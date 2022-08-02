ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now

Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

17 innocent-looking Android apps are stealing banking credentials — delete them before you're next

Your banking credentials aren't safe, according to Trend Micro (opens in new tab) research, especially if you have one of the malware-infested apps they've discovered in their cybersecurity report. These Google Play Store apps appear to be innocuous, but they are injected with banking trojans and behind users' backs, they're collecting sensitive information, including banking details, passwords, emails, texts, and more.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Android Authority

How to clear cache on your Android device

It just takes a couple of taps. Cached files are temporary data an app on your phone saves to make using the app easier. This could be login information, your favorite playlists, and other saved default info. Along the same lines are cookies, which are saved browsing information that makes using the browser on your phone easier. You might want to occasionally clear the phone’s app cache and cookies to save space, speed up the device, and troubleshoot. Here’s how to clear the cache and cookies on Android.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Phone#Ip Addresses#Network Address#Smart Phone#Ip Address#Ipv6#Ibm
SlashGear

Why You Should Be Using An Antivirus App On Your Android Phone

Over the years, Android phones have become an essential part of our daily routine. You use your smartphone to stay in touch with your friends and family, you use it to navigate your professional life, and at the end of the day, you use it to blow off some steam by watching Netflix or playing your favorite video game. As you go about your day, you are, through no fault of yours, providing a lot of personal information to your smartphone, including your email address, which could be linked with other services, your address, bank account details, and other sensitive information that should not be shared with others. However, in a time when the cases of cyberattacks are increasing rapidly, users need to be extra cautious.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

The 15 Most Popular Free Apps Everyone Needs on Their Android Phone

There are millions of apps available on the Google Play Store, which makes it tricky to know which ones are worth downloading. To help you out, we've separated the wheat from the chaff and compiled a list of the best and most popular free apps that you need on your Android phone. We haven't included Google's apps here, since they likely came with your device.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How To Clear Keyboard History On Your Android

The keyboard on your phone is now easy to use with the development of autocorrect and predictive text. Equipped with AI, these keyboards observe your typing habits to enhance your experience. But, if you don’t like what is showing up in the predictive texts, you can clear the keyboard history....
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Android Devices
CNET

How to Charge Your iPhone Faster When You Don't Have Much Time

You look down at your iPhone and realize that it's very low on battery, and worse of all, you're about to leave somewhere where you won't be able to charge your device. You could quickly charge your phone right then and there, but will it be enough to last you? Possibly, if you maximize certain features.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

How to find downloads on your Android phone

Since web browsing is a way of life, downloading files is a regular activity we do daily. Be it music, photos, or videos, Android devices can host a random assortment of files at any given time. We can sometimes forget just how easy it is to collect a ton of downloads in a short amount of time.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

The Best Feature Of iPhones, According To 52% Of People Polled

If you're an iPhone enthusiast, you probably have your own set of favorite apps and features that keep you coming back. Between Apple fans and those who favor Android devices, there's a long-lasting feud with relatively little overlap. In short, once you find your favorite camp, you tend to stick to it not just because of the performance or the capabilities of the phone, but rather due to brand loyalty. But if you were to ask yourself what the best thing about an iPhone is, what would you say? We asked our readers and collected some interesting results.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Millions of Android devices infected with wallet-draining malware

Researchers have discovered another batch of seemingly innocent Android apps that are actually designed to push malware onto the endpoints (opens in new tab), and rake up expenses to the unsuspecting victims. The latest batch included wallpaper apps, keyboards, photo editors, video editors, and an occasional cache cleaner or system...
CELL PHONES
SPY

It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today

Click here to read the full article. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than a laptop, they’ve typically cost $500-$1,000. And in a time of record inflation, the idea of an iPad that costs less than $300 might be hard to believe. Well, believe it! As of this writing, Amazon is once again selling $299 iPads. Rarely, we’ve seen prices drop this low at both Walmart and Amazon, and it’s the lowest price for a new iPad that we’ve ever seen. The last time we saw this discount was during...
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

How to record a call on android

This guide is designed to show you how to record a call on your Android Phone, this is something that can be useful, when you record a call you should make sure that it is done legally. It should be made clear that you should not record a call or...
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

Five Reasons Why You Should Wait for iPhone 14

With just a few weeks before Apple releases the much-awaited iPhone 14, would you still be opted to get the iPhone 13?. You must have been in need of a new iPhone right now and the iPhone 13 is the latest that you can get in the market. But there are reasons why you should wait a bit.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

Where Can I Find Information on Securing a Static IP Address for My Web Server?

A unique IP address is often the primary factor in establishing a user's identity online when the user transmits information about a website or a device's location. The NordLayer CP allows you to request a static IP address, which serves as a digital badge on the web. An IP address identifies a specific person or device in the same way that a Social Security number from Social Security does. The most fundamental Internet Protocol addresses are either static, dynamic, publicly accessible, or privately used. They reveal the physical location of an Internet-connected gadget.
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Google leaves a clue telling us what month it will release the final version of Android 13

It was Mick Jagger who famously sang, "I'm not waiting for a lady, I'm just waiting on Android 13." Or something like that. When Google dropped Android 13 beta 4, which was a release candidate (RC) build last month, it appeared that we could see a much earlier release of Android 13 than expected. After all, last year's Android 12 wasn't made available to Pixel owners until October 19th.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Erase Embarrassing Typos: How to Edit, Unsend Texts on Your iPhone

Sick of auto-correct fails? Accidentally press send on the wrong message? With iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, iPhone and iPad users can fix iMessage typos and even undo-send an entire message. How many times have you sent a text only to realize too late that it contained a mistake? Have...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages from iPhone Messages

Most of us at some time or another have sent messages in the heat of the moment that we wish we hadn’t. In iOS 16 Apple will hopefully be helping iOS Message users with new features that will be available on the iPhone and iPad to make it easier for users to edit and even possibly delete messages they have sent. A few software previews have been made available by Apple to developers revealing some of the features that could possibly be implemented in the next iOS release taking place sometime during September 2022.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

SlashGear

54K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy