds in the 50 freestyle, swimming 21.90 to reset his own national record. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Welcome the the 21-second club, Portugal. At the Portuguese Open Championships, Miguel Nascimento broke his own national record in the...
swimswam.com
2022 Commonwealth Games: Only 1 Team Opts for Typical MMFF Mixed Medley Order
Australia did not use the typical MMFF lineup for their mixed medley relay as they used Kaylee McKeown on the leadoff backstroke leg. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Commonwealth Record: 3:37.58, Great Britain – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 3:45.34, Australia – 2022. Australia, 3:41.30. Canada, 3:43.98. England, 3:44.03.
swimswam.com
Canadian & South African Medley Relays Both DQed In Bizarre Circumstances
The final of the men’s 4×100 medley relay during the last session of swimming at the Commonwealth Games later today will only feature seven teams. Despite 11 countries being entered in the event, just eight of them turned up to the blocks for prelims on Wednesday morning, with the main puzzling absence being the South Africans.
swimswam.com
Titmus vs McIntosh in the 400 FR? – 2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 6 Prelims Preview
The final prelims session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is nearly here. The Wednesday morning session will be a short one, featuring only prelims of the men’s 200 IM, women’s 400 free, and men’s 4×100 medley relay. Canada’s roster took quite a hit in the weeks...
swimswam.com
Australian Olympic Silver Medalist Taylor McKeown Retires From Swimming
Having been one of the mainstays of the Australian team, McKeown was a two-time worlds medalist and 2016 Olympic silver medalist. Archive photo via Delly Carr. Taylor McKeown, a longtime veteran of Australian swimming, has announced her retirement from the sport. She concluded her career by competing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where she placed sixth in the finals of the 200 breast.
swimswam.com
Ariarne Titmus Looking to Paris: “My motivation is better than Tokyo” (VIDEO)
"I've experienced those absolute highs at the Olympics. You can't really describe it once you've experienced it and you want to experience it again and again Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. We sat down with Ariarne Titmus, the 4x gold medalist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Titmus...
swimswam.com
Finlin Adds Open Water Title, UCSC Dominates Team Rankings As Canadian Champs Wrap
MONTREAL – The 2022 Speedo Canadian Junior and Senior Swimming Championships officially came to an end on Monday with six open water titlists crowned at Montreal’s Olympic Rowing Basin. The pool portion of the championships concluded on Sunday evening at the Olympic Park pool. The eight-day competition was...
