South Burlington, VT

WCAX

New exhibit explores crunchy piece of Vermont history

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A museum in Montpelier is paying tribute to a crunchy snack that’s made in Vermont. The Common Cracker exhibit opened Thursday at the Vermont History Museum. The Vermont Country Store still makes them. But that’s compared to the 10 or so bakeries all over Vermont...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Historical Society creating oral history of pandemic in Vermont

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society is saving COVID-19 memories and asking for Vermonters’ input. The group has been collecting things like journal entries, masks, vaccine vials, pictures and poems. They plan to interview hundreds of Vermonters who lived through the pandemic. Now, they’re working on an...
BARRE, VT
Addison Independent

ShireTown to serve up fun food in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY — Some of Kevin Archambeault’s fondest memories are of the old-fashioned diner his grandma owned in Grafton, N.Y., during the 1980s and ‘90s. The place would really pack ‘em in. “I grew up with that, and always had an appreciation for it,” he said.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
willistonobserver.com

Subs, suits and sweets for Finney Crossing

A Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop is set to open at Finney Crossing by the end of the month. Observer photo by Karson Petty. Three new businesses set to open next to L.L. Bean. Jersey Mike’s Subs, Men’s Wearhouse and Crumbl Cookies will be opening in the Finney Crossing building anchored by L.L. Bean over the next several months.
WILLISTON, VT
Addison Independent

HOPE stops textile and shoe recycling

It’s a move that could significantly add to the local waste stream and create issues for some of the area’s other clothing resale shops. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Addison Independent

Jessie Raymond: Non-gardener has a change of heart

Summer’s not over yet, but I’ve conducted a preliminary assessment of my 2022 No-Garden Plan, and here are my findings: I’m an idiot. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
ADDISON, VT
WCAX

Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival fundraiser returns this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dragon boat racers will take to Lake Champlain this weekend. Every year, Dragonheart Vermont hosts the Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival. The festival has been around since 2006. Racers take off every three minutes and paddle for about a minute. The fundraiser celebrates both the spirit...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott goes electric

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is now the first governor in the country whose official vehicle fleet is all electric. On Wednesday in St. Johnsbury, the governor and his security team received a brand new Ford F-150 Lightning, an all-electric pickup truck. The ride replaces a gas-powered SUV.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont cheesemaker wins best in show at national competition

After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old Pizza Hut on Shelburne Road in South Burlington. Final fundraising numbers in races for Vt. governor, lieutenant governor. Updated: 3 hours ago. We’re following the money for statewide candidates leading up to next...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Burlington's New BTV Market Puts the World on the Menu

In Burlington's recently renovated City Hall Park, where the fountains are flowing this summer, Saturday strollers can sample a similarly abundant flow of foods from culinary entrepreneurs participating in the new BTV Market. Organized by Burlington City Arts and the city's Love Burlington effort to support small business, the market...
BURLINGTON, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Three New Leaders in Barre City Bring Fresh Perspective

When it comes to infrastructure, transportation, and housing, the three new leaders who have come on the job this year in Barre see similarity to the challenges facing local governments across the country and specifically in the communities of the central Vermont region. They note that cooperation and collaboration with nearby communities and the organizations that serve them is essential in planning for the future.
BARRE, VT
VTDigger

Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend.

“I’m going to be here probably the rest of my life because we own it and a private guy can’t come in and boot us,” said Skip Horner, the secretary of a new cooperative community in Colchester. Read the story on VTDigger here: Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend..
COLCHESTER, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Mail Delays Caused by Post Office Policies, Staff Shortages

Things are not going well at the local post office. Montpelier residents have experienced long mail delivery delays in the six months since a regional manager directed Vermont post offices to prioritize packages over first class mail. Delays caused by this policy, part of a national attempt to cut costs, have been exacerbated by extreme staffing shortages throughout the region. In addition, there have been at least five changes in leadership at Montpelier’s post office since August 2020, and postage rates increased in July.
MONTPELIER, VT
sevendaysvt

North Hero House to Be Sold to New Owners

Doug Nedde and Heidi Tappan confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Walt Blasberg, owner of the North Hero House and its two associated restaurants, to purchase the property on November 1 for an undisclosed amount. The North Hero House has been an inn since 1891, when guests arrived...
NORTH HERO, VT
Addison Independent

Amtrak makes historic stop in Ferrisburgh

FERRISBURGH — Greeted by a crowd of about 100 train enthusiasts, curiosity seekers, local officials and residents happy to see rail service return to Addison County for the first time since 1953 — and, yes, passengers — an Amtrak train pulled into the Ferrisburgh-Vergennes depot on Friday morning.
FERRISBURGH, VT
Addison Independent

It’s decision time for Vermont voters

ADDISON COUNTY — Addison County residents will have plenty of reasons to come out to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 9, to cast ballots in a series of primary runoffs that will solidify the final field of candidates for a variety of county, statewide and federal positions that will ultimately be decided in the General Election this November.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Man waving fake gun at South Burlington grocery store arrested

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington police arrested a man waving what appeared to be a gun at a shopping plaza off of Williston and Hinesburg Roads on Thursday evening. Officers responded to the Price Chopper after 7 p.m. where they found 41-year-old Jason Breault brandishing a replica Ruger semi-automatic pistol. It was later confirmed to be a replica gun and not a real firearm.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Bank of Burlington officially gets the greenlight

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has its first new bank in more than three decades; the Bank of Burlington has officially gotten the greenlight. Leaders say they got approval from the FDIC and state Financial Regulation Department Tuesday morning. With the certificate of insurance and certificate of authority in hand,...
BURLINGTON, VT

