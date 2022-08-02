Read on www.slashgear.com
Phone Arena
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
laptopmag.com
17 innocent-looking Android apps are stealing banking credentials — delete them before you're next
Your banking credentials aren't safe, according to Trend Micro (opens in new tab) research, especially if you have one of the malware-infested apps they've discovered in their cybersecurity report. These Google Play Store apps appear to be innocuous, but they are injected with banking trojans and behind users' backs, they're collecting sensitive information, including banking details, passwords, emails, texts, and more.
Urgent Android warning over apps infested with Joker malware – the Google Play downloads you should delete immediately
ANDROID users are being warned about a number of applications that are reportedly infested with the Joker malware. The urgent warnings come from cybersecurity experts who have identified a list of apps from the Google Play store that should be deleted immediately. Cybersecurity firm Pradeo says it has found the...
Android Authority
How to clear cache on your Android device
It just takes a couple of taps. Cached files are temporary data an app on your phone saves to make using the app easier. This could be login information, your favorite playlists, and other saved default info. Along the same lines are cookies, which are saved browsing information that makes using the browser on your phone easier. You might want to occasionally clear the phone’s app cache and cookies to save space, speed up the device, and troubleshoot. Here’s how to clear the cache and cookies on Android.
Google just banned 52 malware Android apps from the Play store, you should delete them now
For as many people as it employs, Google can’t stop every malicious app from sneaking its way onto Google Play. That’s why security researchers are such a hugely valuable resource. For example, earlier this week, the cloud security company Zscaler revealed that Google recently banned a whopping 52 malware-laced Android apps from the store.
Why You Should Be Using An Antivirus App On Your Android Phone
Over the years, Android phones have become an essential part of our daily routine. You use your smartphone to stay in touch with your friends and family, you use it to navigate your professional life, and at the end of the day, you use it to blow off some steam by watching Netflix or playing your favorite video game. As you go about your day, you are, through no fault of yours, providing a lot of personal information to your smartphone, including your email address, which could be linked with other services, your address, bank account details, and other sensitive information that should not be shared with others. However, in a time when the cases of cyberattacks are increasing rapidly, users need to be extra cautious.
makeuseof.com
The 15 Most Popular Free Apps Everyone Needs on Their Android Phone
There are millions of apps available on the Google Play Store, which makes it tricky to know which ones are worth downloading. To help you out, we've separated the wheat from the chaff and compiled a list of the best and most popular free apps that you need on your Android phone. We haven't included Google's apps here, since they likely came with your device.
technewstoday.com
How To Clear Keyboard History On Your Android
The keyboard on your phone is now easy to use with the development of autocorrect and predictive text. Equipped with AI, these keyboards observe your typing habits to enhance your experience. But, if you don’t like what is showing up in the predictive texts, you can clear the keyboard history....
CNET
How to Charge Your iPhone Faster When You Don't Have Much Time
You look down at your iPhone and realize that it's very low on battery, and worse of all, you're about to leave somewhere where you won't be able to charge your device. You could quickly charge your phone right then and there, but will it be enough to last you? Possibly, if you maximize certain features.
How to find downloads on your Android phone
Since web browsing is a way of life, downloading files is a regular activity we do daily. Be it music, photos, or videos, Android devices can host a random assortment of files at any given time. We can sometimes forget just how easy it is to collect a ton of downloads in a short amount of time.
The Best Feature Of iPhones, According To 52% Of People Polled
If you're an iPhone enthusiast, you probably have your own set of favorite apps and features that keep you coming back. Between Apple fans and those who favor Android devices, there's a long-lasting feud with relatively little overlap. In short, once you find your favorite camp, you tend to stick to it not just because of the performance or the capabilities of the phone, but rather due to brand loyalty. But if you were to ask yourself what the best thing about an iPhone is, what would you say? We asked our readers and collected some interesting results.
Millions of Android devices infected with wallet-draining malware
Researchers have discovered another batch of seemingly innocent Android apps that are actually designed to push malware onto the endpoints (opens in new tab), and rake up expenses to the unsuspecting victims. The latest batch included wallpaper apps, keyboards, photo editors, video editors, and an occasional cache cleaner or system...
Apple Pay's Biggest Frustration Could Be Fixed In iOS 16
It would appear that Apple is getting a bit more user-friendly when it comes to Apple Pay on iOS with the newest version of the mobile operating system.
It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today
Click here to read the full article. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than a laptop, they’ve typically cost $500-$1,000. And in a time of record inflation, the idea of an iPad that costs less than $300 might be hard to believe. Well, believe it! As of this writing, Amazon is once again selling $299 iPads. Rarely, we’ve seen prices drop this low at both Walmart and Amazon, and it’s the lowest price for a new iPad that we’ve ever seen. The last time we saw this discount was during...
How to record a call on android
This guide is designed to show you how to record a call on your Android Phone, this is something that can be useful, when you record a call you should make sure that it is done legally. It should be made clear that you should not record a call or...
itechpost.com
Five Reasons Why You Should Wait for iPhone 14
With just a few weeks before Apple releases the much-awaited iPhone 14, would you still be opted to get the iPhone 13?. You must have been in need of a new iPhone right now and the iPhone 13 is the latest that you can get in the market. But there are reasons why you should wait a bit.
Where Can I Find Information on Securing a Static IP Address for My Web Server?
A unique IP address is often the primary factor in establishing a user's identity online when the user transmits information about a website or a device's location. The NordLayer CP allows you to request a static IP address, which serves as a digital badge on the web. An IP address identifies a specific person or device in the same way that a Social Security number from Social Security does. The most fundamental Internet Protocol addresses are either static, dynamic, publicly accessible, or privately used. They reveal the physical location of an Internet-connected gadget.
Phone Arena
Google leaves a clue telling us what month it will release the final version of Android 13
It was Mick Jagger who famously sang, "I'm not waiting for a lady, I'm just waiting on Android 13." Or something like that. When Google dropped Android 13 beta 4, which was a release candidate (RC) build last month, it appeared that we could see a much earlier release of Android 13 than expected. After all, last year's Android 12 wasn't made available to Pixel owners until October 19th.
PC Magazine
Erase Embarrassing Typos: How to Edit, Unsend Texts on Your iPhone
Sick of auto-correct fails? Accidentally press send on the wrong message? With iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, iPhone and iPad users can fix iMessage typos and even undo-send an entire message. How many times have you sent a text only to realize too late that it contained a mistake? Have...
Delete messages from iPhone Messages
Most of us at some time or another have sent messages in the heat of the moment that we wish we hadn’t. In iOS 16 Apple will hopefully be helping iOS Message users with new features that will be available on the iPhone and iPad to make it easier for users to edit and even possibly delete messages they have sent. A few software previews have been made available by Apple to developers revealing some of the features that could possibly be implemented in the next iOS release taking place sometime during September 2022.
