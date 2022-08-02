Read on www.wcax.com
New exhibit explores crunchy piece of Vermont history
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A museum in Montpelier is paying tribute to a crunchy snack that’s made in Vermont. The Common Cracker exhibit opened Thursday at the Vermont History Museum. The Vermont Country Store still makes them. But that’s compared to the 10 or so bakeries all over Vermont...
Historical Society creating oral history of pandemic in Vermont
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society is saving COVID-19 memories and asking for Vermonters’ input. The group has been collecting things like journal entries, masks, vaccine vials, pictures and poems. They plan to interview hundreds of Vermonters who lived through the pandemic. Now, they’re working on an...
ShireTown to serve up fun food in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Some of Kevin Archambeault’s fondest memories are of the old-fashioned diner his grandma owned in Grafton, N.Y., during the 1980s and ‘90s. The place would really pack ‘em in. “I grew up with that, and always had an appreciation for it,” he said.
Subs, suits and sweets for Finney Crossing
A Jersey Mike’s sandwich shop is set to open at Finney Crossing by the end of the month. Observer photo by Karson Petty. Three new businesses set to open next to L.L. Bean. Jersey Mike’s Subs, Men’s Wearhouse and Crumbl Cookies will be opening in the Finney Crossing building anchored by L.L. Bean over the next several months.
HOPE stops textile and shoe recycling
It's a move that could significantly add to the local waste stream and create issues for some of the area's other clothing resale shops.
Jessie Raymond: Non-gardener has a change of heart
Summer's not over yet, but I've conducted a preliminary assessment of my 2022 No-Garden Plan, and here are my findings: I'm an idiot.
Winooski Abenaki and French Canadian artist Judy Dow, resident of Essex, receives Arthur Williams award for meritorious service to the arts
TOWN OF ESSEX — Among the colorful flora and fauna stitched into Winooski Abenaki and French Canadian artist Judy Dow’s creations are pieces of herself, her life experiences and the occasional stray piece of hair added by accident, Dow joked. Dow was sitting in her home office...
Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival fundraiser returns this weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dragon boat racers will take to Lake Champlain this weekend. Every year, Dragonheart Vermont hosts the Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival. The festival has been around since 2006. Racers take off every three minutes and paddle for about a minute. The fundraiser celebrates both the spirit...
Vermonters asked to conserve electricity Thursday and ‘Defeat the Peak’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a hot one out there on this Thursday, so thousands of Vermonters are being asked to “Defeat the Peak.”. Burlington Electric is asking customers to limit electricity use from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Vermont Electric Co-op is asking for...
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott goes electric
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is now the first governor in the country whose official vehicle fleet is all electric. On Wednesday in St. Johnsbury, the governor and his security team received a brand new Ford F-150 Lightning, an all-electric pickup truck. The ride replaces a gas-powered SUV.
Vermont cheesemaker wins best in show at national competition
After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old Pizza Hut on Shelburne Road in South Burlington. Final fundraising numbers in races for Vt. governor, lieutenant governor. Updated: 3 hours ago. We’re following the money for statewide candidates leading up to next...
Burlington's New BTV Market Puts the World on the Menu
In Burlington's recently renovated City Hall Park, where the fountains are flowing this summer, Saturday strollers can sample a similarly abundant flow of foods from culinary entrepreneurs participating in the new BTV Market. Organized by Burlington City Arts and the city's Love Burlington effort to support small business, the market...
Three New Leaders in Barre City Bring Fresh Perspective
When it comes to infrastructure, transportation, and housing, the three new leaders who have come on the job this year in Barre see similarity to the challenges facing local governments across the country and specifically in the communities of the central Vermont region. They note that cooperation and collaboration with nearby communities and the organizations that serve them is essential in planning for the future.
Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend.
“I’m going to be here probably the rest of my life because we own it and a private guy can’t come in and boot us,” said Skip Horner, the secretary of a new cooperative community in Colchester. Read the story on VTDigger here: Across the country, investors are buying manufactured-home communities. Some Vermonters are resisting the trend..
Mail Delays Caused by Post Office Policies, Staff Shortages
Things are not going well at the local post office. Montpelier residents have experienced long mail delivery delays in the six months since a regional manager directed Vermont post offices to prioritize packages over first class mail. Delays caused by this policy, part of a national attempt to cut costs, have been exacerbated by extreme staffing shortages throughout the region. In addition, there have been at least five changes in leadership at Montpelier’s post office since August 2020, and postage rates increased in July.
North Hero House to Be Sold to New Owners
Doug Nedde and Heidi Tappan confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Walt Blasberg, owner of the North Hero House and its two associated restaurants, to purchase the property on November 1 for an undisclosed amount. The North Hero House has been an inn since 1891, when guests arrived...
Amtrak makes historic stop in Ferrisburgh
FERRISBURGH — Greeted by a crowd of about 100 train enthusiasts, curiosity seekers, local officials and residents happy to see rail service return to Addison County for the first time since 1953 — and, yes, passengers — an Amtrak train pulled into the Ferrisburgh-Vergennes depot on Friday morning.
It’s decision time for Vermont voters
ADDISON COUNTY — Addison County residents will have plenty of reasons to come out to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 9, to cast ballots in a series of primary runoffs that will solidify the final field of candidates for a variety of county, statewide and federal positions that will ultimately be decided in the General Election this November.
Man waving fake gun at South Burlington grocery store arrested
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington police arrested a man waving what appeared to be a gun at a shopping plaza off of Williston and Hinesburg Roads on Thursday evening. Officers responded to the Price Chopper after 7 p.m. where they found 41-year-old Jason Breault brandishing a replica Ruger semi-automatic pistol. It was later confirmed to be a replica gun and not a real firearm.
Bank of Burlington officially gets the greenlight
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has its first new bank in more than three decades; the Bank of Burlington has officially gotten the greenlight. Leaders say they got approval from the FDIC and state Financial Regulation Department Tuesday morning. With the certificate of insurance and certificate of authority in hand,...
